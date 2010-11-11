Diagnosis and Management of Lameness in the Horse
2nd Edition
Helping you to apply many different diagnostic tools, Diagnosis and Management of Lameness in the Horse, 2nd Edition explores both traditional treatments and alternative therapies for conditions that can cause gait abnormalities in horses. Written by an international team of authors led by Mike Ross and Sue Dyson, this resource describes equine sporting activities and specific lameness conditions in major sport horse types. It emphasizes accurate and systematic observation and clinical examination, with in-depth descriptions of diagnostic analgesia, radiography, ultrasonography, nuclear scintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, thermography, and surgical endoscopy. Broader in scope than any other book of its kind, this edition includes a companion website with 47 narrated video clips demonstrating common forelimb and hindlimb lameness as well as gait abnormalities.
- Cutting-edge information on diagnostic application for computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging includes the most comprehensive section available on MRI in the live horse.
- Coverage of traditional treatment modalities also includes many aspects of alternative therapy, with a practical and realistic perspective on prognosis.
- An examination of the various types of horses used in sports describes the lameness conditions to which each horse type is particularly prone, as well as differences in prognosis.
- Guidelines on how to proceed when a diagnosis cannot easily be reached help you manage conditions when faced with the limitations of current diagnostic capabilities.
- Clinical examination and diagnostic analgesia are given a special emphasis.
- Practical, hands-on information covers a wide range of horse types from around the world.
- A global perspective is provided by a team of international authors, editors, and contributors.
- A full-color insert shows thermography images.
1. Lameness Examination: Historical Perspective
2. Lameness in Horses: Basic Facts Before Starting
3. Anamnesis (History)
4. Conformation and Lameness
5. Observation: Symmetry and Posture
6. Palpation
7. Movement
8. Manipulation
9. Applied Anatomy of the Musculoskeletal System
10. Diagnostic Analgesia
11. Neurological Examination and Neurological Conditions Causing Gait Deficits
12. Unexplained Lameness
13. Assessment of Acute-Onset, Severe Lameness
14. The Swollen Limb
15. Radiography and Radiology
16. Ultrasonographic Evaluation of the Equine Limb: Technique
17. Ultrasonographic Examination of the Joints
18. Ultrasound and Orthopedic (Non-Articular) Disease
19. Nuclear Medicine
20. Computed Tomography
21. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
22. Gait Analysis for the Quantification of Lameness
23. Arthroscopic Examination
24. Tenoscopy and Bursoscopy
25. Themography: Use in Equine Lameness
26. Biomechanics of the Equine Limb and Its Effect on Lameness
27. The Foot and Shoeing
28. Trauma to the Sole and Wall
29. Functional Anatomy of the Palmar Aspect of the Foot
30. Navicular Disease
31. Fracture of the Navicular Bone and Congenital Bipartite Navicular Bone
32. Primary Lesions of the Deep Digital Flexor Tendon Within the Hoof Capsule
33. The Distal Phalanx and Distal Interphalangeal Joint
34. Laminitis
35. The Proximal and Middle Phalanges and Proximal Interphalangeal Joint
36. The Metacarpophalangeal Joint
37. The Metacarpal Region
38. The Carpus
39. The Antebrachium
40. The Elbow, Brachium, and Shoulder
41. The Hind Foot and Pastern
42. The Metatarsophalangeal Joint
43. The Metatarsal Region
44. The Tarsus
45. The Crus
46. The Stifle
47. The Thigh
48. Mechanical and Neurological Lameness in the Forelimbs and Hindlimbs
49. Diagnosis and Management of Pelvic Fractures in the Thoroughbred Racehorse
50. Lumbosacral and Pelvic Injuries in Sports and Pleasure Horses
51. Diagnosis and Management of Sacroiliac Joint Injuries
52. The Thoracolumbar Spine
53. The Cervical Spine and Soft Tissues of the Neck
54. Pathogenesis of Osteochondrosis
55. The Role of Nutrition in Developmental Orthopedic Disease: Nutritional Management
56. Diagnosis and Management of Osteochondrosis and Osseous Cyst-like Lesions
57. Physitis
58. Angular Limb Deformitis
59. Flexural Limb Deformity in Foals
60. Cervical Stenotic Myelopathy
61. Osteoarthritis
62. Markers of Osteoarthritis: Implications for Early Diagnosis and Monitoring of Pathology and Effects of Therapy
63. Gene Therapy
64. Models of Equine Joint Disease
65. Infectious Arthritis
66. Non-infectious Arthritis
67. Joint Conditions
68. Pathophysiology of Tendon Injury
69. Superficial Digital Flexor Tendonitis
70. The Deep Digital Flexor Tendon
71. Desmitis of the Accessory Ligament of the Deep Digital Flexor Tendon
72. The Suspensory Apparatus
73. Clinical Use of Stem Cells, Marrow Components, and Other Growth Factors
74. Diseases of the Digital Synovial Sheath, Palmar Annular Ligament, and Digital Annular Ligaments
75. The Carpal Canal and The Carpal Synovial Sheath
76. The Tarsal Sheath
77. Extensor Tendon Injury
78. Curb
79. Bursae and Other Soft Tissue Swellings
80. Other Soft Tissue Injuries
81. Tendon Lacerations
82. Soft Tissue Injuries of the Pastern
83. Skeletal Muscle and Lameness
84. Principles and Practice of Joint Disease Treatment
85. Analgesia and Hindlimb Lameness
86. Bandaging, Splinting, and Casting
87. External Skeletal Fixation
88. Counterirritation
89. Cryotherapy
90. Radiation Therapy
91. Rest and Rehabilitation
92. Acupuncture Channel Palpation and Understanding Musculoskeletal Pain
93. Chiropractic Evaluation and Management of Musculoskeletal Disorders
94. Physiotherapy Including Therapeutic use of Ultrasound, Lasers, Tens and Electromagnetics
95. Osteopathic Treatment of the Axial Skeleton of the Horse
96. Shock Wave Therapy
97. Poor Performance and Lameness
98. Experiences Using a High Speed Treadmill to Evaluate Lameness
99. The Sales Yearling
100. Pathophysiology and Clinical Diagnosis of Cortical and Subchondral Bone Injury
101. Biochemical Markers of Bone Cell Activity
102. Part 1: The Bucked Shin Complex and Surgical Management
103. The On-the-Track Catastrophe in the Thoroughbred Racehorse
104. Catastrophic Breakdowns
105. Track Surfaces and Lameness: Epidemiological Aspects of Racehorse Injury
106. The North American Thoroughbred
107. The European Thoroughbred
108. Standardbreds
109. Part 1: The European Standardbred
Part 2: The Australasian Standardbred
110. The Racing Quarterhorse
111. The Racing Arabian
112. The National Hunt Racehorse, Point to Point Horse, and Timber Racing Horse
113. The Finnish Horse and Other Scandinavian Cold-Blooded Trotters
114. The Prepurchase Examination of the Performance Horse
115. The Show Jumper
116. The Dressage Horse
117. The Three-day Event Horse
118. The Endurance Horse
119. The Polo Pony
120. The Western and European Performance Horses
121. Walking Horses
122. Saddlebreds
123. The Arabian and Half-Arabian Show Horse
124. The Driving Horse
125. Draft Horses
126. The Pony
127. Breeding Stallions and Broodmares
128. The Foal
129. The Pleasure Riding Horse
- No. of pages:
- 1424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 11th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757695
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711769
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416060697
Michael Ross
Professor of Surgery, Department of Clinical Studies, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, New Bolton Center, Kennett Square, PA
Sue Dyson
Head of Clinical Orthopaedics, Centre for Equine Studies, Animal Health Trust, Newmarket, Suffolk, England