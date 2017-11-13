Designing Healthcare That Works: A Sociotechnical Approach takes up the pragmatic, messy problems of designing and implementing sociotechnical solutions which integrate organizational and technical systems for the benefit of human health. The book helps practitioners apply principles of sociotechnical design in healthcare and consider the adoption of new theories of change. As practitioners need new processes and tools to create a more systematic alignment between technical mechanisms and social structures in healthcare, the book helps readers recognize the requirements of this alignment.

The systematic understanding developed within the book’s case studies includes new ways of designing and adopting sociotechnical systems in healthcare. For example, helping practitioners examine the role of exogenous factors, like CMS Systems in the U.S. Or, more globally, helping practitioners consider systems external to the boundaries drawn around a particular healthcare IT system is one key to understand the design challenge.

Written by scholars in the realm of sociotechnical systems research, the book is a valuable source for medical informatics professionals, software designers and any healthcare providers who are interested in making changes in the design of the systems.