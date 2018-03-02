Development of Creative Spaces in Academic Libraries
1st Edition
A Decision Maker's Guide
Table of Contents
Section 1: Creative Space in the Academic Library: Space and Service Models
1. The Case for Creative Spaces in Academic Libraries
2. Defining Library Space and Service Models for Media Literacy
3. Digital Media Labs
4. Digital Humanities Labs
5. Data Visualization Labs
6. Knowledge Market
7. Makerspaces
Section 2: Developing a Creative Space in a Library
Introduction to Section 2
8. Conducting a Needs Assessment and Answering Important Questions
9. Gaining Feedback
10. Building Relationships with Campus and Outside Partners
11. Managing a Building Project
12. Gathering Statistics, Conducting Assessment, and Telling your Story
Section 3: Case Studies
13. Case Studies in the Literature
14. Case Study: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Undergraduate Library
15. Case Study: North Carolina State University
16. Case Study: Eastern Kentucky University, Noel Studio for Academic Creativity
17. Case Study: Georgetown University, Gelardin New Media Center & Maker Hub
18. Case Study: Penn State University, Data Learning Center
19. Case Study: Georgia State, CURVE
20. Case Study: Duke University, The Ruppert Commons for Research, Technology and Collaboration (also known as "The Edge")
21. Case Study: University of Colorado-Denver: Auraria Campus
22. Case Study: Yale University, Digital Humanities Lab
23. Case Study: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Digital Humanities Lab
24. Case Study: Rutgers University, Digital Humanities Lab
25. Case Study: Grand Valley State University, Mary Idema Pew Library Learning and Information Commons
26. East Carolina University
Description
Development of Creative Spaces in Academic Libraries: A Decision Maker's Guide includes innovative ways libraries are engaging students, including the practice of setting aside high-tech spaces for creativity. Five models of library creative spaces are explored in this book, including digital media labs, digital humanities labs, makerspaces, data visualization labs and knowledge markets. The book explores creative spaces currently offered in libraries, with a focus on academic libraries. It gives real-world advice for the process of crafting a new space in the library, including tactics on how to find campus partners, conduct a needs analysis, and answer important questions.
Case studies of innovators of library creativity further highlight the successes—and pitfalls—of embarking on the process of developing a new service or space in the library.
Key Features
- Shows administrators what other institutions are doing to enable media literacy
- Helps university library administrators determine their best course of action
- Provides detailed, unique case studies on up to 10 leading institutions, along with the service models they are providing
Readership
Academic library administrators; senior library managers; literacy librarians in research libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 2nd March 2018
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022665
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022733
About the Authors
Katy Webb Author
Katy Kavanagh Webb is Head of Research and Instructional Services for Joyner Library, East Carolina University; responsible for leading a team of 11 individuals who teach more than 350 information literacy classes and provide 200+ research consultations per year. She is also very active in professional education, recently as a joint organizer of the North Carolina Library Association Present like a Pro workshop series, and as a speaker on the topic of library creative spaces during a webinar for the standards organization NISO. She has presented at the Library Orientation Exchange (LOEX), American Library Association (ALA), and at the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) conferences, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Joyner Library, East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina, USA