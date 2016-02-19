Designing Antibodies
1st Edition
Description
Designing Antibodies provides a compilation of research in the design of antibodies. It describes the techniques used in antibody design, the kinds of antibodies generated through modern techniques, and their applications in medicine and science.
The book begins with an overview of the humoral immune system and of antibody structure, function, and biosynthesis, which sets the stage for the subsequent discussions of developments in antibody technology. The remaining chapters discuss the making of monoclonal antibodies; the design of antibodies for human therapy; the connection of antibodies (either chemically or genetically) to other potentially therapeutic effector molecules such as toxins, enzymes, or even an antibody of another specificity; idiotypes and anti-idiotypic antibodies; and the ability of antibodies to functionally mimic enzymes and mediate catalysis. It is hoped that, in addition to illustrating the progress of research in antibody design, the various creative and innovative approaches reviewed in this book will be modified or will stimulate new ideas that will spur the research and application of designer antibodies.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Antibody Overview
Introduction
The Humoral Immune System
Antibody Structure
Functions of Antibodies
Biosynthesis of Immunoglobulins
References
2. Making Monoclonal Antibodies
Hybridoma Technology
Making Human Monoclonal Antibodies
Generating Transfectomas
Immunoglobulin Gene Expression Librarians
Generating Epitope Libraries
References
3. Designing Antibodies for Human Therapy
Introduction
Genetically Engineered Rodent-Human Antibodies
Genetically Engineered Antibodies Lacking Fc Reactivity
Novel Recombinant Antibody Fusion Proteins
Summary
References
4. Antibody Targeting
Introduction
Immunotoxins
Antibody-Effector Molecule Conjugates
Antibodies with Dual Specificities
Antibody-Targeted Liposomes
Summary
References
5. Idiotypes and Anti-idiotypic Antibodies
Idiotypes and the Idiotype Network
Applications of Anti-idiotypic Antibodies
Summary and Prospectus
References
6. Catalytic Antibodies
Introduction
Enzyme Kinetics and Transition-State Theory
Catalytic Antibodies
Summary
References
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 8th July 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160025