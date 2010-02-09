Design to Thrive

Chapter 1: Introduction



I. Why are virtual communities and social networks so popular?

II. History of virtual communities (spans 30 years -- what is fad and what is not)

III. Business justification for implementing virtual communities

a. “Return on Investment” argument through scenarios

b. External Communities (outside of a company’s or institution’s intranet).

c. Internal Communities (inside company — among employees)

IV. Differences between “adhocracy,” a “forum,” a “group,” a “virtual team,” a “social network,” and a “virtual community”? People are often sloppy with their use of these terms, which creates problems for designers.



Chapter 2: What are the factors needed for sustainable online communities?



I. What is a “heuristic” and why do we need one?

II. RIBS theory/process

a. What is RIBS (remuneration, influence, belonging, significance)

i. Means of generating and provoking design ideas

ii. An analytical tool intended to help designers better understand how communities and social systems work

iii. Means for designers to project new ideas and to think proactively about the communities they are either building or maintaining

iv. Process to help guide designers? thinking in creative, productive ways?

b. RIBS helps designers make informed decisions about where the design of a community does or does not need attention.

c. Helps avoid wasting time in areas of the design that don't need work.

d. The RIBS heuristic helps focus on where you do need to spend time on the design or maintenance of your community

e. Defines goal of design strategies



Chapter 3: Remuneration



I. What is “remuneration”?

a. Characteristic necessary for the construction of successful online communities and social networks.

b. Individuals will not become members of a social network unless there is a clear benefit for doing so.

c. Community designers need to consider what the individuals give back to the community

II. Case studies / popular examples?

III. What are some best practice strategies for ensuring remuneration is functioning?



Chapter 4: Influence



I. What is “influence”?

a. Most important and most overlooked area for and designers.

b. Designers fail to recognize and provide structures that allow the members to have influence in the community

c. Designers must put systems in place where members of the network can voice their concerns

II. Case studies / popular examples?

III. Best practice strategies for ensuring influence is functioning?



Chapter 5: Belonging



I. What is “belonging”?

a. Area of community development and design which, at least in the electronic world, is all too often ignored

II. Case studies / popular examples?

III. Best practice strategies for ensuring remuneration is functioning?



Chapter 6: Significance



I. What is “significance”?

a. Significance is analogous to publishing in a peer reviewed magazine versus publishing in a newsletter read by ten people

b. Design plays an large role in heightening feeling of significance to members

c. Without this, communities, while they may start out strong, generally fail.

II. Case studies / popular examples?

III. Best practice strategies for ensuring significance is functioning?



Chapter 7: Conclusion



I. Summative discussion — lessons learned and how to apply them to designers’ work

II. How RIBS can be used to think about designing for emerging media and delivery systems—particularly those involving mobile computing and video

III. RIBS’ potential for the future of virtual community and social interface design