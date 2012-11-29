Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning - Vol 5
1st Edition
Contaminant Removal and Monitoring
In this series, Rajiv Kohli and Kash Mittal have brought together the work of experts from different industry sectors and backgrounds to provide a state-of-the-art survey and best-practice guidance for scientists and engineers engaged in surface cleaning or dealing with the consequences of surface contamination.
This volume complements Volumes 3 and 4 of this series, which focused largely on particulate contaminants. The expert contributions in this volume cover methods for removal of non-particulate contaminants, such as metallic and non-metallic thin films, hydrocarbons, toxic and hazardous chemicals, and microbiological substances, as well as contamination monitoring in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and an innovative method for characterization at the nanoscale.
- Comprehensive coverage of innovations in surface contamination and cleaning
- Written by established experts in the contamination and cleaning field
- Each chapter is a comprehensive review of the state of the art
- Case studies included
As a whole, the series will create a unique and comprehensive knowledge base of crucial importance to those in research and development, manufacturing, quality control and procurement specification situated in a multitude of industries such as: aerospace, automotive, biomedical, defense, energy, manufacturing, microelectronics, optics and xerography. Researchers in an academic setting will also find these volumes excellent source books
Table of Contents
Preface
About the Editors
Contributors
Chapter 1. Surface Contamination Removal Using Dense-Phase Fluids: Liquid and Supercritical Carbon Dioxide
1 Introduction
2 Surface Cleanliness Levels
3 Dense-Phase Fluids
4 Principles of Dense-Phase CO2 Cleaning
5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Dense-Phase CO2 Cleaning
6 Applications
7 Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgment
Disclaimer
References
Chapter 2. Plasma Cleaning for Electronic, Photonic, Biological, and Archeological Applications
1 Introduction
2 Plasma Reactor Configurations
3 Semiconductor Manufacturing
4 Photovoltaic Cell Processing
5 Plasma Sterilization
6 Plasma Cleaning in the Restoration Industry
7 Plasma Cleaning Applications in Electron Microscopy
8 Additional Plasma Applications
9 Summary and Future Needs
References
Chapter 3. Clean Room Wipers for Removal of Surface Contamination
1 Principles of Wiping for Removal of Contaminants
2 Types of Wipers
3 Wiper Testing
4 Methods to Assess Wiper Quality
5 The Importance of Automation
6 Applications
7 Current Trends in Wiper Technology
8 Future Developments in Clean Room Wipers
References
Chapter 4. Impact of Microbial Surface Contamination and Effective Environment Monitoring System in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
1 Introduction
2 Impact of Microorganisms in the Environment
3 Sanitization
4 Environmental Monitoring
5 Environmental Contamination Control
6 Future Developmental Requirements
References
Chapter 5. Neutron Holography as a Technique for Probing Local Atomic Structures on the Nanoscale
1 Introduction
2 Basic Concepts
3 Experimental Requirements
4 Examples
5 Outlook
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 29th November 2012
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778823
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437778816
Rajiv Kohli
Dr. Rajiv Kohli is a leading expert with The Aerospace Corporation in contaminant particle behavior, surface cleaning, and contamination control. At the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, he provides technical support for contamination control related to ground-based and manned spaceflight hardware, as well as for unmanned spacecraft. His technical interests are in particle behavior, precision cleaning, solution and surface chemistry, advanced materials and chemical thermodynamics. Dr. Kohli was involved in developing solvent-based cleaning applications for use in the nuclear industry and he also developed an innovative microabrasive system for a wide variety of precision cleaning and micro-processing applications in the commercial industry. He is the senior editor of this book series “Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning”; the first ten volumes in the series were published in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Volumes 5 and 6), 2015 (Volumes 7 and 8), and 2017 (Volumes 9 and 10), respectively. The second edition of Volume 1 was published in 2016. Volume 11 and Volume 12 (this volume) are expected to be published in 2019. Previously, Dr. Kohli co-authored the book “Commercial Utilization of Space: An International Comparison of Framework Conditions”, and he has published more than 270 technical papers, articles and reports on precision cleaning, advanced materials, chemical thermodynamics, environmental degradation of materials, and technical and economic assessment of emerging technologies. Dr. Kohli was recognized for his contributions to NASA’s Space Shuttle Return to Flight effort with the Public Service Medal, one of the agency’s highest awards.
National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Houston, TX, USA
Kashmiri L. Mittal
Editor: ‘Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives’
was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of adhesion science and technology and in surface contamination and cleaning. He is the founding editor of the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and is editor of 85 books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning. In 2002, the Kash Mittal Award was inaugurated for his extensive efforts and significant contributions to the field of colloid and interface chemistry. Among his numerous awards, Dr. Mittal was awarded the title honoris causa by the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lubin, Poland in 2003.
Editor, Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives