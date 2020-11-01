Designing Smart for Better Cities

With the increasing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions and climate changes, the world is moving towards the utilisation of renewable energy resources. Lignin, a by-product from pulp and paper industry and ethanol manufacturers, is a storehouse of high value chemicals. These are now produced from a non-renewable fossil resource called crude oil after several steps of refining and functionalization. If lignin is used to obtain the same chemicals, twin benefit from economic and environment perspective is obtained.

Lignin Biorefinery discusses scientific and technical information relating to the structure and physico-chemical characteristics of lignin. The lignin obtained in various 2G ethanol plants across the globe and also pulp & paper industries are quite different. Due to lack of understanding of structural information along with the technologies/processes to be adopted for production of high value chemicals, the material is being utilized for low value applications including energy. The book covers the different processes (biological, thermal and catalytic routes) that are available for lignin conversion into specialty chemicals or fuels will be delved upon in detail with references and links to the detailed along with literature available till date. The structure activity relationships and the optimised process parameters help in establishing the feasible size of the commercial plant in a centralised or decentralised model. In addition, the advantages and limitations of different technologies are also discussed by considering the local energy/chemicals/biopolymers/drug intermediates/activated carbons/speciality carbons etc., demand, government policies, environmental impacts, and education in bioenergy.