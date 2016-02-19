Design Sensitivity Analysis of Structural Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123329202, 9780080960005

Design Sensitivity Analysis of Structural Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Vadim Komkov Kyung Choi Edward Haug
eBook ISBN: 9780080960005
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1986
Page Count: 381
Description

The book is organized into four chapters. The first three treat distinct types of design variables, and the fourth presents a built-up structure formulation that combines the other three. The first chapter treats finite-dimensional problems, in which the state variable is a finite-dimensional vector of structure displacements and the design parameters. The structual state equations are matrix equations for static response, vibration, and buckling of structures and matrix differential equations for transient dynamic response of structures, which design variables appearing in the coefficient matrices.

Table of Contents

Preface. Finite-Dimensional Structural Systems. Distributed Parameter Structural Components. Structual Components with Shape as the Design. Design Sensitivity Analysis of Built-Up Structures. Appendix. References. Index.

About the Author

Vadim Komkov

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Mathematics, Winthrop College

Kyung Choi

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Mechanical Engineering and Center for Computer Aided Design

Edward Haug

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Computer Aided Design and Dept. of Mechanical Engineering

