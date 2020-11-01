Designing Smart for Better Cities
1st Edition
Re-thinking and Shaping Relationships between Urban Space and Digital Technologies
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
With the increasing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions and climate changes, the world is moving towards the utilisation of renewable energy resources. Lignin, a by-product from pulp and paper industry and ethanol manufacturers, is a storehouse of high value chemicals. These are now produced from a non-renewable fossil resource called crude oil after several steps of refining and functionalization. If lignin is used to obtain the same chemicals, twin benefit from economic and environment perspective is obtained.
Lignin Biorefinery discusses scientific and technical information relating to the structure and physico-chemical characteristics of lignin. The lignin obtained in various 2G ethanol plants across the globe and also pulp & paper industries are quite different. Due to lack of understanding of structural information along with the technologies/processes to be adopted for production of high value chemicals, the material is being utilized for low value applications including energy. The book covers the different processes (biological, thermal and catalytic routes) that are available for lignin conversion into specialty chemicals or fuels will be delved upon in detail with references and links to the detailed along with literature available till date. The structure activity relationships and the optimised process parameters help in establishing the feasible size of the commercial plant in a centralised or decentralised model. In addition, the advantages and limitations of different technologies are also discussed by considering the local energy/chemicals/biopolymers/drug intermediates/activated carbons/speciality carbons etc., demand, government policies, environmental impacts, and education in bioenergy.
Key Features
- Provides information on the most advanced and innovative processes for lignin conversion
- Covers information on biochemical and thermo-chemical processes for lignin valorisation
- Provides information on lignin chemistry and its conversion into high value chemicals and fuels
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students and scholars in Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Chemists, chemical engineers, biochemical engineers, biotechnologists working in academic institutes, industries and governmental agencies
Table of Contents
I General
1. Lignin: A versatile polymer
2. Chemistry of lignin from pulp and paper industry
3. Chemistry of lignin from ethanol industry
4. Lignin from other sources
II Lignin Biorefineries/Lignin Valorization
5. Biological lignin decomposition
6. Enzymatic degradation of selective bonds in lignin
7. Aerobic and anaerobic pathways for lignin degradation
8. Systems biology approaches for lignin conversion
9. One-pot reactions with lignin model compounds
10. Upgradation of lignin model compounds in fixed bed reactor
11. Selective production of high value chemicals and specialty chemicals from lignin and its model compounds
12. Functional carbons for drug delivery applications
13. Specialty carbons for energy applications
14. Electrochemical applications for activated carbons
15. Lignin resource as a resource for protein production
16. Aviation fuels and high value petrochemicals from lignin
17. Solid catalysts: Opportunity for lignin valorization
18. Homogeneous catalysis for functional transformations of lignin
III Associated studies
19. Techno-economic calculations of case studies with respect to lignin conversion (biochemical route and thermochemical route)
20. Life-Cycle Analysis of present day lignin conversion processes
21. Carbon and water footprint calculations along with energy and exergy balances of case studies with respect to lignin conversion (biochemical route and thermochemical route)
22. Supply chain optimization of lignin and its derived products (well to wheel)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186367
About the Editor
Alessandro Aurigi
Alessandro Aurigi is Professor of Urban Design and Associate Dean: Research at the University of Plymouth, UK. He was previously Head of the School of Architecture, Design and Environment at Plymouth. He also worked at Newcastle University where he was Director (Head of Department) of Architecture, and as a lecturer at UCL (UK). His research focuses on the relationships between our increasingly digital society and the ways we conceive, design, and manage urban space, to enhance and support place quality. Alex is a member of the Peer-Review College of the AHRC, and has published widely on the topic of digital technology and urban space.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urban Design and Associate Dean: Research, University of Plymouth, UK
Nancy Odendaal
Nancy Odendaal is Associate Professor in City and Regional Planning at the University of Cape Town. Her research focuses on three interconnected areas of enquiry: infrastructure development, technology innovation and socio-spatial change in cities. She has published extensively on smart cities, with her research focused on the interface between new technologies and marginalised spaces. Previously, Nancy was based at the African Centre for Cities (at the University of Cape Town), where she coordinated the expansion of the Association of African Planning Schools (AAPS), and managed an Africa-wide project on curricula reform of city and regional planning education. She is the co-chair of the Global Planning Education Association Network (GPEAN) and incoming chair of the AAPS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, City and Regional Planning, University of Cape Town, South Africa
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.