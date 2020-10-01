Designing Science Presentations
2nd Edition
A Visual Guide to Figures, Papers, Slides, Posters, and More
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Designing Science Presentations guides scientists of any discipline in the design of compelling science communication. Most scientists never receive formal training in the design, delivery, and evaluation of scientific communication, yet these skills are essential for publishing in high-quality journals, soliciting funding, attracting lab personnel, and advancing a career.
This clear, readable volume will fill that gap and provide visually intensive guidance at every step—from the construction of original figures to the presentation and delivery of those figures in papers, slideshows, posters, and websites. It provides pragmatic advice on the preparation and delivery of exceptional scientific presentations; demonstrates hundreds of visually striking presentation techniques, giving readers inspiration for creating their own; and is structured so that readers can easily find answers to particular questions.
Key Features
- Features clear headings for each section indicating its message, highlighted with graphic illustrations
- Provides clear and concise explanations of design principles traditionally taught in design or visualization courses
- Includes examples of high-quality figures, page layouts, slides, posters, and webpages to aid readers’ own presentations
- Numerous "before and after" examples to illustrate the contrast between poor and outstanding presentations
Readership
Researchers in virtually all scientific disciplines, including life science, physical science, and chemistry. The First Edition was well received by undergraduates, graduate students, postdocs, primary investigators, and even medical doctors
Table of Contents
Part 1: Designing Exceptional Science Presentations
1. Scientists as Designers
2. Design Goals for Different Presentation Formats
3. Twenty-One Strategies Shared by Exceptional Presenters
Part 2: Visual Elements in Science Presentations
4. Color
5. Typography
6. Words
7. Tables
8. Charts
9. Diagrams
10. Photographs
Part 3: Written Presentations
11. Ten Techniques for Improving Scientific Writing
12. Research Articles
13. Review Articles
14. Research Proposals
Part 4: Slide Presentations
15. The Use of Slides in Oral Presentations
16. The Structure of a Slide Presentation
17. Visual Elements in Slide Presentations
18. Slide Layout
19. Slide Animations and Transitions
20. Delivering a Slide Presentation
21. Using Technology to Present like a Professional
22. Considerations for Different Categories of Slide Presentations
Part 5: Oral Presentations Without Slides
23. Presenting Without Slides
24. Considerations for Different Categories of Oral Presentations without Slides
Part 6: Poster Presentations
25. The Structure of a Scientific Poster
26. The Design and Layout of a Poster
27. Presenting at a Poster Session
Appendices
A. Recommendations for Further Reading
B. Learning to Use Illustration and Presentation Software
C. Thoughts on How to Design a Presentation from Scratch
D. Thoughts on Using Design Principles to Market Yourself
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153772
About the Author
Matt Carter
Matt Carter is Associate Professor of Biology at Williams College where he teaches courses in neuroscience and physiology. His research focuses on how the brain regulates food intake and sleep. In addition to publishing articles and presenting talks on his research, he also enjoys giving workshops on scientific presentation design. He is a recipient of the Walter Gores Award for Excellence in Teaching from Stanford University and the Nelson Bushnell Prize for Teaching and Writing at Williams College. He lives in Williamstown with his wife and three children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Biology, Williams College, Williamstown, MA, USA