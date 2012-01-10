Designing Soybeans for 21st Century Markets
1st Edition
Description
Advances in genomics and biotechnology are enabling quantum leaps in the understanding of soybean molecular biology. The problems that face the soybean industry also are diversifying and escalating on a global scale. Designing Soybeans for 21st Century outlines current and emerging barriers in the global soybean market, principally: 1) long-term ability to sustain production to meet continued growth in demand for soybean and soybean products; 2) governmental and legislative policies; 3) global access to advances in soybean technology; and 4) customer and consumer trends in the use of soybean products. The book also addresses state-of-art steps that should help move soybeans past these market barriers as advances in genomics and genetic engineering are deployed to design soybeans and soybean products that meet the challenges of 21st century markets.
Key Features
- Includes both an overview of the economic outlook of soybeans and details on the advances in soybean genetics and genomics.
- Concise and well-organized book with five main sections covering everything from regulatory issues to advances in genomics to commercial production for yielding a superior product.
- Edited by a global leader in the field of oilseed genetics, molecular biology and bioenergy research.
Readership
food manufacturers, plant geneticists and scientists, agronomists, plant breeders, biochemists, molecular biologists
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Section 1: Economic Projections for Soybean and Soybean Products in Market Environments Driven by Consumer Perception, Legislation, and Governmental Policy
- Chapter 1: Impact of Research on the Economic Outlook for Soybeans and Soybean Products in Global Markets
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 2: Influence of Legislation and Governmental Policy on Markets for Soybean and Soybean Products
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 1: Impact of Research on the Economic Outlook for Soybeans and Soybean Products in Global Markets
- Section 2: Development and Use of Biotechnology and Genetic Tools Derived from the Soybean Genome Sequence
- Chapter 3: Advances in Genome Sequencing and Genotyping Technology for Soybean Diversity Analysis
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4: SoyBase and the Legume Information System: Accessing Information about the Soybean and Other Legume Genomes
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Genes and Alleles for Quality Traits on the Soybean Genetic/Physical Map
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 6: Identification of Genes that Mediate Protection against Soybean Pathogens
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Advances in Genome Sequencing and Genotyping Technology for Soybean Diversity Analysis
- Section 3: Characterization of Biological Mechanisms that Influence Gene-mediated Expression of Quality Traits
- Chapter 7: Tissue-Specific Regulation of Gene Expression by siRNAs in Soybean
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8: Biological Mechanisms that Influence Soy Protein Concentration and Composition
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 7: Tissue-Specific Regulation of Gene Expression by siRNAs in Soybean
- Section 4: Application of Genetic and Analytical Technology in Modern Soybean Breeding for Selection and Evaluation of Seed Quality Traits
- Chapter 9: Implementing a Uniform Process for Measurement of Soybean Quality Traits
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 10: Characterization of the Linkage Group I Seed Protein QTL in Soybean
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Modern Breeding Approaches to Enhancing Soy Protein Quality
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 12: The Path to Economically Viable Foreign Protein Co-Products of Oilseeds
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Development of Tools to Study Immune-Mediated Allergenic Responses to Food and Feed
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 9: Implementing a Uniform Process for Measurement of Soybean Quality Traits
- Section 5: Commercial Production of Soybeans with Superior Yielding Ability, Protection Against Stresses, and Enhanced Quality Traits
- Chapter 14: Use of Biotechnology to Enhance Soy Protein Ingredients
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 15: High-Oleic, Low-Saturate Soybeans Offer a Sustainable and Nutritionally Enhanced Solution for Food Applications Requiring High Oil Stability
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 16: Accelerated Yield Technology™: A Platform for Marker Assisted Selection of Simple and Complex Traits
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Use of Biotechnology to Enhance Soy Protein Ingredients
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2012
- Published:
- 10th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781630670115
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780983079101
About the Editor
Richard Wilson
Richard F. Wilson received graduate degrees at the University of Illinois with emphasis on analytical and lipid biochemistry and was employed by the USDA ARS for 32 years. He served as Research Leader for the ARS Soybean & Nitrogen Fixation Research Unit at Raleigh NC from 1980 to 2002. He also served as an adjunct Professor of Crop Science at North Carolina State University during that period. His research on the biochemical and genetic regulation of seed composition in soybean is documented by over 225 peer reviewed publications, 11 books, over 125 invited presentations at international or domestic meetings, and 23 awards for research excellence including the Outstanding Achievement Award (United Soybean Board, 2007) and Secretary’s Honor Award (USDA, 2006). In 2002, Dr. Wilson moved to Washington, DC to become the USDA ARS National Program Leader of oilseed programs for genetics, molecular biology and bioenergy research. In that capacity, he developed strategic plans that were relevant to industry needs, directed/redirected projects to implement high-quality research programs, and conducted project evaluations plus assessments of overall program performance for over 370 ARS projects. Dr. Wilson also coordinated and maintained research accountability for National Research Initiatives that addressed specific targets of the oilseeds research program. Examples include genomic research that revealed genomic sequence of soybean and bioinformatic efforts that led to the creation of the Legume Information System. Dr. Wilson retired from the USDA in 2007. He now is a consultant based in Raleigh, NC.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Peanut Foundation, Oilseeds & Bioscience Consulting, Raleigh, North Carolina, USA