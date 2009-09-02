Desk Encyclopedia Animal and Bacterial Virology
1st Edition
Description
This volume contains 81 chapters that relate to veterinary and bacterial virology. The first section describes general features of farm and other animals of agricultural importance. The following three sections detail other animal viruses, avian viruses, and viruses affecting aquatic species such as fish and crustaceans. The Section five deals with viruses which infect bacteria.
Key Features
Readership
virologists, microbiologists, immunologists, parasitologists working in research, teaching, industry and government
Table of Contents
Section 1. Animal Viruses of Agricultural Importance
African Horse Sickness Viruses
African Swine Fever Virus
Akabane virus
Animal rhabdoviruses
Arteriviruses
Bluetongue viruses
Bovine and Feline Immunodeficiency Viruses
Bovine Ephemeral Fever Virus
Bovine Herpesviruses
BovineSpongiform Encephalopathy
Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus
Capripoxviruses
Circoviruses
Classical Swine Fever virus
Enteroviruses of Animals
Equine Infectious Anemia Virus
Flaviviruses of Veterinary Importance
Foamy viruses
Foot and Mouth Disease Virus
Fowlpox and other Avipoxviruses
Herpesviruses of Horses
Jaagsiekte Sheep Retrovirus
Leporipoxviruses and Suipoxviruses
Papillomaviruses of Animals
Papillomaviruses: General Features
Paramyxoviruses of Animals
Parapoxviruses
Pseudorabies virus
Retrotransposons of Vertebrates
Retroviral Oncogenes
Rift Valley Fever and other Phleboviruses
Rinderpest and Canine Distemper Viruses
Vector transmission of Animal Viruses
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
Visna-Maedi Viruses
Section 2. Other Animal Viruses
Cytomegaloviruses: Murine and other Nonprimate Cytomegaloviruses
Cytomegaloviruses: Simian Cytomegaloviruses
Endogenous retroviruses
Entomopoxviruses
Feline Leukemia and Sarcoma viruses
Host resistance to retroviruses
Iridoviruses of vertebrates
Mouse mammary tumor virus
Mousepox and Rabbitpox viruses
Murine gammaherpesvirus 68
Polyomaviruses of Mice
Simian Alphaherpesviruses
Simian Gammaherpesviruses
Simian Immunodeficiency virus:General Features
Simian Immunodeficiency virus: Natural Infection
Simian Immunodeficiency virus: Animal models of disease
Simian Retrovirus D
St. Louis Encephalitis
Theiler’s virus
Yatapoxviruses
Section 3. Avian viruses
Fowlpox and other Avipoxviruses
Hepadnaviruses of Birds
Herpesviruses of Birds
Retroviruses of Birds
Section 4. Viruses of Aquatic Species
Aquareoviruses
Fish and amphibian Herpesviruses
Fish Retroviruses
Fish Rhabdoviruses
Fish viruses
Infectious salmon anemia virus
Iridoviruses of vertebrates
Shellfish viruses
Shrimp viruses
White Spot Syndrome virus
Yellow head virus
Section 5. Viruses which infect bacteria
Filamentous ssDNA bacterial viruses
Fusello viruses of Archea
Icosahedral dsDNA bacterial viruses with an internal membrane
Icosahedral enveloped dsdRNA bacterial viruses
Icosahedral ssDNAbacterial viruses
Icosahedral ssRNA bacterial viruses
Icodahedral tailed dsDNA bacterial viruses
Replication of bacterial viruses
Transcriptional regulation in bacterial viruses
Virus evolution:Bacterial viruses
Viruses infecting Euryarchaea
About the Editor
Brian Mahy
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinating Center for Infectious Diseases, CDC, Atlanta, GA, USA
Marc van Regenmortel
Affiliations and Expertise
ESBS , CNRS , Strasbourg, France