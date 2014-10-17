Diabetes in Cardiovascular Disease: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455754182, 9780323315661

Diabetes in Cardiovascular Disease: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

1st Edition

Authors: Darren McGuire Nikolaus Marx
eBook ISBN: 9780323315661
eBook ISBN: 9780323314701
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455754182
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th October 2014
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Diabetes Mellitus

1. Definition and Epidemiology of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

2. Insulin Resistance: Pathophysiology, Molecular Mechanisms, Genetic Insights

3. Type 1 Diabetes: Pathophysiology, Molecular Mechanisms, Genetic Insights

4. The Metabolic Syndrome: Prevalence and Controversies in Clinical Context

5. Lifestyle Interventions for the Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

6. Pharmacologic and Surgical Interventions That Prevent or Worsen Type 2 Diabetes 

Section 2 Diabetes and Atherosclerosis

7. Epidemiology of Coronary and Peripheral Atherosclerosis in Diabetes

8. Pathology of Diabetic Atherosclerosis: Composition, Characteristics, and Distribution

9. Vascular Biology of Atherosclerosis in Patients with Diabetes: Hyperglycemia, Insulin Resistance, and Hyperinsulinemia

10. Vascular Biology of Atherosclerosis in Patients with Diabetes: Inflammation, Dyslipidemia, Hypercoagulability, Endothelial Dysfunction, and Inflammation

11. Type 1 Diabetes and Associated Cardiovascular Risk and Disease

Section 3 Management of Coronary Heart Disease Risk and Disease in Patients with Diabetes

12. Effect of Lifestyle Interventions on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes

13. Effect of Glucose Management on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes

14. Effect of Blood Pressure Management on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

15. Effect of Lipid Management on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes

16. Effect of Antiplatelet Therapy on Coronary Heart Disease Risk in Patients with Diabetes Mellitus

17. Role of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Diabetes

18. Role of Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery in Diabetes and Perioperative Glucose Management

Section 4 Epidemiology and Management of Acute Coronary Syndromes in Patients with Diabetes

19. Epidemiology of Acute Coronary Syndromes in Patients with Diabetes

20. Hyperglycemia and Acute Coronary Syndromes: Association with Outcomes and Management

21. Antiplatelet and Antithrombotic Therapy in Diabetic Patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome

22. Role of Primary Invasive Strategy and Revascularization in Diabetic Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes 

Section 5 Heart Failure in Diabetes

23. Epidemiology of Heart Failure in Diabetes

24. Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: Mediators and Mechanisms

25. Prevention of Heart Failure in Patients with Diabetes

26. Treatment of Heart Failure in Diabetes: Systolic Dysfunction, Diastolic Dysfunction, and Post-Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Section 6 Other Diabetes-Related Cardiovascular Considerations

27. Peripheral Artery Disease in Diabetes

28. Cerebrovascular Disease in Patients with Diabetes

29. Cardiac Autonomic Neuropathy

30. Disparities in Diabetes Risk, Cardiovascular Consequences, and Care: Women, Ethnic Minorities, and the Elderly

31. The Quality Chasm - Diabetes Mellitus

Description

Diabetes in Cardiovascular Disease is a current, expert resource focusing on the complex challenges of providing cardiovascular care to patients with diabetes. Designed as a companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease, this interdisciplinary medical reference book bridges the gap between the cardiology and endocrinology communities of scientists and care providers, and highlights the emerging scientific and clinical topics that are relevant for cardiologists, diabetologists/endocrinologists, and the extended diabetes care team.

Key Features

  • Access essential coverage of basic and clinical sciences, complemented by an expanded focus on epidemiology, behavioral sciences, health policy, and disparities in health care.
  • Take advantage of a format that follows that of the well-known and internationally recognized Braunwald’s Heart Disease.
  • Review the best available clinical data and pragmatic recommendations for the prevention and management of cardiovascular complications of diabetes; national/societal intervention strategies to curb the growing prevalence of diabetes; and the current pathophysiological understanding of cardiovascular comorbidities in patients with diabetes.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323315661
eBook ISBN:
9780323314701
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455754182

About the Authors

Darren McGuire Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Internal Medicine, Dallas Heart Ball Chair for Research on Heart Disease in Women; Director, Parkland Hospital and Health System Cardiology Clinics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

Nikolaus Marx Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine/Cardiology, Head of Department of Internal Medicine I, University Hospital Aachen, Aachen, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.