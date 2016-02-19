Developmental Aspects of Carcinogenesis and Immunity presents the proceedings of the 32nd symposium of the Society for Developmental Biology, held at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas in June 1973. The meeting aims to highlight the advances in carcinogenesis and immunity and emphasize their relationship to fundamental processes of developmental biology. Leading investigators present their studies on various aspects of the two fields such as mechanisms underlying tumor transformation; cell proliferation, differentiation, and neoplasia; transformation of cells in culture; and role of embryonic and fetal antigens in cancer, lymphocyte differentiation, cell-mediated destruction of tumor cells, and the enhancement of the effects of antibodies through the process of immune surveillance. Oncologists, cell biologists, medical researchers, physiologists, molecular biologists, physicians, and students in the field of medicine will find the book insightful.