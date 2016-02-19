Developmental Aspects of Carcinogenesis and Immunity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126129779, 9781483262123

Developmental Aspects of Carcinogenesis and Immunity

1st Edition

Editors: Thomas J. King
eBook ISBN: 9781483262123
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 228
Description

Developmental Aspects of Carcinogenesis and Immunity presents the proceedings of the 32nd symposium of the Society for Developmental Biology, held at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas in June 1973. The meeting aims to highlight the advances in carcinogenesis and immunity and emphasize their relationship to fundamental processes of developmental biology. Leading investigators present their studies on various aspects of the two fields such as mechanisms underlying tumor transformation; cell proliferation, differentiation, and neoplasia; transformation of cells in culture; and role of embryonic and fetal antigens in cancer, lymphocyte differentiation, cell-mediated destruction of tumor cells, and the enhancement of the effects of antibodies through the process of immune surveillance. Oncologists, cell biologists, medical researchers, physiologists, molecular biologists, physicians, and students in the field of medicine will find the book insightful.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Photographs of Participants

Session I: Multipotentiality of the Tumorous State

The Benign Cells of Malignant Tumors

Mechanisms Underlying Tumor Transformation and Tumor Reversal in Crown-Gall, a Neoplastic Disease at Higher Plants

Session II: Cell Proliferation, Differentiation and Neoplasia

Cell Contact and Cell Division

The Cell Cycle and the Neoplastic Transformation

Neoplasia and Differentiation as Translational Functions

Session III: Cell Surface Changes

Observations on the Mobility of Protein Components of the Plasma Membrane

Alteration of Protein Components of Transformed Cell Membranes in Two Virus-Cell Systems

Session IV: Transformation of Cells in Culture

Virus Mediated Transformation of Mammalian Cells

RNA-directed DNA Polymerase Activity in Uninfected Cells

Endogenous Viruses in Normal and Transformed Cells

Session V: Immunity and Oncogenesis

Development and Differentiation of Lymphocytes

Embryonic and Fetal Antigens in Cancer Cells

Serum Factors and Cell-Mediated Destruction of Tumor Cells

Lymphocyte Differentiation and Immune Surveillance Against Cancer

Subject Index




About the Editor

Thomas J. King

