Identifying pathogens in food quickly and accurately is one of the most important requirements in food processing. The ideal detection method needs to combine such qualities as sensitivity, specificity, speed and suitability for on-line applications. Detecting pathogens in food brings together a distinguished international team of contributors to review the latest techniques in microbiological analysis and how they can best be used to ensure food safety.



Part one looks at general issues, beginning with a review of the role of microbiological analysis in food safety management. There are also chapters on the critical issues of what to sample and how samples should be prepared to make analysis effective, as well as how to validate individual detection techniques and assure the quality of analytical laboratories. Part two discusses the range of detection techniques now available, beginning with traditional culture methods. There are chapters on electrical methods, ATP bioluminescence, microscopy techniques and the wide range of immunological methods such as ELISAs. Two chapters look at the exciting developments in genetic techniques, the use of biosensors and applied systematics.



Detecting pathogens in food is a standard reference for all those concerned in ensuring the safety of food.