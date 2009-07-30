Development of Packaging and Products for Use in Microwave Ovens
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Principles: Electromagnetic basis of microwave heating; Influence of food geometry and dielectric properties on heating performance; Advanced topics in microwave heating uniformity; Microwave ovens; Measurements of dielectric properties of foods and associated materials; Microwave dielectric properties of foods and some other substances; Flavors and colors for microwave foods. Part 2 Microwave packaging materials and design: Rigid passive microwave packaging forms; Susceptors in microwave packaging; Shielding and field modification-thick metal films. Part 3 Product development, packaging and oven safety: Package and product development testing in a microwave oven; Regulatory issues in microwave packaging; Microwave oven safety. Part 4 Modeling of microwave heating: Modeling microwave heating in foods; Modeling the effects of active packaging of microwaved foods.
Description
The efficient design of microwave food products and associated packaging materials for optimum food quality and safety requires knowledge of product dielectric properties and associated heating mechanisms, careful consideration of product geometry, knowledge of modern packaging and ingredient technologies, and application of computer simulation, statistics and experimental design. Integrated knowledge and efficient application of these tools is essential for those developing food products in this demanding field.
Development of packaging and products for use in microwave ovens provides a focused and comprehensive review for developers. Part one discusses the principles of microwave heating and ovens, with an emphasis on the effect of food dielectric properties and geometry on heating uniformity and optimising the flavours and colours of microwave foods. Microwave packaging materials and design are discussed in Part two; chapters cover rigid packaging, susceptors and shielding. Product development, food, packaging and oven safety is the topic of Part three. Computer modelling of microwave products and active packaging is discussed in Part four.
Written by a distinguished team of international contributors, Development of packaging and products for use in microwave ovens is a valuable resource for those in the food and packaging industries.
Key Features
- Comprehensively reviews the principles of microwave heating and ovens assessing the effect of food dielectric properties on heating uniformity
- Thoroughly reviews microwave packaging materials and design including testing and regulatory issues
- Features a seven page section of colour diagrams to show heat distributions
Readership
Those in the food and packaging industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 30th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845696573
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694203
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Peter Pesheck Editor
Peter Pesheck is currently Principal at Food Biophysics, LLC. In his 34-year R&D career at Pillsbury and General Mills he worked primarily in cross-business Strategic Technology groups, where he specialized in structure-function relationships, microscopy, modeling, microwave heating (food dielectric properties, simulation, product design and problem resolution), and wheat flour doughs and their structural transformations in proofing and baking. He has published 4 papers in reviewed journals and holds 19 U.S. patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
General Mills, USA
Matthew Lorence Editor
Matthew Lorence is currently a Packaging Technology Manager at Bellisio Foods, Inc. He is a leader in the field of packaging R&D for consumer and industrial products, and medical devices. He was previously Packaging Technology Manager at General Mills. He holds 13 U.S. patents and has extensive experience in identifying, developing, and commercializing convenient Total Product Offerings leveraging Open Innovation for new packaging and product technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Packaging Technology Manager at Bellisio Foods, Inc