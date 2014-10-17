Diabetes in Cardiovascular Disease: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 Diabetes Mellitus
1. Definition and Epidemiology of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
2. Insulin Resistance: Pathophysiology, Molecular Mechanisms, Genetic Insights
3. Type 1 Diabetes: Pathophysiology, Molecular Mechanisms, Genetic Insights
4. The Metabolic Syndrome: Prevalence and Controversies in Clinical Context
5. Lifestyle Interventions for the Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
6. Pharmacologic and Surgical Interventions That Prevent or Worsen Type 2 Diabetes
Section 2 Diabetes and Atherosclerosis
7. Epidemiology of Coronary and Peripheral Atherosclerosis in Diabetes
8. Pathology of Diabetic Atherosclerosis: Composition, Characteristics, and Distribution
9. Vascular Biology of Atherosclerosis in Patients with Diabetes: Hyperglycemia, Insulin Resistance, and Hyperinsulinemia
10. Vascular Biology of Atherosclerosis in Patients with Diabetes: Inflammation, Dyslipidemia, Hypercoagulability, Endothelial Dysfunction, and Inflammation
11. Type 1 Diabetes and Associated Cardiovascular Risk and Disease
Section 3 Management of Coronary Heart Disease Risk and Disease in Patients with Diabetes
12. Effect of Lifestyle Interventions on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes
13. Effect of Glucose Management on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes
14. Effect of Blood Pressure Management on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes
15. Effect of Lipid Management on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes
16. Effect of Antiplatelet Therapy on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes Mellitus
17. Role of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Diabetes
18. Role of Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery in Diabetes and Perioperative Glucose Management
Section 4 Epidemiology and Management of Acute Coronary Syndromes in Patients with Diabetes
19. Epidemiology of Acute Coronary Syndromes in Patients with Diabetes
20. Hyperglycemia and Acute Coronary Syndromes: Association with Outcomes and Management
21. Antiplatelet and Antithrombotic Therapy in Diabetic Patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome
22. Role of Primary Invasive Strategy and Revascularization in Diabetic Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes
Section 5 Heart Failure in Diabetes
23. Epidemiology of Heart Failure in Diabetes
24. Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: Mediators and Mechanisms
25. Prevention of Heart Failure in Patients with Diabetes
26. Treatment of Heart Failure in Diabetes: Systolic Dysfunction, Diastolic Dysfunction, and Post-Acute Coronary Syndrome
Section 6 Other Diabetes-Related Cardiovascular Considerations
27. Peripheral Artery Disease in Diabetes
28. Cerebrovascular Disease in Patients with Diabetes
29. Cardiac Autonomic Neuropathy
30. Disparities in Diabetes Risk, Cardiovascular Consequences, and Care: Women, Ethnic Minorities, and the Elderly
31. The Quality Chasm - Diabetes Mellitus
Description
Diabetes in Cardiovascular Disease is a current, expert resource focusing on the complex challenges of providing cardiovascular care to patients with diabetes. Designed as a companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease, this interdisciplinary medical reference book bridges the gap between the cardiology and endocrinology communities of scientists and care providers, and highlights the emerging scientific and clinical topics that are relevant for cardiologists, diabetologists/endocrinologists, and the extended diabetes care team.
Key Features
- Access essential coverage of basic and clinical sciences , complemented by an expanded focus on epidemiology, behavioral sciences, health policy, and disparities in health care.
- Take advantage of a format that follows that of the well-known and internationally recognized Braunwald’s Heart Disease.
- Review the best available clinical data and pragmatic recommendations for the prevention and management of cardiovascular complications of diabetes; national/societal intervention strategies to curb the growing prevalence of diabetes; and the current pathophysiological understanding of cardiovascular comorbidities in patients with diabetes.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 17th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315661
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314701
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455754182
About the Authors
Darren McGuire Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Internal Medicine, Dallas Heart Ball Chair for Research on Heart Disease in Women; Director, Parkland Hospital and Health System Cardiology Clinics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas
Nikolaus Marx Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine/Cardiology, Head of Department of Internal Medicine I, University Hospital Aachen, Aachen, Germany