Diabetes in Older Adults, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 36-3

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, edited by Drs. Dan Blazer and Susan Schultz, will cover a number of important aspects of Geriatric Psychiatry. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Delirium in the elderly, Depression and cardiac disease in later life, Schizophrenia in later life, Anxiety Disorders in later life, Neurological changes and depression, Behavioral Changes with Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia, Palliative Care in Dementia and Chronic Mental Illness, Collaborative Care for the elderly with psychiatric disorders, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorders in the elderly.