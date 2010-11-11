Diagnosis and Management of Lameness in the Horse - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416060697, 9781455757695

Diagnosis and Management of Lameness in the Horse

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Ross Sue Dyson
eBook ISBN: 9781455757695
eBook ISBN: 9781437711769
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416060697
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th November 2010
Page Count: 1424
Description

Helping you to apply many different diagnostic tools, Diagnosis and Management of Lameness in the Horse, 2nd Edition explores both traditional treatments and alternative therapies for conditions that can cause gait abnormalities in horses. Written by an international team of authors led by Mike Ross and Sue Dyson, this resource describes equine sporting activities and specific lameness conditions in major sport horse types. It emphasizes accurate and systematic observation and clinical examination, with in-depth descriptions of diagnostic analgesia, radiography, ultrasonography, nuclear scintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, thermography, and surgical endoscopy. Broader in scope than any other book of its kind, this edition includes a companion website with 47 narrated video clips demonstrating common forelimb and hindlimb lameness as well as gait abnormalities.

Key Features

  • Cutting-edge information on diagnostic application for computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging includes the most comprehensive section available on MRI in the live horse.
  • Coverage of traditional treatment modalities also includes many aspects of alternative therapy, with a practical and realistic perspective on prognosis.
  • An examination of the various types of horses used in sports describes the lameness conditions to which each horse type is particularly prone, as well as differences in prognosis.
  • Guidelines on how to proceed when a diagnosis cannot easily be reached help you manage conditions when faced with the limitations of current diagnostic capabilities.
  • Clinical examination and diagnostic analgesia are given a special emphasis.
  • Practical, hands-on information covers a wide range of horse types from around the world.
  • A global perspective is provided by a team of international authors, editors, and contributors.
  • A full-color insert shows thermography images.

Table of Contents

1. Lameness Examination: Historical Perspective

2. Lameness in Horses: Basic Facts Before Starting

3. Anamnesis (History)

4. Conformation and Lameness

5. Observation: Symmetry and Posture

6. Palpation

7. Movement

8. Manipulation

9. Applied Anatomy of the Musculoskeletal System

10. Diagnostic Analgesia

11. Neurological Examination and Neurological Conditions Causing Gait Deficits

12. Unexplained Lameness

13. Assessment of Acute-Onset, Severe Lameness

14. The Swollen Limb

15. Radiography and Radiology

16. Ultrasonographic Evaluation of the Equine Limb: Technique

17. Ultrasonographic Examination of the Joints

18. Ultrasound and Orthopedic (Non-Articular) Disease

19. Nuclear Medicine

20. Computed Tomography

21. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

22. Gait Analysis for the Quantification of Lameness

23. Arthroscopic Examination

24. Tenoscopy and Bursoscopy

25. Themography: Use in Equine Lameness

26. Biomechanics of the Equine Limb and Its Effect on Lameness

27. The Foot and Shoeing

28. Trauma to the Sole and Wall

29. Functional Anatomy of the Palmar Aspect of the Foot

30. Navicular Disease

31. Fracture of the Navicular Bone and Congenital Bipartite Navicular Bone

32. Primary Lesions of the Deep Digital Flexor Tendon Within the Hoof Capsule

33. The Distal Phalanx and Distal Interphalangeal Joint

34. Laminitis

35. The Proximal and Middle Phalanges and Proximal Interphalangeal Joint

36. The Metacarpophalangeal Joint

37. The Metacarpal Region

38. The Carpus

39. The Antebrachium

40. The Elbow, Brachium, and Shoulder

41. The Hind Foot and Pastern

42. The Metatarsophalangeal Joint

43. The Metatarsal Region

44. The Tarsus

45. The Crus

46. The Stifle

47. The Thigh

48. Mechanical and Neurological Lameness in the Forelimbs and Hindlimbs

49. Diagnosis and Management of Pelvic Fractures in the Thoroughbred Racehorse

50. Lumbosacral and Pelvic Injuries in Sports and Pleasure Horses

51. Diagnosis and Management of Sacroiliac Joint Injuries

52. The Thoracolumbar Spine

53. The Cervical Spine and Soft Tissues of the Neck

54. Pathogenesis of Osteochondrosis

55. The Role of Nutrition in Developmental Orthopedic Disease: Nutritional Management

56. Diagnosis and Management of Osteochondrosis and Osseous Cyst-like Lesions

57. Physitis

58. Angular Limb Deformitis

59. Flexural Limb Deformity in Foals

60. Cervical Stenotic Myelopathy

61. Osteoarthritis

62. Markers of Osteoarthritis: Implications for Early Diagnosis and Monitoring of Pathology and Effects of Therapy

63. Gene Therapy

64. Models of Equine Joint Disease

65. Infectious Arthritis

66. Non-infectious Arthritis

67. Joint Conditions

68. Pathophysiology of Tendon Injury

69. Superficial Digital Flexor Tendonitis

70. The Deep Digital Flexor Tendon

71. Desmitis of the Accessory Ligament of the Deep Digital Flexor Tendon

72. The Suspensory Apparatus

73. Clinical Use of Stem Cells, Marrow Components, and Other Growth Factors

74. Diseases of the Digital Synovial Sheath, Palmar Annular Ligament, and Digital Annular Ligaments

75. The Carpal Canal and The Carpal Synovial Sheath

76. The Tarsal Sheath

77. Extensor Tendon Injury

78. Curb

79. Bursae and Other Soft Tissue Swellings

80. Other Soft Tissue Injuries

81. Tendon Lacerations

82. Soft Tissue Injuries of the Pastern

83. Skeletal Muscle and Lameness

84. Principles and Practice of Joint Disease Treatment

85. Analgesia and Hindlimb Lameness

86. Bandaging, Splinting, and Casting

87. External Skeletal Fixation

88. Counterirritation

89. Cryotherapy

90. Radiation Therapy

91. Rest and Rehabilitation

92. Acupuncture Channel Palpation and Understanding Musculoskeletal Pain

93. Chiropractic Evaluation and Management of Musculoskeletal Disorders

94. Physiotherapy Including Therapeutic use of Ultrasound, Lasers, Tens and Electromagnetics

95. Osteopathic Treatment of the Axial Skeleton of the Horse

96. Shock Wave Therapy

97. Poor Performance and Lameness

98. Experiences Using a High Speed Treadmill to Evaluate Lameness

99. The Sales Yearling

100. Pathophysiology and Clinical Diagnosis of Cortical and Subchondral Bone Injury

101. Biochemical Markers of Bone Cell Activity

102. Part 1: The Bucked Shin Complex and Surgical Management

103. The On-the-Track Catastrophe in the Thoroughbred Racehorse

104. Catastrophic Breakdowns

105. Track Surfaces and Lameness: Epidemiological Aspects of Racehorse Injury

106. The North American Thoroughbred

107. The European Thoroughbred

108. Standardbreds

109. Part 1: The European Standardbred

        Part 2: The Australasian Standardbred

110. The Racing Quarterhorse

111. The Racing Arabian

112. The National Hunt Racehorse, Point to Point Horse, and Timber Racing Horse

113. The Finnish Horse and Other Scandinavian Cold-Blooded Trotters

114. The Prepurchase Examination of the Performance Horse

115. The Show Jumper

116. The Dressage Horse

117. The Three-day Event Horse

118. The Endurance Horse

119. The Polo Pony

120. The Western and European Performance Horses

121. Walking Horses

122. Saddlebreds

123. The Arabian and Half-Arabian Show Horse

124. The Driving Horse

125. Draft Horses

126. The Pony

127. Breeding Stallions and Broodmares

128. The Foal

129. The Pleasure Riding Horse

Details

No. of pages:
1424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455757695
eBook ISBN:
9781437711769
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416060697

About the Author

Michael Ross

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Department of Clinical Studies, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, New Bolton Center, Kennett Square, PA

Sue Dyson

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Clinical Orthopaedics, Centre for Equine Studies, Animal Health Trust, Newmarket, Suffolk, England

