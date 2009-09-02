Desk Encyclopedia Animal and Bacterial Virology

Section 1. Animal Viruses of Agricultural Importance

African Horse Sickness Viruses

African Swine Fever Virus

Akabane virus

Animal rhabdoviruses

Arteriviruses

Bluetongue viruses

Bovine and Feline Immunodeficiency Viruses

Bovine Ephemeral Fever Virus

Bovine Herpesviruses

BovineSpongiform Encephalopathy

Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus

Capripoxviruses

Circoviruses

Classical Swine Fever virus

Enteroviruses of Animals

Equine Infectious Anemia Virus

Flaviviruses of Veterinary Importance

Foamy viruses

Foot and Mouth Disease Virus

Herpesviruses of Horses

Jaagsiekte Sheep Retrovirus

Leporipoxviruses and Suipoxviruses

Papillomaviruses of Animals

Papillomaviruses: General Features

Paramyxoviruses of Animals

Parapoxviruses

Pseudorabies virus

Retrotransposons of Vertebrates

Retroviral Oncogenes

Rift Valley Fever and other Phleboviruses

Rinderpest and Canine Distemper Viruses

Vector transmission of Animal Viruses

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus

Visna-Maedi Viruses



Section 2. Other Animal Viruses

Cytomegaloviruses: Murine and other Nonprimate Cytomegaloviruses

Cytomegaloviruses: Simian Cytomegaloviruses

Endogenous retroviruses

Entomopoxviruses

Feline Leukemia and Sarcoma viruses

Host resistance to retroviruses

Mouse mammary tumor virus

Mousepox and Rabbitpox viruses

Murine gammaherpesvirus 68

Polyomaviruses of Mice

Simian Alphaherpesviruses

Simian Gammaherpesviruses

Simian Immunodeficiency virus:General Features

Simian Immunodeficiency virus: Natural Infection

Simian Immunodeficiency virus: Animal models of disease

Simian Retrovirus D

St. Louis Encephalitis

Theiler’s virus

Yatapoxviruses

Section 3. Avian viruses

Fowlpox and other Avipoxviruses

Hepadnaviruses of Birds

Herpesviruses of Birds

Retroviruses of Birds

Section 4. Viruses of Aquatic Species

Aquareoviruses

Fish and amphibian Herpesviruses

Fish Retroviruses

Fish Rhabdoviruses

Fish viruses

Infectious salmon anemia virus

Iridoviruses of vertebrates

Shellfish viruses

Shrimp viruses

White Spot Syndrome virus

Yellow head virus

Section 5. Viruses which infect bacteria

Filamentous ssDNA bacterial viruses

Fusello viruses of Archea

Icosahedral dsDNA bacterial viruses with an internal membrane

Icosahedral enveloped dsdRNA bacterial viruses

Icosahedral ssDNAbacterial viruses

Icosahedral ssRNA bacterial viruses

Icodahedral tailed dsDNA bacterial viruses

Replication of bacterial viruses

Transcriptional regulation in bacterial viruses

Virus evolution:Bacterial viruses

Viruses infecting Euryarchaea

