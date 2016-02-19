Determination of Organic Structures by Physical Methods V4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125134040, 9780323152341

Determination of Organic Structures by Physical Methods V4

1st Edition

Editors: F.C. Nachod
eBook ISBN: 9780323152341
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 396
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Determination of Organic Structures by Physical Methods, Volume 4 is a seven-chapter text that discusses the refinements of some established physical methods for organic structure determination. Each chapter of this book examines specific physical method, including high-field and pulsed NMR, nuclear magnetic double resonance spectroscopy, and 15N, 13C, and 31P nuclear magnetic resonance. The historical developments, principles, instrumentation, and applications to organic chemistry of these methods are discussed. This work will be of value to organic and analytical chemists and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Applications of High-Field NMR Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. High-Field Spectrometers

III. Structure Determinations

IV. Small Molecules

V. Polymers

References

2. Pulsed NMR Methods

I. Introduction

II. Theory of the Pulsed NMR Experiment

III. Fourier Transform Spectroscopy

IV. Spin-Echo Experiments in Liquids

V. Spin-Echo Experiments in Solids

VI. Spin-Lattice Relaxation Methods

References

3. Nuclear Magnetic Double Resonance Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Basic Theoretical Considerations

IV. Experimental Aspects

V. Chemical Applications

References

4. 15N Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

I. Introduction and Scope

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Theory

IV. Results

V. The Future

References

5. NMR Spectra of the Heavier Elements

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Chemical Shift Measurements

IV. Coupling Constant Correlations

V. Conclusions

References

6. 13C Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Techniques and Methods of Assignment

III. Chemical Shifts

IV. Coupling Constants

V. Applications

Appendix

References

7. 31P Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Phosphorus-31 Chemical Shifts

III. Coupling with Other Magnetically Active Nuclei

IV. Practical Usage of 31P NMR

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152341

About the Editor

F.C. Nachod

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.