DHM and Posturography
1st Edition
DHM and Posturography explores the body of knowledge and state-of-the-art in digital human modeling, along with its application in ergonomics and posturography. The book provides an industry first introductory and practitioner focused overview of human simulation tools, with detailed chapters describing elements of posture, postural interactions, and fields of application. Thus, DHM tools and a specific scientific/practical problem – the study of posture – are linked in a coherent framework. In addition, sections show how DHM interfaces with the most common physical devices for posture analysis. Case studies provide the applied knowledge necessary for practitioners to make informed decisions.
Digital Human Modelling is the science of representing humans with their physical properties, characteristics and behaviors in computerized, virtual models. These models can be used standalone, or integrated with other computerized object design systems, to design or study designs, workplaces or products in their relationship with humans.
- Presents an introductory, up-to-date overview and introduction to all industrially relevant DHM systems that will enable users on trialing, procurement decisions and initial applications
- Includes user-level examples and case studies of DHM application in various industrial fields
- Provides a structured and posturography focused compendium that is easy to access, read and understand
Bioengineers, Designers, Graduate students in: (Bio)medical Engineering / Biomechanics / Design Engineering / Systems and Control Engineering / Ergonomics/Human Factors / Health Sciences / Occupational Health and Safety
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Why do we need Digital Human Models?
2. Human Motion Simulation tools
2.1 Siemens Jack
2.2 Human Solutions RAMSIS
2.3 SANTOS
2.4 HumanCAD
2.5 ANYBODY
2.6 Dassault Systèmes Virtual Ergonomics
2.7 Woelfel CASIMIR
2.8 The Digital Human Modelling tool IPS IMMA
2.9 ERL
2.10 ESI human models for seat comfort
2.11 Simcenter MADYMO
2.12 ESI VIRTHUMAN models for impact
2.13 alaska/Dynamicus – Human movement in interplay with the environment
3. Open source and internal DHM in posturography
3.1 OpenSim
3.2 On the development of Finite Element human body models intended to capture population and postural differences
4. Elements of posture
4.1 Head Modeling and Applications
4.2 Neck postural stabilization, motion comfort and impact simulation
4.3 Shoulder and arm
4.4 Development of a feasible finite element digital human hand model
4.5 Spine
4.6 Leg
4.7 Foot
4.8 Pelvic floor biomechanical assessment: current approaches and new evidences
5. Postural interactions
5.1 Posture and Anthropometry
5.2 Postural stability
5.3 Posture measurements
5.4 Activities of daily living (ADL)
5.5 Posture prediction and physics based human motion simulation
5.6 3D body shape modelling and posturography
5.7 Adaptable DHMs from 3D body scans
5.8 Comfort
5.9 Models of the human in dynamic environments
6. Cognition and control in posturography
6.1 Reliability Engineering Methods in Human-in-the-Loop Problems: Non-Deterministic Approach
6.2 Personilized neuromusculoskeletal modelling
7. Fields of applications
7.1 Task Analysis: Ergonomically designed socio-technical work processes or human machine interfaces using digital ergonomic tools and methods
7.2 Rehabilitation
7.3 Aviation
7.4 Ergonomic design and assessment of diagnostic ultrasound system through DHM
7.5 Industrial applications of EMA in Product Design and Production Planning
7.6 The Virtual Physiological Human: data and models of human musculoskeletal mechanics
7.7 Use of Digital Human Modeling in Product Design
7.8 Clothing
7.9 Human Modeling Tools for spacesuit and hardware design and assessment
7.10 Modeling of human cognitive behavior for system design
7.11 Individualization of Digital Human Models for planning of Human Robot Collaboration
7.12 Anthropometric Modeling in Forensics
8. DHM protocols
8.1 Standards and Norms
8.2 DHM and data exchange protocols
8.3 Methods in seat comfort
9. Integrations
9.1 Motion Analysis of work conditions using commercial depth cameras in real industrial conditions
9.2 Design smart clothing into DHM
9.3 Integration with commercial 3D scanning instrumentation
9.4 Integration with commercial eye tracking devices
9.5 Integration of commercial pressure measurement technologies
9.6 Haptic device integration
10. Case studies
10.1 Application of 3D scanning in design education
10.2 Three-dimensional scanning of the torso and breasts to inform better bra design
10.3 Building patternmaking theory to better represent the female form
10.4 Digital Human Modeling in collaborative robotics
10.5 Designing aircraft seats to fit the human body contour
10.6 Use of wearable technology for movement analysis in parkour
10.7 Predicting Vehicle Occupant Postures using Statistical Models
10.8 Surgical modelling/brain interfaces/augumented mechanosensory feedback
- No. of pages:
- 950
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128167137
Sofia Scataglini
Sofia Scataglini is a Human Factors Engineer and Visiting Professor at the Department of Product Development at Faculty of Design Sciences of Antwerp University. Since 2014, she has been working as Researcher at the Belgian Royal Academy and since 2018 at the Belgian Military Hospital Queen Astrid. She holds a Joint PhD in Applied Science between Politecnico di Milano and Belgian Royal Military Academy. Her research activity is dedicated to wearable sensors, physical ergonomics, design applied to human health, DHM and standards. Sofia is a founder of the Digital Human Modeling by Women group (DHMW), which is dedicated to promoting women researchers around the world.
Visiting Professor, Department of Product Development, Faculty of Design Sciences, Antwerp University and Researcher, Belgian Royal Military Academy and Queen Astrid Military Hospital
Gunther Paul
Gunther Paul is an Ergonomist and James Cook University Principal Research Fellow for Occupational Health and Safety at the Australian Institute for Tropical Health and Medicine (AITHM), and the Mackay Institute for Research and Innovation (MIRI). He holds a PhD in Ergonomics and MPhil in Control Engineering from Darmstadt University of Technology. His research focuses on complex work system related issues, such as health systems, respiratory health, human-in-the-loop modelling, or musculoskeletal disorders. Gunther has been the Chief Investigator in 17 research projects. He is the Editor-In-Chief of the International Journal of Human Factors Modelling and Simulation, and a reviewer for over 20 international journals. He chairs the International Ergonomics Association Technical Committee on Human Simulation and Virtual Environments, and is a Member of the Queensland Government Safety Leadership at Work Expert Reference Group, Member of the Commonwealth Department of Employment Research and Evaluation Services Panel, and Member of the Panel of Assessors, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT). Gunther is also the Ambassador of the Foundation for Professional Ergonomics in Australia. He has published over 100 journal articles, books and book chapters, and has been regularly presenting and chairing sessions at International conferences over the last 25 years. In his most recent previous employments, Gunther led the Health Safety Environment Discipline in the School of Public Health and Social Work at QUT, and before that he was Director of Ergolab at UniSA. In his 10 year industrial career, he worked as Project Manager for Ford, Daimler, and Faurecia.
Principal Research Fellow, Australian Institute for Tropical Health and Medicine (AITHM), Australia