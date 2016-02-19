Dewhurst's Practical Paediatric and Adolescent Gynaecology
2nd Edition
Description
Dewhurst's Practical Paediatric and Adolescent Gynaecology, Second Edition, offers a practical guide for the clinician in the management of gynecological disorders of childhood and adolescence. The book begins with a discussion of patterns of gynecological disorders during childhood and adolescence. Separate chapters cover topics such as intersexuality; abnormalities of the genital tract; vulvovaginitis and other vulval lesions; and normal, precocious, and delayed puberty. Subsequent chapters examine adolescent menstrual disorders; breast lesions and abnormal stature; hirsutism and virilism; genital tract tumors; and sexual activity and its results in the 13-19-year-old.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1 Patterns of Childhood and Adolescent Gynecology
2 Intersexuality
3 Malformations of the Genital Tract
4 Vulvovaginitis and other Vulval Lesions
5 Normal Puberty
6 Precocious Puberty
7 Delayed Puberty
8 Menstrual Disorders in the Adolescent
9 Breast Lesions and Abnormalities of Stature
10 Hirsutism and Virilism
11 Tumors of the Genital Tract
12 Sexual Activity in the Adolescent
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 1st February 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162911
About the Author
D Keith Edmonds
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist