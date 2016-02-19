Design Sensitivity Analysis of Structural Systems
1st Edition
Description
The book is organized into four chapters. The first three treat distinct types of design variables, and the fourth presents a built-up structure formulation that combines the other three. The first chapter treats finite-dimensional problems, in which the state variable is a finite-dimensional vector of structure displacements and the design parameters. The structual state equations are matrix equations for static response, vibration, and buckling of structures and matrix differential equations for transient dynamic response of structures, which design variables appearing in the coefficient matrices.
Readership
Engineers and Researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface. Finite-Dimensional Structural Systems. Distributed Parameter Structural Components. Structual Components with Shape as the Design. Design Sensitivity Analysis of Built-Up Structures. Appendix. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 381
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th April 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080960005
About the Author
Vadim Komkov
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Mathematics, Winthrop College
Kyung Choi
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Mechanical Engineering and Center for Computer Aided Design
Edward Haug
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Computer Aided Design and Dept. of Mechanical Engineering