Deterministic Numerical Methods for Unstructured-mesh Neutron Transport Calculation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Neutron Transport Equation
2. Collision Probability Method
3. Transmission probability method for Triangular Meshes
4. Current-Coupled Collision Probability Method
5. The Method of Characteristics
6. PN-FEM method
7. The Discrete Ordinate Method
8. Mesh-Free Method
9. Other Methods
Description
Deterministic Numerical Methods for Unstructured-Mesh Neutron Transport Calculation presents the latest numerical solutions and deterministic methods to neutron transport equations (NTE) which have increased in recent years due to the rapid development of advanced nuclear reactor concepts and high-performance computational technologies. The book provides readers with a very thorough understanding of unstructured-neutron transport calculations and enables users to develop their own computational codes to successfully perform calculations. For each method, the fundamentals, numerical discretization methods, algorithms and numerical results are discussed, along with the source codes of key calculations wherever required.
Key Features
- Combines theoretical models with numerical methods
- Includes source codes throughout
- Presents the latest progress on the topic in an easy-to-navigate format
Readership
Graduate students in nuclear engineering and nuclear technology applications; nuclear engineers and scientists working on advanced systems aiming to keep abreast of the latest research; Professors and students of advanced courses in the nuclear field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182215
About the Editors
Hongchun Wu
Professor Hongchun Wu received his PhD in 1994 from XJTU, became a full professor of XJTU in 2001. He is the committee member of Chinese Nuclear Society (CNS) and the Chief Scientist of China National High-tech R&D Project (863 Project). He also serves as the member of the Subject Consultative Group of the State Council, the academic committee member of the National-level Key Laboratory for Reactor-system Design. Professor Wu is well known in the field of reactor physics in China. He is now leading several key research projects funded by the Minister of Science and Technology of China and Natural Science Foundation of China. Professor Wu has been focusing on the deterministic transport-calculation methods for several decades, authored more than 100 journal papers, co-authored a book, graduated 20 PhD students and 32 Master students in reactor physics. Many of his students are working either as leaders in the state nuclear companies, or as professors in universities. He is the director of the Nuclear Engineering Computational Physics (NECP) lab at Xi’an Jiaotong University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Nuclear Engineering Computational Physics (NECP) lab, Xi’an Jiaotong University, China
Liangzhi Cao
Professor Liangzhi Cao received his PhD in 2005 from Xi’an Jiaotong University (XJTU), became a full professor of XJTU in 2014 and gained the Outstanding Youth Fund of Natural Science Foundation of China in 2015. He is the vice Chair of Youth Work of the Chinese Nuclear Society (CNS-YGN), the member of American Nuclear Society (ANS) and a Program Committee member of Reactor Physics Division (RPD). He also serves as the Guest Editor and Editorial Committee Member of Nuclear Engineering and Design (NED), and Editorial Committee Member of Annals of Nuclear Energy (ANE). Professor Cao is well known for his work in the field of reactor physics, including the resonance self-shielding methods, neutron-transport methods, sensitivity and uncertainty analysis, and code verification and validation, etc. He has authored more than 200 journal papers, co-authored two books in reactor physics analysis methods. He is now leading some key research projects funded by Minister of Science and Technology of China and Natural Science Foundation of China. Professor Cao is an energetic and creative professor who supervised more than 20 PhD and Master students in reactor physics, most of whom are playing key roles in nuclear industry and academy in China today.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Nuclear Science and Technology department, Xi’an Jiaotong University, China
