Desk Encyclopedia Animal and Bacterial Virology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123751447, 9780123751454

Desk Encyclopedia Animal and Bacterial Virology

1st Edition

Editors: Brian Mahy Marc van Regenmortel
eBook ISBN: 9780123751454
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123751447
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd September 2009
Page Count: 646
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
119.09
101.23
116.00
98.60
88.95
75.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
104.00
88.40
111.00
94.35
66.99
56.94
83.95
71.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume contains 81 chapters that relate to veterinary and bacterial virology. The first section describes general features of farm and other animals of agricultural importance. The following three sections detail other animal viruses, avian viruses, and viruses affecting aquatic species such as fish and crustaceans. The Section five deals with viruses which infect bacteria.

Key Features

  • The most comprehensive single-volume source providing an overview of virology issues related to animal and bateria
  • Bridges the gap between basic undergraduate texts and specialized reviews
  • Concise and general overviews of important topics within the field will help in preparation of lectures, writing reports, or drafting grant applications

    • Readership

    virologists, microbiologists, immunologists, parasitologists working in research, teaching, industry and government

    Table of Contents

    Section 1. Animal Viruses of Agricultural Importance
    African Horse Sickness Viruses
    African Swine Fever Virus
    Akabane virus
    Animal rhabdoviruses
    Arteriviruses
    Bluetongue viruses
    Bovine and Feline Immunodeficiency Viruses
    Bovine Ephemeral Fever Virus
    Bovine Herpesviruses
    BovineSpongiform Encephalopathy
    Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus
    Capripoxviruses
    Circoviruses
    Classical Swine Fever virus
    Enteroviruses of Animals
    Equine Infectious Anemia Virus
    Flaviviruses of Veterinary Importance
    Foamy viruses
    Foot and Mouth Disease Virus
    Fowlpox and other Avipoxviruses
    Herpesviruses of Horses
    Jaagsiekte Sheep Retrovirus
    Leporipoxviruses and Suipoxviruses
    Papillomaviruses of Animals
    Papillomaviruses: General Features
    Paramyxoviruses of Animals
    Parapoxviruses
    Pseudorabies virus
    Retrotransposons of Vertebrates
    Retroviral Oncogenes
    Rift Valley Fever and other Phleboviruses
    Rinderpest and Canine Distemper Viruses
    Vector transmission of Animal Viruses
    Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
    Visna-Maedi Viruses 
     
    Section 2. Other Animal Viruses
    Cytomegaloviruses: Murine and other Nonprimate Cytomegaloviruses
    Cytomegaloviruses: Simian Cytomegaloviruses
    Endogenous retroviruses
    Entomopoxviruses
    Feline Leukemia and Sarcoma viruses
    Host resistance to retroviruses
    Iridoviruses of vertebrates
    Mouse mammary tumor virus
    Mousepox and Rabbitpox viruses
    Murine gammaherpesvirus 68
    Polyomaviruses of Mice
    Simian Alphaherpesviruses
    Simian Gammaherpesviruses
    Simian Immunodeficiency virus:General Features
    Simian Immunodeficiency virus: Natural Infection
    Simian Immunodeficiency virus: Animal models of disease
    Simian Retrovirus D
    St. Louis Encephalitis
    Theiler’s virus
    Yatapoxviruses

    Section 3. Avian viruses
    Fowlpox and other Avipoxviruses
    Hepadnaviruses of Birds
    Herpesviruses of Birds
    Retroviruses of Birds

    Section 4. Viruses of Aquatic Species
    Aquareoviruses
    Fish and amphibian Herpesviruses
    Fish Retroviruses
    Fish Rhabdoviruses
    Fish viruses
    Infectious salmon anemia virus
    Iridoviruses of vertebrates
    Shellfish viruses
    Shrimp viruses
    White Spot Syndrome virus
    Yellow head virus

    Section 5. Viruses which infect bacteria
    Filamentous ssDNA bacterial viruses
    Fusello viruses of Archea
    Icosahedral dsDNA bacterial viruses with an internal membrane
    Icosahedral enveloped dsdRNA bacterial viruses
    Icosahedral ssDNAbacterial viruses
    Icosahedral ssRNA bacterial viruses
    Icodahedral tailed dsDNA bacterial viruses
    Replication of bacterial viruses
    Transcriptional regulation in bacterial viruses
    Virus evolution:Bacterial viruses
    Viruses infecting Euryarchaea

    Details

    No. of pages:
    646
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Academic Press 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Academic Press
    eBook ISBN:
    9780123751454
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780123751447

    About the Editor

    Brian Mahy

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Coordinating Center for Infectious Diseases, CDC, Atlanta, GA, USA

    Marc van Regenmortel

    Affiliations and Expertise

    ESBS , CNRS , Strasbourg, France

    Ratings and Reviews

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.