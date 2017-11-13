Designing Healthcare That Works
1st Edition
A Sociotechnical Approach
Description
Designing Healthcare That Works: A Sociotechnical Approach takes up the pragmatic, messy problems of designing and implementing sociotechnical solutions which integrate organizational and technical systems for the benefit of human health. The book helps practitioners apply principles of sociotechnical design in healthcare and consider the adoption of new theories of change. As practitioners need new processes and tools to create a more systematic alignment between technical mechanisms and social structures in healthcare, the book helps readers recognize the requirements of this alignment.
The systematic understanding developed within the book’s case studies includes new ways of designing and adopting sociotechnical systems in healthcare. For example, helping practitioners examine the role of exogenous factors, like CMS Systems in the U.S. Or, more globally, helping practitioners consider systems external to the boundaries drawn around a particular healthcare IT system is one key to understand the design challenge.
Written by scholars in the realm of sociotechnical systems research, the book is a valuable source for medical informatics professionals, software designers and any healthcare providers who are interested in making changes in the design of the systems.
Key Features
- Encompasses case studies focusing on specific projects and covering an entire lifecycle of sociotechnical design in healthcare
- Provides an in-depth view from established scholars in the realm of sociotechnical systems research and related domains
- Brings a systematic understanding that includes ways of designing and adopting sociotechnical systems in healthcare
Readership
Medical informaticians; software designers; healthcare administrators; usability engineers; healthcare providers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Sociotechnical Approach
2. Challenges for Socio-Technical Design in Healthcare: Lessons Learned from Designing Reflection Support
3. Sociotechnical Design for the Care of People with Spinal Cord Injuries
4. Identifying Care Coordination Patterns Through Primary Care Coordinator Communication
5. Stakeholders becoming Mindful Designers – Adjusting Capabilities rather than Needs in Computer-Supported Daily Workforce Planning
6. Medical Support for Independent Decision Making in Parkinson's Patients
7. Designing Emergency Medical Systems: Time Criticality as a Central Concern
8. Health and Wellness Technology in Home and Community Settings
9. Mobile Health Care Sociotechnical Design and Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125847
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128125830
About the Author
Mark Ackerman
Mark Ackerman major research area is Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), primarily in social computing and Computer-Supported Cooperative Work (CSCW). His primary interests are in collaborative information access, now focusing on the work people have to do to manage their chronic illnesses. Mark has published widely in HCI and CSCW, including healthcare settings, patient expertise sharing, and most recently, pervasive environments for health. This work spans both technical and social analytic studies. For this work on socio-technical systems and design, Mark was elected as a member of the CHI Academy (HCI Fellow) and an ACM Fellow.
Previously, Mark was a faculty member at the University of California, Irvine, and a research scientist at MIT's Laboratory for Computer Science (now CSAIL). Before becoming an academic, Mark led the development of the first home banking system, had three Billboard Top-10 games for the Atari 2600, and worked on the X Window System's first user-interface widget set. Mark has degrees from the University of Chicago, Ohio State, and MIT.
Affiliations and Expertise
George Herbert Mead Collegiate Professor of Human-Computer Interaction and School of Information, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Michael Prilla
Professor Michael Prilla is head of the Department of Informatics - Human-Centred Information Systems at Clausthal University of Technology. His research puts emphasis on the integration of stakeholders into the development of IT technology and the mutual shaping of IT and human behavior.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Informatics, Human-Centred Information Systems, Clausthal University of Technology, Germany
Christian Stary
Professor Christian Stary is Head of the Department of Business Information Systems, leading the Communications Engineering Team, at Johannes Kepler University Linz.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Business Information Systems, Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria
Thomas Herrmann
Professor Dr Thomas Hermann is an well-established researcher whose main interest is the evaluation and design of socio-technical systems in accordance with human needs and organizational structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Information and Technology Management (IMTM), Institute for Applied Work Science (IAW), Ruhr-University of Bochum, Germany
Sean Goggins
Sean Goggins is an acclaimed data scientist, focusing on sociotechnical applications of data.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Missouri iSchool; MU Informatics Institute and Director, Data Science and Analytics Masters Program, University of Missouri