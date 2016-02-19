Developments and Social Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124432024, 9781483269498

Developments and Social Problems

1st Edition

Editors: Herbert M. Lefcourt
eBook ISBN: 9781483269498
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 1983
Page Count: 300
Description

Research with the Locus of Control Construct, Volume 2: Developments and Social Problems seeks to contribute towards explaining the nomological network in which the locus of control construct is embedded. In studying the antecedents, concomitants, and far-reaching ramifications of the construct we can come to see its meaning more clearly. The book is organized into three parts. Part I pertains to one realm of locus of control research that is of signal interest to psychologists concerned with personality research and theory. If locus of control is an important predictor of behavior, then we should know something about its origins and the role it plays at different stages of the life span. The chapters in the first part aid in the development of such a life-span approach to locus of control research. Part II focuses on applications to two clinical-social problems: marital instability and alcoholism. Part III explores the use of locus of control as a moderator variable. Here, the response to particular situational constraints or milieu characteristics is evaluated vis-à-vis status on locus of control variables. In this way it becomes possible to speak of the specific effects of therapy or educational procedures upon persons who vary in personality characteristics such as locus of control, in much the way that the advocates of interactionism have always advised.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Introduction

Part I: Early Research Programs

Part II: Application to Social Problems

Part III: Locus of Control as a Moderator Variable

References

I An Update on Early Research Programs

2 The Nowicki-Strickland Life-Span Locus of Control Scales: Construct Validation

Children's Nowicki-Strickland Internal-External Control Scale

Adult Nowicki-Strickland Internal-External Control Scale: College and Noncollege Forms

Locus of Control in Different Cultures

Nowicki-Strickland (NS) Scale Scores, Personality, and Social Interaction

Locus of Control and Academic Achievement

Locus of Control and Physical Health and Functioning

NS Locus of Control and Abnormality

Antecedents of and Attempts to Change NS Locus of Control

Conclusions and Comments

References

3 Maternal and Childhood Behaviors as Antecedents of Internal-External Control Perceptions in Young Adulthood

Procedure

Results and Discussion

Implications of the Antecedent Data for Development of Internal Control in Adulthood

References

II Applications to Clinical Problems

4 Control Orientation, Drinking Behavior, and Alcoholism

Introduction

Control Orientation and Alcohol Use

Control Orientation and Psychological Functioning among Alcoholics

Control Orientation and Alcoholism Treatment

The Drinking-Related Locus of Control Scale

Locus of Drinking Problems Scale

Summary and Discussion

References

5 Locus of Control and Marital Interaction

Introduction

Review of Personality and Marriage Research and Theory

Strategies for Building a Theoretical Linkage between Personality and Marriage

A Theoretical Model Linking Locus of Control and Marriage

Review of the Research on Locus of Control and the Marital Relationship

Conclusion

References

III Locus of Control as a Moderator Variable

6 Person x Environment Interaction and Locus of Control: Laboratory, Therapy, and Classroom Studies

Introduction

Locus of Control and Interactional Research

Laboratory Studies: Theory-Based Research on Locus of Control x Situation Interactions

Locus of Control x Behavior Change Interactions

Locus of Control and Classroom Control

Conclusions and Future Research Directions

References

7 The Locus of Control as a Moderator Variable: Stress

Introduction

Research Concerned with Stress

Field Studies of Stress and Control

Scale-Assessed Stress and Control

Conclusion

References

8 Epilog

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Herbert M. Lefcourt

