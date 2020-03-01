Diabetes and Fundus OCT
1st Edition
Description
The role of optical coherence tomography (OCT) in the assessment and management of diabetic retinopathy has become significant in understanding the vitreo retinal relationships and the internal architecture of the retina. Fundus imaging as well as optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) will be adopted to evaluate diabetic retinopathy. This reference reviews the computer- aided diagnostic (CAD) systems that are developed to diagnose non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) in an automated fashion using Fundus and OCTA images. The editors bring together a stellar cast of authors to pull together this diverse and interesting field. Academic researchers, bioengineers, new investigators, and students interested in diabetes and retinopathy need an authoritative reference to bring this multidisciplinary field together to reduce the amount of time spent on source-searching and more time on actual research and the clinical application. This reference depicts the current clinical understanding of diabetic retinopathy as well as the many scientific advances in understanding this condition
Key Features
- Includes unique information for academic clinicians, researchers, bioengineers, and industry on diabetes and retinopathy
- Provides insight this audience needs to understand the imaging modalities involved, the unmet clinical need that is being addressed, and the engineering and technical approaches applied to this problem
- Brings together details about the retinal vasculature in diabetics as imaged by optical coherence tomography angiography and automated detection of retinal disease
Readership
Diabetes researchers, endocrinology, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology researchers; bioengineers, and bioinformatics and imaging scientists interested in diabetes
Table of Contents
1. Automatic detection of red lesions in Diabetic Retinopathy using Shape based extraction technique in fundus image
2. Hybrid system for automatic classification of Diabetic Retinopathy using fundus images
3. Red Lesion Detection Using Dynamic Shape Features for Diabetic Retinopathy Screening
4. A Successive Clutter-Rejection-Based Approach for Early Detection of Diabetic Retinopathy
5. Role of Image Contrast Enhancement Technique for Ophthalmologist as Diagnostic Tool for Diabetic Retinopathy
6. Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography in Diabetic Retinopathy
7. Retinal Vascular Perfusion Density Mapping Using Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography In Normals And Diabetic Retinopathy Patients
8. Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Features of Diabetic Retinopathy
9. Automated Quantification of Capillary Nonperfusion Using Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography in Diabetic Retinopathy
10. Automated diabetic retinopathy detection using optical coherence tomography angiography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174401
About the Editor
Ayman S.El-Baz
Dr. Ayman El-Baz is a Professor, University Scholar, and Chair of the Bioengineering Department at the University of Louisville, KY. Dr. El-Baz earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering in 1997 and 2001, respectively. He earned his doctoral degree in electrical engineering from the University of Louisville in 2006. In 2009, Dr. El-Baz was named a Coulter Fellow for his contributions to the field of biomedical translational research. He has 15 years of hands-on experience in the fields of bio-imaging modeling and non-invasive computer-assisted diagnosis systems. He has authored or coauthored more than 450 publications including 105 journals, 15 books, 50 book chapters, 175 refereed-conference papers, 100 abstracts, and 15 US patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University Scholar and Chair, Bioengineering Department, University of Louisville, KY, USA
Jasjit Suri
Dr. Jasjit Suri, PhD, MBA, Fellow AIMBE is an innovator, visionary, scientist, and internationally known world leader. Dr. Suri received the Director General’s Gold medal in 1980 and the Fellow of American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, awarded by the National Academy of Sciences, Washington DC, in 2004. He has published over 650 peer-reviewed articles and has over 100 innovations and trademarks. He has author or co-authored over 45 books. He is currently Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, and is on the board of AtheroPoint, Roseville, CA, a company dedicated to atherosclerosis imaging for early screening for stroke and cardiovascular monitoring. He has held positions as a chairman of IEEE Denver section and advisor board member to healthcare industries and several universities in USA and abroad.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, USA