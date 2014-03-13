Diabetes Mellitus: Associated Conditions, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 43-1
1st Edition
This issue of the Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Leonid Poretsky and Emilia Pauline Liao, will focus on Diabetes Mellitus: Associated Conditions. Articles in this issue include Metabolic syndrome; The role of glucocorticoids and insulin resistance in adipose tissue function and lipid metabolism; Cardiovascular disease; The Relationships between Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes: Focus on Pathogenesis; Interventions for coronary artery disease; Peripheral Arterial Disease; Hypertension; Sleep apnea; Osteoporosis; Vitamin D deficiency; Diabetes and cancer; Dementia; Depression; and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.
- English
- © Elsevier 2014
- 13th March 2014
- Elsevier
- 9780323287050
- 9780323287043
"This concise, well structured and extensively referenced compilation of14 reviews around the theme of diabetes mellitus and associated conditions offers a succinct feast of knowledge that will entertain during the three months between this and the next publication...I can recommend this book as an investment that will provide months of quiet, enjoyable contemplation of the fascinating interplay between the conditions associated with diabetes and pathophysiology of diabetes itself."
Glycosmedia, April 2014
Leonid Poretsky Author
Beth Israel