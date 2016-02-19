Developments in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Continuum Mechanics

Time and Displacement Bound Theorems for Viscous and Rigid-Visco-Plastic Continua Subjected to Impulsive Loading

Some Uniqueness and Extremum Principles for Rate-Type Materials

Approach to Inelasticity Through Dislocations and Extended Slab Analogy

Extended Theorems of Limit Analysis of Anisotropic Solids

Elasticity

Crack Problems in the Theory of Elasticity (Special Lecture)

Further Results on Center of Dilatation and Residual Stresses in Joined Elastic Half-Spaces

Three-Dimensional Thermoelastic Problems of Planes of Discontinuities or Cracks in Solids

Plane Elastostatic Analysis of an Infinite Plate with a Doubly Periodic Array of Holes or Rigid Inclusions

Plates and Shells

On the Nonlinear Theory of Thin Plates (Special Lecture)

Vibration and Buckling of Thermally Stressed Plates of Trapezoidal Platform

Axisymmetric Vibration of Hemispherical Shells

Plastic Buckling of Flat, Simply Supported, Rectangular Sandwich Panels of Orthotropic Core with Different Face Thicknesses

Limit Analysis of a Clamped Spherical Cap Using Linear Programming

The Deformation of Thin Shells

An Exact Formulation of the Linear Equation for Thick, Orthotropic Shells with Arbitrary, Imposed Temperature and Force Fields and Temperature-Dependent Parameters

Membrane Theory for a Hemispherical Dome Subjected to a Wind Load

Applied Mechanics

A Numerical Method for the Conformal Mapping of Finite Doubly Connected Regions

Determination of Elastic Compliances of Cylindrically Aeolotropic Plates

Experiments on Large Amplitude Parametric Vibration of Rectangular Plates

Experimental Mechanics

Stress Wave Propagation in a Half Plane Due to a Transient Point Load

Theoretical and Experimental Analyses of Creep of Statically Indeterminate Portal Frames

Objective Experimental Stress Analysis Using the MoirÃ© Method

An Experimental Method to Analyze Gravitational Stresses in Two-Dimensional Problems

Wave Propagation

The Propagation and Reflection of Elastic Waves in Anisotropic Hollow Spheres and Cylinders

Dynamic Response of an Infinite Cylinder to Asymmetric Pressure on its Lateral Surface

Stress Wave Propagation in a Finite Viscoelastic Thin Rod with a Constitutive Law of the Hereditary Type

Initial Shear Stresses in the Viscoelastic Half-Plane

Dynamics

First-Order Secular Perturbations of an Artificial Earth Satellite Due to the Sun and Moon

Dynamics of an Annular Disk Rolling on its Inner Rim on a Circular Cylinder

Kinematics of a Three-Axis Gimbal System

Dynamics of Elastically Connected Rigid Bodies

Vibrations

Solutions for the Optimization of Support Conditions of Hypercritical Shafts on Three Flexible Supports

Similar Motion of n-Degree of Freedom Nonlinear Vibrating Systems

An Engineer Attacks the Second-Order Linear Differential Equation

Longitudinal Vibrations of a Solid Propellant Rocket Motor

Fluid Mechanics

Further Investigation of Squeezing Flow Between Parallel Plates

The Laminar Boundary Layer on a Circular Cylinder in an Oscillatory Axial Flow

An Analysis of Axial Flow Through a Circular Channel Containing Rod Ousters

Standing Gravity Waves of Finite Amplitude

Generation and Propagation of Pressure Waves in Two-Phase Flow

Nonlinear Propellant Sloshing in a Rectangular Container of Infinite Length

The Effect of Permeability on Low Reynolds Number Flow Past a Circular Porous Cylinder

