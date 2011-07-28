Developments in Palygorskite-Sepiolite Research, Volume 3
1st Edition
A New Outlook on these Nanomaterials
- Chapter 1: The Structures and Microtextures of the Palygorskite–Sepiolite Group Minerals
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Part 1. Structure-related topics
- 3 Discussion of structure-related topics
- 4 Part 2: Microstructure-related topics
- Chapter 2: Advances in the Crystal Chemistry of Sepiolite and Palygorskite
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chemical composition of sepiolite
- 3 Chemical composition of palygorskite
- 4 Is there a compositional gap between sepiolite and palygorskite?
- 5 Possible structural arrangements of the intermediate minerals
- 6 Open questions
- Chapter 3: Environmental Influences on the Occurrences of Sepiolite and Palygorskite: A Brief Review
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Spain
- 3 Turkey
- 4 Kenya
- 5 Morocco
- 6 Tunisia
- 7 Senegal
- 8 South Africa
- 9 Somalia
- 10 Argentina
- 11 United States
- 12 Summary
- Chapter 4: An Introduction to Palygorskite and Sepiolite Deposits—Location, Geology and Uses
- 1 Introduction
- 2 United States
- 3 Spain
- 4 Senegal
- 5 Turkey
- 6 Other worldwide deposits
- 7 Summary
- Chapter 5: Palygorskite Clays in Marine Sediments: Records of Extreme Climate
- 1 Introduction
- 2 History of deep-sea palygorskite research
- 3 Cretaceous palygorskite clay in the Central Atlantic
- 4 Early Eocene palygorskite clay in Gulf of Guinea and Sargasso Sea
- 5 Perspectives for marine palygorskite research
- Chapter 6: Palygorskite and Sepiolite Deposits in Continental Environments. Description, Genetic Patterns and Sedimentary Settings
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Genetic conditions
- 3 Main genetic characteristics of the worldwide deposits and occurrences of sepiolite and palygorskite in continental sedimentary environments
- 4 Final remarks
- Chapter 7: Sepiolite–Palygorskite Occurrences in Turkey
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Geology and mineralogy
- 3 Geochemistry
- 4 Genesis
- 5 Economy
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Genesis and Distribution of Palygorskite in Iranian Soils and Sediments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Palaeogeography and palaeogeology of Iran
- 3 Climate of Iran
- 4 Palygorskite in western Iranian soils
- 5 Palygorskite in central Iranian soils and sediments
- 6 Palygorskite in southern Iranian soils and parent rocks
- 7 Palygorskite in north-eastern Iranian soils
- 8 Conclusions
- 9 Direction for future research
- Chapter 9: Evidence for the Biogenic Origin of Sepiolite
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biomorphs in the dolomite–sepiolite sediments from the Miocene in the Madrid Basin
- 3 Recognition of mineral formation processes
- 4 Sepiolite mineralization hypothesis: Passive organomineralization of sepiolite
- Chapter 10: Overview of Chinese Palygorskite Clay Resources—Their Geology, Mineralogy, Depositional Environment, Applications and Processing
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Previous work in the area
- 3 Geology
- 4 Mineralogy
- 5 Depositional enviornment of the Guanshan palygorskite
- 6 Processing of Chinese playgorskite clay
- 7 Industrial uses of Guanshan palygorskite clays
- 8 Summary
- Chapter 11: Amargosa Sepiolite and Saponite
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Geographic and geologic settings
- 3 Mineralogy, chemistry, and functional properties of Amargosa sepiolite and saponite
- 4 Uses and markets of Amargosa sepiolite
- 5 Studies related to health and sepiolite
- Chapter 12: Current Industrial Applications of Palygorskite and Sepiolite
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Physico-chemical features
- 3 Special industrial operations to enhance properties and uses: The most relevant market
- 4 Health and safety issues
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Uses of Fibrous Clays
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mineralogy, chemistry and habit
- 3 Pharmaceutical and cosmetic nomenclature and specifications
- 4 Use as active substances
- 5 Use as excipients
- 6 Drug interactions
- 7 Use of fibrous clays in cosmetics
- 8 Health risks of fibrous clays
- 9 Concluding remarks
- Chapter 14: The Effects of Palygorskite on Chemical and Physico-Chemical Properties of Soils
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Magnesium chemistry of palygorskite-containing soils
- 3 Point of zero charge of the palygorskite surface
- 4 Rheology of standard palygorskite suspensions
- 5 Rheology of palygorskite-containing soil clay suspensions
- 6 Flocculation of palygorskite-containing clays
- 7 Effect of palygorskite on disaggregation and colloid migration in soils
- 8 Palygorskite-cemented crusts (palycretes)
- 9 Mechanisms of metal sorption on palygorskite
- 10 Use of palygorskite for metal immobilization in soils
- 11 Research needs
- Chapter 15: Adsorption of Surfactants, Dyes and Cationic Herbicides on Sepiolite and Palygorskite
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Surface-related physico-chemical properties
- 3 Surface modifications of sepiolite by surfactants—literature survey
- 4 Model equations
- 5 Results of model application
- Chapter 16: Sepiolite and Palygorskite as Sealing Materials for the Geological Storage of Carbon Dioxide
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Interaction of sepiolite and palygorskite with supercritical CO2
- 3 Modelling the role of sepiolite and palygorskite in the geological storage of CO2: A task for the future
- 4 Concluding remarks
- Chapter 17: Advanced Materials and New Applications of Sepiolite and Palygorskite
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Use of sepiolite and palygorskite as nanoclays
- 3 Sepiolite-based functional materials: Hybrid nanomaterials
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 18: The Maya Blue Pigment
- 1 History of Maya blue
- 2 Experimental techniques
- 3 The syntheses, properties and nature of MB
- 4 MB research in relation with the archaeological and historical contexts
- Subject Index
The aim of this comprehenvise book is to present the most important results achieved in the research of the clay minerals palygorskite and sepiolite. Palygorskite and sepiolite have found to be useful in a huge variety of industrial and medical applications. As a result, research on these clays has been intensified during the last two decades, and important advances in their characterization have been made. The book contains contributions from distinguished scientists in the field.
- Comprehensive treatment of palygorskite and sepiolite
- Cutting-edge developments in industrial minerals and applications
- Written by distinguished scientists in the field
Primary Market: Academic Libraries, Professionals, Scientists / Researchers, Industrial minerals industry, Environmental Industry
Secondary Market: Lectures, Undergraduates
- 520
- English
- © Elsevier 2011
- 28th July 2011
- Elsevier
- 9780444536082
- 9780444536075
Arieh Singer Series Volume Editor
Seagram Center for Soil & Water Research, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Rehovot, Israel
Emilio Galan Series Volume Editor
Department of Crystallography, Mineralogy and Agriculture Chemistry, Faculty of Chemistry, University of Seville, Seville, Spain