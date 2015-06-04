Determination of Metals in Natural Waters, Sediments, and Soils
1st Edition
Description
Determination of Metals in Natural Waters, Sediments and Soils provides analytic labs with a comprehensive overview of the various methods available for analysis of metals and serves as a manual to determine metal concentrations in different media such as natural waters, waste waters, sediments and soils. The book begins with a discussion of sampling techniques and preservation and then covers metals in rivers, surface ground and mineral waters and metals in aqueous precipitation. It concludes with detailed information on analysis of metals in sediments.
Determination of Metals in Natural Waters, Sediments and Soils provides a foundation for informed action by environmental interest groups and regulators and a starting point for further study by graduate students, professionals, and researchers.
Key Features
- Includes all of the methods currently available to assess metals in water, sediments and soils
- Covers metals in surface ground and mineral waters
- Summarizes the strengths, weakness and precautions of different methods and provides a table summarizing the methods with reference citations
Readership
hydrologists, water researchers, toxicologists, chemists
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Metals in Natural Water Samples: Sampling Techniques
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Sampling Devices
- 1.3. Filtration of Water Samples for Trace Metal Determination
- Chapter 2. Water Sample Preservation
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Cleaning Methods for Polyethylene Containers Prior to the Determination of Lead, Copper, Zinc, and Cadmium in Freshwater
- 2.3. Prolonged Storage of Natural-Water Samples Containing Iron, Chromium, Nickel, Thallium, Cobalt, Manganese, Silver, Copper, Cadmium, Lead, and Zinc in Polyethylene Containers in Presence of Aqueous Nitric and Preservation Reagent
- 2.4. Preservation and Storage of Surface-Water Samples Containing Zinc, Lead, Copper, Cadmium, Manganese, and Iron in Glass Vials in the Presence of Nitric Acid
- 2.5. Preservation of Mercury-Containing Samples
- 2.6. Preservation of Selenium-Containing Samples
- Chapter 3. Metals in River Water
- 3.1. Aluminum
- 3.2. Ammonium
- 3.3. Arsenic
- 3.4. Antimony
- 3.5. Barium
- 3.6. Beryllium
- 3.7. Bismuth
- 3.8. Boron
- 3.9. Cadmium
- 3.10. Caesium
- 3.11. Calcium and Magnesium
- 3.12. Cerium
- 3.13. Chromium
- 3.14. Cobalt
- 3.15. Copper
- 3.16. Dysprosium
- 3.17. Gadolinium
- 3.18. Gallium
- 3.19. Germanium
- 3.20. Gold
- 3.21. Hafnium
- 3.22. Indium
- 3.23. Iron
- 3.24. Lanthanides
- 3.25. Lead
- 3.26. Lithium
- 3.27. Lutecium
- 3.28. Magnesium
- 3.29. Manganese
- 3.30. Mercury
- 3.31. Molybdenum
- 3.32. Neodynium
- 3.33. Nickel
- 3.34. Niobium
- 3.35. Osmium
- 3.36. Palladium
- 3.37. Plutonium
- 3.38. Potassium
- 3.39. Praeseodynium
- 3.40. Promethium
- 3.41. Radium
- 3.42. Rhodium
- 3.43. Rubidium
- 3.44. Ruthenium
- 3.45. Samarium
- 3.46. Scandium
- 3.47. Selenium
- 3.48. Silver
- 3.49. Sodium
- 3.50. Strontium
- 3.51. Technetium
- 3.52. Tellerium
- 3.53. Terbium
- 3.54. Thallium
- 3.55. Thorium
- 3.56. Thulium
- 3.57. Tin
- 3.58. Titanium
- 3.59. Tungsten
- 3.60. Uranium
- 3.61. Vanadium
- 3.62. Yttrium
- 3.63. Zinc
- 3.64. Zirconium
- 3.65. Multiple Metals in River Waters
- Chapter 4. Metals in Surface, Ground, and Mineral Waters
- 4.1. Surface Water
- 4.2. Groundwater
- 4.3. Well, Reservoir, Spring, and Mineral Waters
- Chapter 5. Metals in Aqueous Precipitation
- 5.1. Rainwater
- 5.2. Snow and Ice
- Chapter 6. Analysis of Metals in Sediments: Sampling Procedures
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Sample Homogeneity
- 6.3. Destructive Analysis
- 6.4. Nondestructive Analysis of Solid Samples
- Chapter 7. Metals in Sediments
- 7.1. Aluminum
- 7.2. Antimony
- 7.3. Arsenic
- 7.4. Barium
- 7.5. Beryllium
- 7.6. Bismuth
- 7.7. Cadmium
- 7.8. Calcium
- 7.9. Cerium
- 7.10. Caesium
- 7.11. Chromium
- 7.12. Copper
- 7.13. Gallium
- 7.14. Gold
- 7.15. Hafnium
- 7.16. Indium
- 7.17. Iridium
- 7.18. Iron
- 7.19. Lanthanides
- 7.20. Lead
- 7.21. Lithium
- 7.22. Magnesium
- 7.23. Manganese
- 7.24. Mercury
- 7.25. Molybdenum
- 7.26. Neptunium
- 7.27. Nickel
- 7.28. Osmium
- 7.29. Palladium
- 7.30. Platinum
- 7.31. Plutonium
- 7.32. Polonium
- 7.33. Potassium
- 7.34. Radium
- 7.35. Rhenium
- 7.36. Rubidium
- 7.37. Ruthenium
- 7.38. Scandium
- 7.39. Selenium
- 7.40. Silver
- 7.41. Strontium
- 7.42. Tantalum
- 7.43. Technetium
- 7.44. Terbium
- 7.45. Thallium
- 7.46. Thorium
- 7.47. Thulium
- 7.48. Tin
- 7.49. Titanium
- 7.50. Tungsten
- 7.51. Uranium
- 7.52. Vanadium
- 7.53. Zinc
- 7.54. Zirconium
- 7.55. Multiple Metals
- Chapter 8. Determination of Metals in Soils
- 8.1. Aluminum
- 8.2. Americium
- 8.3. Ammonium
- 8.4. Antimony
- 8.5. Arsenic
- 8.6. Barium
- 8.7. Beryllium
- 8.8. Bismuth
- 8.9. Boron
- 8.10. Cadmium
- 8.11. Caesium
- 8.12. Calcium
- 8.13. Californium
- 8.14. Cerium
- 8.15. Chromium
- 8.16. Cobalt
- 8.17. Copper
- 8.18. Curium
- 8.19. Europium
- 8.20. Hafnium
- 8.21. Indium
- 8.22. Iridium
- 8.23. Iron
- 8.24. Lanthanum
- 8.25. Lead
- 8.26. Magnesium
- 8.27. Manganese
- 8.28. Mercury
- 8.29. Molybdenum
- 8.30. Neptunium
- 8.31. Nickel
- 8.32. Palladium
- 8.33. Plutonium
- 8.34. Polonium
- 8.35. Potassium
- 8.36. Radium
- 8.37. Rubidium
- 8.38. Scandium
- 8.39. Selenium
- 8.40. Silicon
- 8.41. Silver
- 8.42. Sodium
- 8.43. Strontium
- 8.44. Tamerium
- 8.45. Tantalum
- 8.46. Technetium
- 8.47. Tellurium
- 8.48. Terbium
- 8.49. Thallium
- 8.50. Thorium
- 8.51. Tin
- 8.52. Titanium
- 8.53. Tungsten
- 8.54. Uranium
- 8.55. Vanadium
- 8.56. Yttrium
- 8.57. Zinc
- 8.58. Zirconium
- 8.59. Multiple Metals
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 4th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027004
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128026540
About the Author
T. R. Crompton
Dr Thomas Roy Crompton is a consultant and writer based in Anglesey, UK. After 30 years as head of the Analytical Research Laboratory at Shell Chemicals UK, he subsequently became head of Water Analysis Laboratories in the UK, and remained in this position for 15 years prior to his retirement. Dr.Crompton has published over 50 books for chemists and environmental scientists on topics ranging from polymers and power sources to organometallic compounds and environmental sample analysis. His areas of expertise include analysis of natural and sea waters, soils, sediments and sludge, preconcentration techniques in water analysis application of chromatography, and mass spectrometry to water analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Writer, Anglesey, UK