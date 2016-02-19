Dewhurst's Practical Paediatric and Adolescent Gynaecology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780407015203, 9781483162911

Dewhurst's Practical Paediatric and Adolescent Gynaecology

2nd Edition

Authors: D Keith Edmonds
eBook ISBN: 9781483162911
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st February 1989
Page Count: 158
Description

Dewhurst's Practical Paediatric and Adolescent Gynaecology, Second Edition, offers a practical guide for the clinician in the management of gynecological disorders of childhood and adolescence. The book begins with a discussion of patterns of gynecological disorders during childhood and adolescence. Separate chapters cover topics such as intersexuality; abnormalities of the genital tract; vulvovaginitis and other vulval lesions; and normal, precocious, and delayed puberty. Subsequent chapters examine adolescent menstrual disorders; breast lesions and abnormal stature; hirsutism and virilism; genital tract tumors; and sexual activity and its results in the 13-19-year-old.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1 Patterns of Childhood and Adolescent Gynecology

2 Intersexuality

3 Malformations of the Genital Tract

4 Vulvovaginitis and other Vulval Lesions

5 Normal Puberty

6 Precocious Puberty

7 Delayed Puberty

8 Menstrual Disorders in the Adolescent

9 Breast Lesions and Abnormalities of Stature

10 Hirsutism and Virilism

11 Tumors of the Genital Tract

12 Sexual Activity in the Adolescent

Index

About the Author

D Keith Edmonds

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist

