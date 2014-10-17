Diabetes in Cardiovascular Disease: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

Section 1 Diabetes Mellitus

1. Definition and Epidemiology of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

2. Insulin Resistance: Pathophysiology, Molecular Mechanisms, Genetic Insights

3. Type 1 Diabetes: Pathophysiology, Molecular Mechanisms, Genetic Insights

4. The Metabolic Syndrome: Prevalence and Controversies in Clinical Context

5. Lifestyle Interventions for the Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

6. Pharmacologic and Surgical Interventions That Prevent or Worsen Type 2 Diabetes

Section 2 Diabetes and Atherosclerosis

7. Epidemiology of Coronary and Peripheral Atherosclerosis in Diabetes

8. Pathology of Diabetic Atherosclerosis: Composition, Characteristics, and Distribution

9. Vascular Biology of Atherosclerosis in Patients with Diabetes: Hyperglycemia, Insulin Resistance, and Hyperinsulinemia

10. Vascular Biology of Atherosclerosis in Patients with Diabetes: Inflammation, Dyslipidemia, Hypercoagulability, Endothelial Dysfunction, and Inflammation

11. Type 1 Diabetes and Associated Cardiovascular Risk and Disease

Section 3 Management of Coronary Heart Disease Risk and Disease in Patients with Diabetes

12. Effect of Lifestyle Interventions on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes

13. Effect of Glucose Management on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes

14. Effect of Blood Pressure Management on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

15. Effect of Lipid Management on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes

16. Effect of Antiplatelet Therapy on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes Mellitus

17. Role of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Diabetes

18. Role of Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery in Diabetes and Perioperative Glucose Management

Section 4 Epidemiology and Management of Acute Coronary Syndromes in Patients with Diabetes

19. Epidemiology of Acute Coronary Syndromes in Patients with Diabetes

20. Hyperglycemia and Acute Coronary Syndromes: Association with Outcomes and Management

21. Antiplatelet and Antithrombotic Therapy in Diabetic Patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome

22. Role of Primary Invasive Strategy and Revascularization in Diabetic Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes

Section 5 Heart Failure in Diabetes

23. Epidemiology of Heart Failure in Diabetes

24. Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: Mediators and Mechanisms

25. Prevention of Heart Failure in Patients with Diabetes

26. Treatment of Heart Failure in Diabetes: Systolic Dysfunction, Diastolic Dysfunction, and Post-Acute Coronary Syndrome

Section 6 Other Diabetes-Related Cardiovascular Considerations

27. Peripheral Artery Disease in Diabetes

28. Cerebrovascular Disease in Patients with Diabetes

29. Cardiac Autonomic Neuropathy

30. Disparities in Diabetes Risk, Cardiovascular Consequences, and Care: Women, Ethnic Minorities, and the Elderly

31. The Quality Chasm - Diabetes Mellitus