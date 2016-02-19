Determination of Organic Structures by Physical Methods V4
1st Edition
Editors: F.C. Nachod
eBook ISBN: 9780323152341
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 396
Description
Determination of Organic Structures by Physical Methods, Volume 4 is a seven-chapter text that discusses the refinements of some established physical methods for organic structure determination. Each chapter of this book examines specific physical method, including high-field and pulsed NMR, nuclear magnetic double resonance spectroscopy, and 15N, 13C, and 31P nuclear magnetic resonance. The historical developments, principles, instrumentation, and applications to organic chemistry of these methods are discussed. This work will be of value to organic and analytical chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Applications of High-Field NMR Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. High-Field Spectrometers
III. Structure Determinations
IV. Small Molecules
V. Polymers
References
2. Pulsed NMR Methods
I. Introduction
II. Theory of the Pulsed NMR Experiment
III. Fourier Transform Spectroscopy
IV. Spin-Echo Experiments in Liquids
V. Spin-Echo Experiments in Solids
VI. Spin-Lattice Relaxation Methods
References
3. Nuclear Magnetic Double Resonance Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Basic Theoretical Considerations
IV. Experimental Aspects
V. Chemical Applications
References
4. 15N Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction and Scope
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Theory
IV. Results
V. The Future
References
5. NMR Spectra of the Heavier Elements
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Chemical Shift Measurements
IV. Coupling Constant Correlations
V. Conclusions
References
6. 13C Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Techniques and Methods of Assignment
III. Chemical Shifts
IV. Coupling Constants
V. Applications
Appendix
References
7. 31P Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Phosphorus-31 Chemical Shifts
III. Coupling with Other Magnetically Active Nuclei
IV. Practical Usage of 31P NMR
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152341
About the Editor
F.C. Nachod
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.