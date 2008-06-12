Developments in the Formulation and Reinforcement of Concrete - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845692636, 9781845694685

Developments in the Formulation and Reinforcement of Concrete

1st Edition

Editors: Sidney Mindess
eBook ISBN: 9781845694685
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845692636
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 12th June 2008
Page Count: 308
Table of Contents

Autoclaved aerated concrete; High density and radiation-shielding concrete; High strength concrete; Sprayed concrete (Shotcrete); Hot weather concreting; Underwater concrete; Fibrous concrete reinforcement; Lightweight concrete; Self compacting concrete (SCC); Recycled materials in concrete; Formed concrete; Polymer concrete; Future developments in concrete.

Description

Concrete is the most widely-used construction material in the world. This important book summarises the wealth of recent research on improving qualities such as durability and sustainability as well as the emergence of a new generation of specialist concretes for particular applications.

A number of chapters discuss new types of concrete such as autoclaved aerated concrete, high-strength concrete, sprayed concrete, fibre-reinforced concrete, lightweight concrete, self-compacting concrete, foamed and polymer concrete, together with their characteristics and applications. Other chapters review the development of concrete especially suited for particular conditions such as radiation protection, hot weather and underwater conditions, as well as the increasingly important area of recycling.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Developments in the formulation and reinforcement of concrete is a standard reference for civil and structural engineers.

Key Features

  • Summarises a wealth of recent research on improving qualities such as sustainability and durability
  • Discusses new concrete types together with their characteristics and applications
  • Reviews the development of concrete especially suited to particular conditions such as hot weather and under water

Readership

Civil and structural engineers

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845694685
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845692636

About the Editors

Sidney Mindess Editor

Dr Sidney Mindess is Emeritus Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of British Columbia, Canada. He has an international reputation for his research on concrete.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Civil Engineering, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

