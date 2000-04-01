Determination and Assessment of Pesticide Exposure, Volume 24
1st Edition
Proceedings of a working conference, Hershey, PA, October 29-31, 1980
Series Editors: Marie Siewierski
eBook ISBN: 9780080874838
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 219
Details
- No. of pages:
- 219
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1984
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080874838
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Marie Siewierski Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Science, Cook College, Rutgers State University of New Jersey
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.