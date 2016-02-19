Designing Antibodies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124810259, 9780323160025

Designing Antibodies

1st Edition

Authors: Ruth Mayforth
eBook ISBN: 9780323160025
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th July 1993
Page Count: 216
Description

Designing Antibodies provides a compilation of research in the design of antibodies. It describes the techniques used in antibody design, the kinds of antibodies generated through modern techniques, and their applications in medicine and science.

The book begins with an overview of the humoral immune system and of antibody structure, function, and biosynthesis, which sets the stage for the subsequent discussions of developments in antibody technology. The remaining chapters discuss the making of monoclonal antibodies; the design of antibodies for human therapy; the connection of antibodies (either chemically or genetically) to other potentially therapeutic effector molecules such as toxins, enzymes, or even an antibody of another specificity; idiotypes and anti-idiotypic antibodies; and the ability of antibodies to functionally mimic enzymes and mediate catalysis. It is hoped that, in addition to illustrating the progress of research in antibody design, the various creative and innovative approaches reviewed in this book will be modified or will stimulate new ideas that will spur the research and application of designer antibodies.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Antibody Overview

Introduction

The Humoral Immune System

Antibody Structure

Functions of Antibodies

Biosynthesis of Immunoglobulins

References

2. Making Monoclonal Antibodies

Hybridoma Technology

Making Human Monoclonal Antibodies

Generating Transfectomas

Immunoglobulin Gene Expression Librarians

Generating Epitope Libraries

References

3. Designing Antibodies for Human Therapy

Introduction

Genetically Engineered Rodent-Human Antibodies

Genetically Engineered Antibodies Lacking Fc Reactivity

Novel Recombinant Antibody Fusion Proteins

Summary

References

4. Antibody Targeting

Introduction

Immunotoxins

Antibody-Effector Molecule Conjugates

Antibodies with Dual Specificities

Antibody-Targeted Liposomes

Summary

References

5. Idiotypes and Anti-idiotypic Antibodies

Idiotypes and the Idiotype Network

Applications of Anti-idiotypic Antibodies

Summary and Prospectus

References

6. Catalytic Antibodies

Introduction

Enzyme Kinetics and Transition-State Theory

Catalytic Antibodies

Summary

References

Appendix

Index




Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160025

About the Author

Ruth Mayforth

Ratings and Reviews

