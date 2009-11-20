Designing Embedded Systems with PIC Microcontrollers
2nd Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
PIC microcontrollers are used worldwide in commercial and industrial devices. The 8-bit PIC which this book focuses on is a versatile work horse that completes many designs. An engineer working with applications that include a microcontroller will no doubt come across the PIC sooner rather than later. It is a must to have a working knowledge of this 8-bit technology.
This book takes the novice from introduction of embedded systems through to advanced development techniques for utilizing and optimizing the PIC family of microcontrollers in your device. To truly understand the PIC, assembly and C programming language must be understood. The author explains both with sample code and examples, and makes the transition from the former to the latter an easy one. This is a solid building block for future PIC endeavors.
New to the 2nd Edition: Include end of chapter questions/activities moving from introductory to advanced More worked examples Includes PowerPoint slides for instructors Includes all code snips on a companion web site for ease of use A survey of 16/32-bit PICs A project using ZigBee
Key Features
- Covers both assembly and C programming languages, essential for optimizing the PIC
- Amazing breadth of coverage moving from introductory to advanced topics covering more and more complex microcontroller families
- Details MPLAB and other Microchip design tools
Readership
Beginner or intermediate engineers new to PICs from the following areas: Field applications, software, hardware, systems, mechatronics. Upper-level undergrad students; lower-level graduate students. Advanced hobbyists.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: GETTING STARTED WITH EMBEDDED SYSTEMS
Chapter 1: Tiny Computers, Hidden Control
SECTION II: MINIMUM SYSTEMS AND THE PIC16F84A
Chapter 2: Introducing the PIC 16 series, and the 16F84A
Chapter 3: Parallel Ports, Power Supply, and the Clock Oscillator
Chapter 4: Starting to Program - An Introduction to Assembler
Chapter 5: Building Assembler Programs
Chapter 6: Working with Time: Interrupts, Counters, and Timers Unchanged
SECTION III: LARGER SYSTEMS AND TEH PIC16F883A
Chapter 7: Larger Systems and the PIC 16883A
Chapter 8: The Human and Physical Interface
Chapter 9: Taking Timing Further
Chapter 10: Starting with Serial
Chapter 11: Data Acquisition and Manipulation
SECTION IV: SMARTER SYSTEMS AND THE PIC18XX2
Chapter 12: Smarter Systems and the PIC 18FXX2
Chapter 13: The PIC 18FXX2 Peripherals
Chapter 14: Introducing C
Chapter 15: C and the Embedded Environment
Chapter 16: Acquiring and Using Data with C
Chapter 17: More C and the Wider C environment
Chapter 18: Multi-tasking and the Real Time Operating System
Chapter 19: The Salvo Real Time Operating System
SECTION V: TECHNIQUES OF CONNECTIVITY AND NETWORKING
Chapter 20: Connectivity and Networks
Chapter 21: A Zigbee project
Chapter 22: A Survey of 16/32 bit PIC Microcontrollers, and DSPIC
Appendix 1: The PIC 16 Series Instruction Set
Appendix 2: The Electronic Ping-Pong
Appendix 3: The Derbot AGV ? Hardware Design Details
Appendix 4: Some Basics of Autonomous Guided Vehicles
Appendix 5: PIC 18 Series Instruction Set (Non-Extended)
Appendix 6: Essentials of C
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2010
- Published:
- 20th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961842
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856177504
About the Author
Tim Wilmshurst
Tim Wilmshurst is the author of Designing Embedded Systems with PIC Microcontrollers. He has been designing embedded systems since the early days of microcontrollers. For many years this was for Cambridge University, where he led a development team building original systems for research applications – for example in measurement of bullet speed, wind tunnel control, simulated earthquakes, or seeking a cure to snoring. Now he is Head of Electronic Systems at the University of Derby, where he aims to share his love of engineering design with his students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Electronics, University of Derby, UK