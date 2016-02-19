Determination of Veterinary Residues in Food
1st Edition
Authors: N T Crosby
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733411
eBook ISBN: 9781845698171
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents
Current trends in agricultural practice; Analytical methodology; Anthelmintics; Antibiotics; Coccidiostats; Growth promoters and hormones; Other contaminants; Legislation.
Description
Most of the information regarding veterinary residues is scattered throughout a multitude of scientific journals aimed at specialists. Neil Crosby draws this material into a cohesive text that contains something of interest to a wide range of readers including analytical chemists, toxicologists, food chemists and manufacturers and veterinary scientists.
Readership
Analytical chemists, toxicologists, food chemists and manufacturers, and veterinary scientists
About the Authors
N T Crosby Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of the Government Chemist, UK
