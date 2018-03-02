Development of Creative Spaces in Academic Libraries

Section 1: Creative Space in the Academic Library: Space and Service Models

1. The Case for Creative Spaces in Academic Libraries

2. Defining Library Space and Service Models for Media Literacy

3. Digital Media Labs

4. Digital Humanities Labs

5. Data Visualization Labs

6. Knowledge Market

7. Makerspaces

Section 2: Developing a Creative Space in a Library

Introduction to Section 2

8. Conducting a Needs Assessment and Answering Important Questions

9. Gaining Feedback

10. Building Relationships with Campus and Outside Partners

11. Managing a Building Project

12. Gathering Statistics, Conducting Assessment, and Telling your Story

Section 3: Case Studies

13. Case Studies in the Literature

14. Case Study: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Undergraduate Library

15. Case Study: North Carolina State University

16. Case Study: Eastern Kentucky University, Noel Studio for Academic Creativity

17. Case Study: Georgetown University, Gelardin New Media Center & Maker Hub

18. Case Study: Penn State University, Data Learning Center

19. Case Study: Georgia State, CURVE

20. Case Study: Duke University, The Ruppert Commons for Research, Technology and Collaboration (also known as "The Edge")

21. Case Study: University of Colorado-Denver: Auraria Campus

22. Case Study: Yale University, Digital Humanities Lab

23. Case Study: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Digital Humanities Lab

24. Case Study: Rutgers University, Digital Humanities Lab

25. Case Study: Grand Valley State University, Mary Idema Pew Library Learning and Information Commons

26. East Carolina University