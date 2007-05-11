Design Recipes for FPGAs: Using Verilog and VHDL provides a rich toolbox of design techniques and templates to solve practical, every-day problems using FPGAs. Using a modular structure, the book gives ‘easy-to-find’ design techniques and templates at all levels, together with functional code. Written in an informal and ‘easy-to-grasp’ style, it goes beyond the principles of FPGA s and hardware description languages to actually demonstrate how specific designs can be synthesized, simulated and downloaded onto an FPGA.

This book's ‘easy-to-find’ structure begins with a design application to demonstrate the key building blocks of FPGA design and how to connect them, enabling the experienced FPGA designer to quickly select the right design for their application, while providing the less experienced a ‘road map’ to solving their specific design problem. The book also provides advanced techniques to create ‘real world’ designs that fit the device required and which are fast and reliable to implement.

This text will appeal to FPGA designers of all levels of experience. It is also an ideal resource for embedded system development engineers, hardware and software engineers, and undergraduates and postgraduates studying an embedded system which focuses on FPGA design.