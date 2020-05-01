Diabetes and Retinopathy
1st Edition
Diabetic retinopathy is a widespread microvascular problem of diabetes and remains a major cause of new-onset visual loss in industrialized nations. In addition to the morbidity and suffering caused by visual loss, the economic impact from diabetic retinopathy is tremendous. Computer-Assisted Diagnosis: Diabetes and Retinopathy brings together the multi-faceted information about the research and clinical application from academic, clinical, bioengineering, and bioinformatics perspectives. The editors bring together a stellar cast of authors to pull together this diverse and interesting field. Academic researchers, bioengineers, new investigators, and students interested in diabetes and retinopathy need an authoritative reference to bring this multidisciplinary field together to reduce the amount of time spent on source-searching and more time on actual research and the clinical application. This reference depicts the current clinical understanding of DR as well as the many scientific advances in understanding this condition
- Provides valuable information for academic clinicians, researchers, bioengineers, and industry on diabetes and retinopathy
- Discusses the impact of diabetic retinopathy, a major cause of new-onset visual loss in all the industrialized nations
- Covers statistical classification techniques and risk stratification
Diabetes researchers, endocrinology, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology researchers; bioengineers, and bioinformatics and imaging scientists interested in diabetes
- Vascular macular capillary plexus in patient with Type 1 diabetes with no retinopathy are correlated with OCT volume changes
2. Ultrahigh Speed OCT Angiography of Retinal and Choriocapillaris Alterations in Diabetic
Patients with and without Retinopathy Using Swept Source Optical Coherence Tomography
3. Evaluation of subfoveal choroidal thickness in children with type 1 diabetes mellitus: an EDI- OCT study
4. Determinants of Quantitative Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Metrics in Patients with Diabetes
5. Author Response: Quantitative Retinal Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography in Patients with Diabetes without Diabetic Retinopathy Letters
6. Intraoperative OCT-assisted Surgery for Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy in the DISCOVER Study
7. Screening of diabetic retinopathy and maculopathy in Lebanese population using retinography and SD-OCT: The role of telemedicine
8. Structural Changes by Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
9. Study of Retinal Nerve Fibre Layer Thickness in Patients with Diabetes Mellitus Using Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography
10. Assessment of the tear meniscus using optical coherence tomography in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus
11. Assessment of characteristics of neointimal hyperplasia after drug-eluting stent implantation in patients with diabetes mellitus: an optical coherence tomography analysis
