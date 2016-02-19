Development of Auditory and Vestibular Systems is a collection of papers from noted scientists from different disciplines that discuss the state of advancement and perspectives on the development of auditory and vestibular function. The book is divided into three parts. Part I deals with the maturation and development of the different parts of the ear; the development of hearing; and the effects of harmful factors to its development. Part II talks about the development of the vestibular system, its embryogenesis and innervation, and its pathological maturation. The text is recommended for doctors, especially those who specialize in otology and audiology and want to either be updated in the findings about the developments in the field, or conduct studies regarding the developments of these senses.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I Development of the Auditory System

1. The Structural and Functional Development of the Outer and Middle Ear

I. Introduction

II. Maturation of the Outer Ear

III. Structural Maturation of the Middle Ear

IV. Functional Ontogeny of the Middle Ear

V. Conclusions and Future Research Needs

References

2. Innervation of the Organ of Corti of the Fetal Mouse in Culture

I. Introduction

II. Neuronal Patterns in Cultures of the Fetal Cochlea

III. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Development of the Cochlea

I. Introduction

II. Structural Development

III. Functional Development

IV. Conclusions

References

4. Development of the Lower Brainstem Auditory Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. The Cochlear Nuclear Complex

III. The Superior Olivary Complex

IV. Experiential Factors in Auditory Brainstem Development

Summary and Conclusions

References

5. Development of Inferior Colliculus and Binaural Audition

I. The Adult Inferior Colliculus

II. Structural Development

III. Functional Development

IV. Binaural Audition

V. Development Plasticity

VI. Conclusions

References

6. Development of the Auditory Evoked Responses in the Auditory Cortex in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Ontogeny of Cortical Evoked Responses

III. Anatomophysiological Relationships

IV. Electrogenesis of the Auditory Evoked Responses

V. Modification of Cortical Auditory Responses by Early Influences

VI. Conclusion

References

7. Development of Hearing and Response Behavior to Sound Stimuli: Behavioral Studies

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Behavioral Auditory Testing in Developing Mammals

III. Development of Hearing and Response Behavior to Sound in Various Mammals and in Man

IV. Anatomical and Physiological Correlates of the Development of Hearing in Mammals

V. General Discussion

VI. Conclusions

References

8. Development of Hearing in Children

I. Introduction

II. Functional Properties of Sounds

III. Neonatal Perception of Speech and Nonspeech Signals: Correlative Brainwave and Behavioral Responses

IV. Conclusion

References

9. Abnormal Auditory Development Resulting from Exposure to Ototoxic Chemicals, Noise, and Auditory Restrict

I. Introduction

II. Ototoxicity

III. Noise

IV. Acoustic Priming

V. Auditory Restriction

VI. Conclusions

References

10. Development of Auditory and Vestibular Systems in Mutant Mice

I. Introduction

II. Mutants with Known Development

III. Mutants with Development Not Known

IV. Further Outlook

V. Conclusions

References

II Development of the Vestibular System

11. Embryogenesis of the Inner Ear: "In Vitro Studies"

I. Introduction

II. Otic Placode

III. Neural Induction

IV. Fate-Mapping

V. Epithelio-Mesenchymal Interactions

VI. Neurotrophic Interactions

Conclusions

References

12. Embryonic Development of Vestibular Sense Organs and Their Innervation

I. Introduction

II. Morphogenesis

III. Histogenesis-Cytodifferentiation

IV. Biochemistry

V. Comments

VI. Conclusions and Future Areas of Research

References

13. The Development of Function of Primary Vestibular Neurons

I. Introduction

II. Gross Anatomical Development of the Rat Horizontal Semicircular Canal

III. Recording Techniques

IV. Responses of Rat Horizontal Semicircular Canal Primary Afférents during Postnatal Development

V. Discussion

VI. Conclusions

References

14. Functional Development of the Central Vestibular System

I. Introduction

II. Morphological Development of the Central Vestibular Neurons

III. Functional Development of Central Vestibular Neurons

IV. Development of Vestibular Reflexes

V. Conclusion

References

15. Normal and Pathological Maturation of the Vestibular Function in the Human Child

I. Introduction

II. Differences in Vestibular Function between Children and Adults

III. Maturation of Vestibular Function during the Childhood Years

IV. Vestibular Function during Sleep in Childhood

V. Spontaneous Vestibular Behavior and Vestibular Self-Stimulation in Infancy

VI. Vestibular Disfunction Associated with Abnormal Development and Behavioral Syndromes not Primarily of Vestibular Disorder

VII. The Effects of Vestibular Stimulation and Vestibular Therapies

VIII. Current Status of Vestibular Research during Childhood

IX. Conclusions and Speculations

References

16. Formation of the Vestibular Apparatus in Weightlessness

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Vestibular Apparatus of Amphibians

III. Development of the Vestibular Apparatus of Teleosts

IV. Conclusion

References

Index