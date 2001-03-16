Designing Capable and Reliable Products
1st Edition
Description
Designing Capable and Reliable Products offers an introduction to the importance of capability, quality and reliability in product development. It introduces the concept of capable design, focusing on producing designs that meet quality standards and also looks at linking component manufacture and its process capability with failure rates. It provides an introduction to reliable design, incorporating the probabilistic concept of reliability into the product design.
This quantitative and highly practical volume provides practical methods for analysing mechanical designs with respect to their capability and reliability. Practising engineers who have to hit definite standards for design will find this book invaluable, as it outlines methods which use physically significant data to quanitify engineering risks at the design stage. By obtaining more realistic measures of design performance, failure costs can be reduced. Taking product design as its central theme, this book is a very useful tool for postgraduate students as well as professional engineers.
Readership
Postgraduate students and professional engineers in mechanical, manufacturing and production engineering.
Table of Contents
Notation; Abbreviations. Introduction to Quality and Reliability Engineering: Statement of the Problem; The Costs of Quality; How and Why Products Fail; Risk as a Basis for Design; Designing for Quality; Designing for Reliability; Summary. Designing Capable Components and Assemblies: Manufacturing Capability; Component Manufacturing Variability Risks Analysis; Assembly Capability; Component Assembly Variability Risks Analysis; The Effects of Nonconformance; Objectives, Application and Guidance for an Analysis; Case Studies; Summary. Designing Capable Assembly Stacks: Introduction; Background; Tolerance Stack Models; A Methodology for Assembly Stack Analysis; Application Issues; Case Study - Revisiting the Solenoid Design; Summary. Designing Reliable Products: Deterministic Versus Probabalistic Design; Statistical Methods for Probabalistic Design; Variables in Probabalistic Design; Stress-Strength Interference (SSI) Analysis; Elements of Stress Analysis and Failure Theory; Setting Reliability Targets; Application Issues; Case Studies; Summary. Effective Product Development: Introduction; Product Development Models; Tools & Techniques in Product Development; Supporting Issues in Effective Product Development; Summary. References; Bibliography; Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 16th March 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503998
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750650762
About the Author
J. D. Booker
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Bristol, UK
M. Raines
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Design and Manufacture, University of Hull, UK
K. G. Swift
Professor Ken Swift is the Lucas Professor of Manufacturing Systems Engineering at University of Hull, UK. Following decades of research and collaboration with leading manufacturing groups worldwide, his current research interests include capability analysis and probabilistic design, flexible assembly and inspection systems. He has received numerous awards and prizes in the area of design and manufacturing, including the Donald Julius Groen Prize, awarded for a paper on manufacturing process selection in the IMechE Journal of Engineering Manufacture.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Design and Manufacture, University of Hull, UK
Reviews
It is a quantitative and highly practical volume. It provides practical methods for analyzing mechanical designs with respect to their capability and reliability. Practicing engineers who have to hit definite standards for design will find the book invaluable as it outlines methods which use physically significant data to quantify engineering risks at the early design stage. It appears to be a useful tool for postgraduate students as well as professional engineers. -Sampe Journal All of the numerous examples, useful appendices and easy-to-read text, make this an excellent book on the subject. -Sampe Journal 'Well structured practical approach to robust product design., 7 August, 2001' Reviewer: (p.robertson.2000@cranfield.ac.uk) from Bedfordshire, UK 'As a manufacturing engineer heavily involved in improving my company's product development process, this book presents not only the arguement that designers should work within manufacturing's capability, but also the methodology and techniques required to allow them to start doing so. Very well structured and highly readable, this text will appeal to all managers, engineers and researchers involved in the process of designing more robust products. It will also be of interest to those attempting to implement Design for Six Sigma.' Amazon customer review.