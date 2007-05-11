Design Recipes for FPGAs: Using Verilog and VHDL
1st Edition
Description
Design Recipes for FPGAs: Using Verilog and VHDL provides a rich toolbox of design techniques and templates to solve practical, every-day problems using FPGAs. Using a modular structure, the book gives ‘easy-to-find’ design techniques and templates at all levels, together with functional code. Written in an informal and ‘easy-to-grasp’ style, it goes beyond the principles of FPGA s and hardware description languages to actually demonstrate how specific designs can be synthesized, simulated and downloaded onto an FPGA.
This book's ‘easy-to-find’ structure begins with a design application to demonstrate the key building blocks of FPGA design and how to connect them, enabling the experienced FPGA designer to quickly select the right design for their application, while providing the less experienced a ‘road map’ to solving their specific design problem. The book also provides advanced techniques to create ‘real world’ designs that fit the device required and which are fast and reliable to implement.
This text will appeal to FPGA designers of all levels of experience. It is also an ideal resource for embedded system development engineers, hardware and software engineers, and undergraduates and postgraduates studying an embedded system which focuses on FPGA design.
- A rich toolbox of practical FGPA design techniques at an engineer's finger tips
- Easy-to-find structure that allows the engineer to quickly locate the information to solve their FGPA design problem, and obtain the level of detail and understanding needed
Readership
Embedded system development engineers, FPGA engineers, hardware and software engineers. Undergraduates and postgraduates studying an embedded system which focuses on FPGA design.
3.2 ENTITY – MODEL INTERFACE 3.3 ARCHITECTURE – MODEL BEHAVIOUR 3.4 PROCESS – BASIC FUNCTIONAL UNIT IN VHDL
3.5 BASIC VARIABLE TYPES AND OPERATORS 3.6 DECISIONS AND LOOPS 3.7 HIERARCHICAL DESIGN 3.8 DEBUGGING MODELS 3.9 BASIC DATA TYPES 3.10 SUMMARY CHAPTER 4: DESIGN AUTOMATION AND TESTING FOR FPGAS 4.1 SIMULATION 4.2 LIBRARIES 4.3 SYNTHESIS 4.4 PHYSICAL DESIGN FLOW 4.5 PLACE AND ROUTE
4.6 TIMING ANALYSIS 4.7 DESIGN PITFALLS 4.8 VHDL ISSUES FOR FPGA DESIGN 4.9 SUMMARY
SECTION 2: APPLICATIONS CHAPTER 5: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 6: IMAGES AND HIGH SPEED PROCESSING 6.1 INTRODUCTION 6.2 THE CAMERA LINK INTERFACE 6.3 GETTING STARTED 6.4 SPECIFYING THE INTERFACES 6.5 DEFINING THE TOP LEVEL DESIGN 6.6 SYSTEM BLOCK DEFINITIONS AND INTERFACES 6.7 THE CAMERALINK INTERFACE 6.8 THE HARD DISC INTERFACE 6.9 SUMMARY
CHAPTER 7: EMBEDDED PROCESSORS 7.1 INTRODUCTION 7.2 A SIMPLE EMBEDDED PROCESSOR 7.3 SOFT CORE PROCESSORS ON AN FPGA 7.4 SUMMARY SECTION 3: DESIGNER’S TOOLBOX CHAPTER 8: SERIAL COMMUNICATIONS 8.1 INTRODUCTION 8.2 MANCHESTER ENCODING AND DECODING 8.3 NRZ (NON-RETURN-TO-ZERO) CODING AND DECODING 8.4 NRZI (NON-RETURN-TO-ZERO-INVERTED) CODING AND DECODING 8.5 RS-232 8.6 USB (UNIVERSAL SERIAL BUS) 8.7 SUMMARY
CHAPTER 9: DIGITAL FILTERS 9.1 INTRODUCTION 9.2 CONVERTING S DOMAIN TO Z DOMAIN
9.3 IMPLEMENTING Z DOMAIN FUNCTIONS IN VHDL
9.4 BASIC LOW PASS FILTER MODEL 9.5 FINITE IMPULSE RESPONSE (FIR) FILTERS
9.6 INFINITE IMPULSE RESPONSE (IIR) FILTERS 9.7 SUMMARY
CHAPTER 10: SECURE SYSTEMS 10.1 INTRODUCTION TO BLOCK CIPHERS 10.2 FEISTEL LATTICE STRUCTURES 10.3 THE DATA ENCRYPTION STANDARD (DES) 10.4 ADVANCED ENCRYPTION STANDARD (AES) CHAPTER 11: MEMORY
11.1 INTRODUCTION 11.2 MODELING MEMORY IN VHDL 11.3 READ ONLY MEMORY (ROM) 11.4 RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY (RAM) 11.5 SYNCHRONOUS RAM (SRAM) 11.6 SUMMARY CHAPTER 12: PS/2 MOUSE INTERFACE 12.1 INTRODUCTION 12.2 PS/2 MOUSE BASICS 12.3 PS/2 MOUSE COMMANDS 12.4 PS/2 MOUSE DATA PACKETS
12.5 PS/2 OPERATION MODES 12.6 PS/2 MOUSE WITH WHEEL 12.7 BASIC PS/2 MOUSE HANDLER VHDL 12.8 MODIFIED PS/2 MOUSE HANDLER VHDL 12.9 SUMMARY CHAPTER 13: PS/2 KEYBOARD INTERFACE 13.1 INTRODUCTION 13.2 PS/2 KEYBOARD BASICS 13.3 PS/2 KEYBOARD COMMANDS 13.4 PS/2 KEYBOARD DATA PACKETS 13.5 PS/2 KEYBOARD OPERATION MODES 13.6 BASIC PS/2 KEYBOARD HANDLER VHDL 13.7 MODIFIED PS/2 KEYBOARD HANDLER VHDL 13.8 SUMMARY CHAPTER 14: A SIMPLE VGA INTERFACE 14.1 INTRODUCTION 14.2 BASIC PIXEL TIMING 14.3 IMAGE HANDLING 14.4 VGA INTERFACE VHDL 14.5 HORIZONTAL SYNC
14.6 VERTICAL SYNC 14.7 HORIZONTAL AND VERTICAL BLANKING PULSES 14.8 CALCULATING THE CORRECT PIXEL DATA 14.9 SUMMARY SECTION 4: OPTIMIZING DESIGNS CHAPTER 15: ADVANCED TECHNIQUES 15.1 INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 16: SYNTHESIS 16.1 INTRODUCTION 16.2 VHDL SUPPORTED IN RTL SYNTHESIS
16.3 SOME INTERESTING CASES WHERE SYNTHESIS MAY FAIL 16.4 WHAT IS BEING SYNTHESISED? 16.5 SUMMARY
CHAPTER 17: BEHAVIOURAL MODELING IN VHDL 17.1 INTRODUCTION 17.2 HOW TO GO FROM RTL TO BEHAVIOURAL VHDL 17.3 SUMMARY
CHAPTER 18: DESIGN OPTIMIZATION 18.1 INTRODUCTION
18.2 TECHNIQUES FOR LOGIC OPTIMIZATION 18.3 IMPROVING PERFORMANCE 18.4 CRITICAL PATH ANALYSIS 18.5 SUMMARY CHAPTER 19: VHDL-AMS 19.1 INTRODUCTION 19.2 INTRODUCTION TO VHDL-AMS 19.3 ANALOGUE PINS – TERMINALS 19.4 MIXED DOMAIN MODELING 19.5 ANALOGUE VARIABLES – QUANTITIES 19.6 SIMULTANEOUS EQUATIONS IN VHDL-AMS 19.7 A VHDL-AMS EXAMPLE – A DC VOLTAGE SOURCE 19.8 A VHDL-AMS EXAMPLE – RESISTOR 19.9 DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS IN VHDL-AMS 19.10 MIXED SIGNAL MODELING WITH VHDL-AMS 19.11 A BASIC SWITCH MODEL 19.12 BASIC VHDL-AMS COMPARATOR MODEL 19.13 MULTIPLE DOMAIN MODELING 19.14 SUMMARY
CHAPTER 20: DESIGN OPTIMIZATION EXAMPLE: DES 20.1 INTRODUCTION 20.2 THE DATA ENCRYPTION STANDARD (DES) 20.3 MOODS 20.4 INITIAL DESIGN
20.5 INITIAL SYNTHESIS 20.6 OPTIMIZING THE DATAPATH
20.7 FINAL OPTIMIZATION 20.8 RESULTS 20.9 TRIPLE DES 20.10 COMPARING THE APPROACHES 20.11 SUMMARY SECTION 5: FUNDAMENTAL TECHNIQUES CHAPTER 21: COUNTERS 21.1 INTRODUCTION 21.2 BASIC BINARY COUNTER 21.3 SYNTHESISED SIMPLE BINARY COUNTER 21.4 SHIFT REGISTER 21.5 THE JOHNSON COUNTER 21.6 BCD COUNTER 21.7 SUMMARY CHAPTER 22: LATCHES, FLIP-FLOPS AND REGISTERS 22.1 INTRODUCTION 22.2 LATCHES 22.3 FLIP-FLOPS 22.4 REGISTERS 22.5 SUMMARY CHAPTER 23: SERIAL TO PARALLEL & PARALLEL TO SERIAL CONVERSION 23.1 SERIAL TO PARALLEL CONVERSION (SIPO) 23.2 PARALLEL TO SERIAL CONVERSION (PISO) 23.3 SUMMARY CHAPTER 24: ALU FUNCTIONS 24.1 INTRODUCTION 24.2 LOGIC FUNCTIONS 24.3 1 BIT ADDER 24.4 STRUCTURAL N-BIT ADDITION 24.5 CONFIGURABLE N-BIT ADDITION 24.6 TWOS COMPLEMENT 24.7 SUMMARY CHAPTER 25: DECODERS AND MULTIPLEXERS 25.1 DECODERS 25.2 MULTIPLEXERS 25.3 SUMMARY CHAPTER 26: FINITE STATE MACHINES IN VHDL 26.1 INTRODUCTION 26.2 STATE TRANSITION DIAGRAMS 26.3 IMPLEMENTING FINITE STATE MACHINES IN VHDL 26.4 SUMMARY CHAPTER 27: FIXED POINT ARITHMETIC IN VHDL 27.1 INTRODUCTION 27.2 BASIC FIXED POINT TYPES 27.3 FIXED POINT FUNCTIONS 27.4 TESTING THE FIXED POINT FUNCTION 27.5 SUMMARY CHAPTER 28: BINARY MULTIPLICATION 28.1 INTRODUCTION 28.2 BASIC BINARY MULTIPLICATION 28.3 VHDL UNSIGNED MULTIPLIER 28.4 SYNTHESIS OF THE MULTIPLICATION FUNCTION 28.5 “SIMPLE” MULTIPLICATION 28.6 SUMMARY CHAPTER 29: BIBLIOGRAPHY 29.1 INTRODUCTION 29.2 USEFUL TEXTS FOR VHDL AND FPGA DESIGNERS INDEX
Peter Wilson
Peter Wilson is Professor of Electronic Systems Engineering in the Electronic and Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Bath. After obtaining degrees at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh he worked as a Senior Design Engineer with Ferranti, Scotland and then as a Technical Specialist for Analogy, Inc. in Oregon, USA. After obtaining his PhD at the University of Southampton, he joined the faculty and was a member of the Academic staff at the University of Southampton from 2002 till 2015 when he moved to the University of Bath. He has published more than 100 papers and 3 books. Peter Wilson is also a Fellow of the IET, Fellow of the British Computer Society, a Chartered Engineer in the UK and a Senior Member of the IEEE.
"Design Recipes for FPGAs is an excellent volume for engineers who work with FPGAs either regularly or occasionally... the book provides a handy shelf reference with examples for many useful functional blocks, ranging from relatively small illustrative syntactic and structural examples to more complex concepts. Whether you work in VHDL occasionally or every day, you'll find practical help in this book." - Lewin Edwards, Design Engineer and Technical Author