Development of Auditory and Vestibular Systems
1st Edition
Description
Development of Auditory and Vestibular Systems is a collection of papers from noted scientists from different disciplines that discuss the state of advancement and perspectives on the development of auditory and vestibular function. The book is divided into three parts. Part I deals with the maturation and development of the different parts of the ear; the development of hearing; and the effects of harmful factors to its development. Part II talks about the development of the vestibular system, its embryogenesis and innervation, and its pathological maturation. The text is recommended for doctors, especially those who specialize in otology and audiology and want to either be updated in the findings about the developments in the field, or conduct studies regarding the developments of these senses.
Table of Contents
I Development of the Auditory System
1. The Structural and Functional Development of the Outer and Middle Ear
I. Introduction
II. Maturation of the Outer Ear
III. Structural Maturation of the Middle Ear
IV. Functional Ontogeny of the Middle Ear
V. Conclusions and Future Research Needs
2. Innervation of the Organ of Corti of the Fetal Mouse in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Neuronal Patterns in Cultures of the Fetal Cochlea
III. Concluding Remarks
3. Development of the Cochlea
I. Introduction
II. Structural Development
III. Functional Development
IV. Conclusions
4. Development of the Lower Brainstem Auditory Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. The Cochlear Nuclear Complex
III. The Superior Olivary Complex
IV. Experiential Factors in Auditory Brainstem Development
Summary and Conclusions
5. Development of Inferior Colliculus and Binaural Audition
I. The Adult Inferior Colliculus
II. Structural Development
III. Functional Development
IV. Binaural Audition
V. Development Plasticity
VI. Conclusions
6. Development of the Auditory Evoked Responses in the Auditory Cortex in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Ontogeny of Cortical Evoked Responses
III. Anatomophysiological Relationships
IV. Electrogenesis of the Auditory Evoked Responses
V. Modification of Cortical Auditory Responses by Early Influences
VI. Conclusion
7. Development of Hearing and Response Behavior to Sound Stimuli: Behavioral Studies
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Behavioral Auditory Testing in Developing Mammals
III. Development of Hearing and Response Behavior to Sound in Various Mammals and in Man
IV. Anatomical and Physiological Correlates of the Development of Hearing in Mammals
V. General Discussion
VI. Conclusions
8. Development of Hearing in Children
I. Introduction
II. Functional Properties of Sounds
III. Neonatal Perception of Speech and Nonspeech Signals: Correlative Brainwave and Behavioral Responses
IV. Conclusion
9. Abnormal Auditory Development Resulting from Exposure to Ototoxic Chemicals, Noise, and Auditory Restrict
I. Introduction
II. Ototoxicity
III. Noise
IV. Acoustic Priming
V. Auditory Restriction
VI. Conclusions
10. Development of Auditory and Vestibular Systems in Mutant Mice
I. Introduction
II. Mutants with Known Development
III. Mutants with Development Not Known
IV. Further Outlook
V. Conclusions
II Development of the Vestibular System
11. Embryogenesis of the Inner Ear: "In Vitro Studies"
I. Introduction
II. Otic Placode
III. Neural Induction
IV. Fate-Mapping
V. Epithelio-Mesenchymal Interactions
VI. Neurotrophic Interactions
Conclusions
12. Embryonic Development of Vestibular Sense Organs and Their Innervation
I. Introduction
II. Morphogenesis
III. Histogenesis-Cytodifferentiation
IV. Biochemistry
V. Comments
VI. Conclusions and Future Areas of Research
13. The Development of Function of Primary Vestibular Neurons
I. Introduction
II. Gross Anatomical Development of the Rat Horizontal Semicircular Canal
III. Recording Techniques
IV. Responses of Rat Horizontal Semicircular Canal Primary Afférents during Postnatal Development
V. Discussion
VI. Conclusions
14. Functional Development of the Central Vestibular System
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Development of the Central Vestibular Neurons
III. Functional Development of Central Vestibular Neurons
IV. Development of Vestibular Reflexes
V. Conclusion
15. Normal and Pathological Maturation of the Vestibular Function in the Human Child
I. Introduction
II. Differences in Vestibular Function between Children and Adults
III. Maturation of Vestibular Function during the Childhood Years
IV. Vestibular Function during Sleep in Childhood
V. Spontaneous Vestibular Behavior and Vestibular Self-Stimulation in Infancy
VI. Vestibular Disfunction Associated with Abnormal Development and Behavioral Syndromes not Primarily of Vestibular Disorder
VII. The Effects of Vestibular Stimulation and Vestibular Therapies
VIII. Current Status of Vestibular Research during Childhood
IX. Conclusions and Speculations
16. Formation of the Vestibular Apparatus in Weightlessness
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Vestibular Apparatus of Amphibians
III. Development of the Vestibular Apparatus of Teleosts
IV. Conclusion
Index
