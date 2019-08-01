DHM and Posturography

1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Why do we need Digital Human Models?



2. Human Motion Simulation tools

2.1 Siemens Jack

2.2 Human Solutions RAMSIS

2.3 SANTOS

2.4 HumanCAD

2.5 ANYBODY

2.6 Dassault Systèmes Virtual Ergonomics

2.7 Woelfel CASIMIR

2.8 The Digital Human Modelling tool IPS IMMA

2.9 ERL

2.10 ESI human models for seat comfort

2.11 Simcenter MADYMO

2.12 ESI VIRTHUMAN models for impact

2.13 alaska/Dynamicus – Human movement in interplay with the environment



3. Open source and internal DHM in posturography

3.1 OpenSim

3.2 On the development of Finite Element human body models intended to capture population and postural differences

4. Elements of posture

4.1 Head Modeling and Applications

4.2 Neck postural stabilization, motion comfort and impact simulation

4.3 Shoulder and arm

4.4 Development of a feasible finite element digital human hand model

4.5 Spine

4.6 Leg

4.7 Foot

4.8 Pelvic floor biomechanical assessment: current approaches and new evidences

5. Postural interactions

5.1 Posture and Anthropometry

5.2 Postural stability

5.3 Posture measurements

5.4 Activities of daily living (ADL)

5.5 Posture prediction and physics based human motion simulation

5.6 3D body shape modelling and posturography

5.7 Adaptable DHMs from 3D body scans

5.8 Comfort

5.9 Models of the human in dynamic environments



6. Cognition and control in posturography

6.1 Reliability Engineering Methods in Human-in-the-Loop Problems: Non-Deterministic Approach

6.2 Personilized neuromusculoskeletal modelling



7. Fields of applications

7.1 Task Analysis: Ergonomically designed socio-technical work processes or human machine interfaces using digital ergonomic tools and methods

7.2 Rehabilitation

7.3 Aviation

7.4 Ergonomic design and assessment of diagnostic ultrasound system through DHM

7.5 Industrial applications of EMA in Product Design and Production Planning

7.6 The Virtual Physiological Human: data and models of human musculoskeletal mechanics

7.7 Use of Digital Human Modeling in Product Design

7.8 Clothing

7.9 Human Modeling Tools for spacesuit and hardware design and assessment

7.10 Modeling of human cognitive behavior for system design

7.11 Individualization of Digital Human Models for planning of Human Robot Collaboration

7.12 Anthropometric Modeling in Forensics



8. DHM protocols

8.1 Standards and Norms

8.2 DHM and data exchange protocols

8.3 Methods in seat comfort



9. Integrations

9.1 Motion Analysis of work conditions using commercial depth cameras in real industrial conditions

9.2 Design smart clothing into DHM

9.3 Integration with commercial 3D scanning instrumentation

9.4 Integration with commercial eye tracking devices

9.5 Integration of commercial pressure measurement technologies

9.6 Haptic device integration



10. Case studies

10.1 Application of 3D scanning in design education

10.2 Three-dimensional scanning of the torso and breasts to inform better bra design

10.3 Building patternmaking theory to better represent the female form

10.4 Digital Human Modeling in collaborative robotics

10.5 Designing aircraft seats to fit the human body contour

10.6 Use of wearable technology for movement analysis in parkour

10.7 Predicting Vehicle Occupant Postures using Statistical Models

10.8 Surgical modelling/brain interfaces/augumented mechanosensory feedback

