Developments in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third Southeastern Conference on Theoretical and Applied Mechanics
Editors: W. A. Shaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483151342
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 490
Description
Developments in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics, Volume 3 presents papers on the proceedings of the Third Southeastern Conference on Theoretical and Applied Mechanics held in Columbia, S. Carolina on March 31-April 1, 1966. The book covers papers in the areas of continuum mechanics, elasticity, plates and shells, applied mechanics, experimental mechanics, wave propagation, dynamics, vibrations, and fluid mechanics. Physical chemists and mechanical engineers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Continuum Mechanics
Time and Displacement Bound Theorems for Viscous and Rigid-Visco-Plastic Continua Subjected to Impulsive Loading
Some Uniqueness and Extremum Principles for Rate-Type Materials
Approach to Inelasticity Through Dislocations and Extended Slab Analogy
Extended Theorems of Limit Analysis of Anisotropic Solids
Elasticity
Crack Problems in the Theory of Elasticity (Special Lecture)
Further Results on Center of Dilatation and Residual Stresses in Joined Elastic Half-Spaces
Three-Dimensional Thermoelastic Problems of Planes of Discontinuities or Cracks in Solids
Plane Elastostatic Analysis of an Infinite Plate with a Doubly Periodic Array of Holes or Rigid Inclusions
Plates and Shells
On the Nonlinear Theory of Thin Plates (Special Lecture)
Vibration and Buckling of Thermally Stressed Plates of Trapezoidal Platform
Axisymmetric Vibration of Hemispherical Shells
Plastic Buckling of Flat, Simply Supported, Rectangular Sandwich Panels of Orthotropic Core with Different Face Thicknesses
Limit Analysis of a Clamped Spherical Cap Using Linear Programming
The Deformation of Thin Shells
An Exact Formulation of the Linear Equation for Thick, Orthotropic Shells with Arbitrary, Imposed Temperature and Force Fields and Temperature-Dependent Parameters
Membrane Theory for a Hemispherical Dome Subjected to a Wind Load
Applied Mechanics
A Numerical Method for the Conformal Mapping of Finite Doubly Connected Regions
Determination of Elastic Compliances of Cylindrically Aeolotropic Plates
Experiments on Large Amplitude Parametric Vibration of Rectangular Plates
Experimental Mechanics
Stress Wave Propagation in a Half Plane Due to a Transient Point Load
Theoretical and Experimental Analyses of Creep of Statically Indeterminate Portal Frames
Objective Experimental Stress Analysis Using the MoirÃ© Method
An Experimental Method to Analyze Gravitational Stresses in Two-Dimensional Problems
Wave Propagation
The Propagation and Reflection of Elastic Waves in Anisotropic Hollow Spheres and Cylinders
Dynamic Response of an Infinite Cylinder to Asymmetric Pressure on its Lateral Surface
Stress Wave Propagation in a Finite Viscoelastic Thin Rod with a Constitutive Law of the Hereditary Type
Initial Shear Stresses in the Viscoelastic Half-Plane
Dynamics
First-Order Secular Perturbations of an Artificial Earth Satellite Due to the Sun and Moon
Dynamics of an Annular Disk Rolling on its Inner Rim on a Circular Cylinder
Kinematics of a Three-Axis Gimbal System
Dynamics of Elastically Connected Rigid Bodies
Vibrations
Solutions for the Optimization of Support Conditions of Hypercritical Shafts on Three Flexible Supports
Similar Motion of n-Degree of Freedom Nonlinear Vibrating Systems
An Engineer Attacks the Second-Order Linear Differential Equation
Longitudinal Vibrations of a Solid Propellant Rocket Motor
Fluid Mechanics
Further Investigation of Squeezing Flow Between Parallel Plates
The Laminar Boundary Layer on a Circular Cylinder in an Oscillatory Axial Flow
An Analysis of Axial Flow Through a Circular Channel Containing Rod Ousters
Standing Gravity Waves of Finite Amplitude
Generation and Propagation of Pressure Waves in Two-Phase Flow
Nonlinear Propellant Sloshing in a Rectangular Container of Infinite Length
The Effect of Permeability on Low Reynolds Number Flow Past a Circular Porous Cylinder
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151342
About the Editor
W. A. Shaw
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.