Determination of Veterinary Residues in Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733411, 9781845698171

Determination of Veterinary Residues in Food

1st Edition

Authors: N T Crosby
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733411
eBook ISBN: 9781845698171
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Current trends in agricultural practice; Analytical methodology; Anthelmintics; Antibiotics; Coccidiostats; Growth promoters and hormones; Other contaminants; Legislation.

Description

Most of the information regarding veterinary residues is scattered throughout a multitude of scientific journals aimed at specialists. Neil Crosby draws this material into a cohesive text that contains something of interest to a wide range of readers including analytical chemists, toxicologists, food chemists and manufacturers and veterinary scientists.

Readership

Analytical chemists, toxicologists, food chemists and manufacturers, and veterinary scientists

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733411
eBook ISBN:
9781845698171

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

N T Crosby Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of the Government Chemist, UK

