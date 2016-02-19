Developmental Neuropsychobiology is a compendium of papers that deals with developmental neuroscience and developmental psychology, as well as the broad range of approaches toward brain-behavior development. One paper reviews the embryonic mechanisms including the pattern formation that develops in a single fertilized egg, particularly focusing on limb innervation as a special case of pattern formation. Another paper discusses the regulation of nerve fiber elongation during embryogenesis. One author analyzes the pathways and changing connections in the nervous system of the insect: he shows that manipulating neural organization by grafting results in the ability of the transplanted sensory cells to find the proper central connections. Another paper reviews the sex differences in developmental plasticity of behavior and the brain. These differences point to the vulnerability of males during development to incidences of autism, dyslexia, or cerebral palsy compared to females. One paper also examines alternative perceptions of parent- offspring relationships. This collection can prove helpful for researchers, students, and academicians involved in the disciplines of biological or psychological sciences.

1 Embryonic Mechanisms

2 Regulation of Nerve Fiber Elongation during Embryogenesis

3 Pathways and Changing Connections in the Developing Insect Nervous System

4 The Normal and Abnormal Development of the Mammalian Visual System

5 Do Neurotransmitters, Neurohumors, and Hormones Specify Critical Periods?

6 Sexual Differentiation of the Brain

7 Behavioral Neuroembryology: Motor Perspectives

8 Ontogeny of the Encephalization Process

9 Neuronal Activity as a Shaping Factor in Postnatal Development of Visual Cortex

10 Experience and Development in the Visual System: Anatomical Studies

11 Experience and Visual Development: Behavioral Evidence

12 Neural Correlates of Development and Plasticity in the Auditory, Somatosensory, and Olfactory Systems

13 What's Special about Development? Thoughts on the Bases of Experience-Sensitive Synaptic Plasticity

14 Sex Differences in Developmental Plasticity of Behavior and the Brain

15 The Development of Olfactory Control over Behavior

16 New Views of Parent-Offspring Relationships

