Developmental Aspects of Carcinogenesis and Immunity presents the proceedings of the 32nd symposium of the Society for Developmental Biology, held at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas in June 1973. The meeting aims to highlight the advances in carcinogenesis and immunity and emphasize their relationship to fundamental processes of developmental biology. Leading investigators present their studies on various aspects of the two fields such as mechanisms underlying tumor transformation; cell proliferation, differentiation, and neoplasia; transformation of cells in culture; and role of embryonic and fetal antigens in cancer, lymphocyte differentiation, cell-mediated destruction of tumor cells, and the enhancement of the effects of antibodies through the process of immune surveillance. Oncologists, cell biologists, medical researchers, physiologists, molecular biologists, physicians, and students in the field of medicine will find the book insightful.
Table of Contents
Contents
Session I: Multipotentiality of the Tumorous State
The Benign Cells of Malignant Tumors
Mechanisms Underlying Tumor Transformation and Tumor Reversal in Crown-Gall, a Neoplastic Disease at Higher Plants
Session II: Cell Proliferation, Differentiation and Neoplasia
Cell Contact and Cell Division
The Cell Cycle and the Neoplastic Transformation
Neoplasia and Differentiation as Translational Functions
Session III: Cell Surface Changes
Observations on the Mobility of Protein Components of the Plasma Membrane
Alteration of Protein Components of Transformed Cell Membranes in Two Virus-Cell Systems
Session IV: Transformation of Cells in Culture
Virus Mediated Transformation of Mammalian Cells
RNA-directed DNA Polymerase Activity in Uninfected Cells
Endogenous Viruses in Normal and Transformed Cells
Session V: Immunity and Oncogenesis
Development and Differentiation of Lymphocytes
Embryonic and Fetal Antigens in Cancer Cells
Serum Factors and Cell-Mediated Destruction of Tumor Cells
Lymphocyte Differentiation and Immune Surveillance Against Cancer
Subject Index
