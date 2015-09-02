Designing Green Cement Plants
1st Edition
Description
Cement production is known to be a polluting and energy-intensive industry. Cement plants account for 5 percent of global emissions of carbon dioxide and one of the main causes of global warming. However, cement it is literally the glue of progress. Designing Green Cement Plants provides the tools and techniques for designing new large cement plants that would promote sustainable growth, preserve natural resources to the maximum possible extent and make least possible additions to the Greenhouse Gases that cause global warming.
Brief and but authoritative, this title embraces new technologies and methods such as Carbon Capture and Sequestration, as well as methods for harnessing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. The author also discusses the efficient use of energy and materials through the use recycling. In addition, this book also examines thepossibilities of developing green cement substitutes such as Calera, Caliix, Novacem, Aether and Geopolymer cements.
Key Features
- Includes the tools and methods for reducing the emissions of greenhouse Gases
- Explores technologies such as: carbon capture and storage and substitute cements
- Provides essential data to determining the unique factors involved in designing large new green cement plants
- Includes interactive excel spreadsheets
- Methods for preforming a cost benefits analysis for the production of green cements as opposed to conventional OPC
Readership
Civil Engineers, Researchers, Designers, Material Engineers, and Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Abbreviations
- Section 1: Green Cement
- Chapter 1: What is a Green Cement Plant
- Chapter 2: Greenhouse Gases
- Chapter 3: Summary
- Section 2: Blended Cements
- Chapter 1: Blended Cements and Designing Cement Plants to Make Blended Cements
- Chapter 2: Composite Cements
- Section 3: Carbon Capture and Storage Systems (CCS)
- Chapter 1: Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Section 4: Alternative Fuels and Raw Materials
- Chapter 1: General Introduction
- Chapter 2: Properties of Commonly Available AFs
- Chapter 3: Feasibility of Using Alternative Fuels in Cement Kilns
- Chapter 4: Possibilities of Using AFs in Cement Plants
- Chapter 5: Procurement, Processing, Storage, and Transport of AFs
- Chapter 6: Design and Engineering of Systems for Firing Alternate Fuels
- Annexure 1
- Chapter 7: New Machinery to be Installed for AF Systems
- Chapter 8: Capital Costs, Payback Period and Benefits
- Chapter 9: Alternative Raw Materials
- Chapter 10: Quality Control
- Chapter 11: Procedure for Beginning to Fire AF on a Continuous Basis
- Chapter 12: Problems with Using AFs
- Chapter 13: Recommendations and Conclusions
- Section 5: Waste Heat Recovery
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Chapter 2: Waste Heat Available for Generating Power
- Annexure 1
- Chapter 3: Systems for Using Waste Heat for Cogeneration of Power
- Chapter 4: Machinery for WHR System
- Chapter 5: Potential for Generation of Power
- Chapter 6: Options for Location of WHR System and System Flow Charts
- Chapter 7: Ordering WHR Systems
- Annexure 1
- Chapter 8: Capital Costs, Savings, and Payback Period
- Chapter 9: Design and Operational Aspects
- Chapter 10: Evaluation of Results of Installing WHR Systems
- Section 6: Other Aspects of Green Cement Plants
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Chapter 2: Green Buildings
- Annexure 1
- Chapter 3: Water Conservation and Rainwater Harvesting
- Annexure 1
- Chapter 4: Mining and Landscaping
- Chapter 5: Electrical Instruments and Appliances
- Chapter 6: Renewable Sources of Energy
- Chapter 7: Wind Power
- Chapter 8: Solar Power
- Section 7: Features of Large Green Cement Plants
- Chapter 1: Overview
- Chapter 2: Sectional Capacities and Capacities of Major Individual Machines and Auxiliaries
- Chapter 3: Number of Units of Major Machines to Meet Sectional Capacities
- Chapter 4: Storages to be Provided
- Chapter 5: Developing Layouts for a Green Cement Plant
- Annexure 1
- Annexure 2
- Chapter 6: Layout of Dispatches of Cement Bagged and in Bulk
- Chapter 7: Developments in Existing Machinery and New Machinery Now Available for making Cement
- Chapter 8: Operational Efficiencies of Modern Large Cement Plants
- Section 8: Capital Costs and Costs of Production
- Chapter 1: Capital Costs and Costs of Production
- Section 9: Cement Substitutes
- Chapter 1: Cement Substitutes: A Peek into the Future
- Recommended Reading & Websites
- Section 10: Conclusion
- Chapter 1: Conclusion
- Section 11: Sources
- Chapter 1: Books & Periodicals
- Chapter 2: Brochures and Catalogs (in print and in CD form)
- Chapter 3: Plates
- Chapter 4: Figures
- Chapter 5: Tables and Annexures
- Index
About the Author
S.P. Deolalkar
Affiliations and Expertise
Bhagwati Priya Consulting Engineers Ltd