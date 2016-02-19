Design—Operation Interactions at Large Treatment Plants
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Workshop Held in Vienna
Design-Operation Interactions at Large Treatment Plants deals with the different plans and designs to improve large treatment plans, the feasibility of these plans, the problems they might entail, and the solutions for current and prospective problems these treatment plants may face. The book shows the possible new directions that treatment plants may go to through assessment, planning, and new technology, as well as the the design for the treatment plants and the many considerations to be kept in mind in designing of one. Also included is an instructional guide on the functions an importance of the different parts of the treatment plant, the specific problems and their solutions, and improvements that can be done to it. The text is recommended for engineers and planners working in treatment plants, those in charge of sanitation and urban development and improvement, government agencies who wish to evaluate and even propose plans of building a treatment plant, and environmentalists who wish to know more about the treatment plant.
Wastewater Treatment Works Planning, Economics and Technology-Some New Directions
Design-Operation Interactions for Wastewater Treatment Plants
Design Considerations for Large Treatment Plants
Design Period
Economic Limit for the Amount of Reserve Capacity on Construction of Sewage Treatment Plant for Rapidly Growing Municipalities
Evaluation of Design Data
Discussion: Statistical Expression of Effluent Quality Standards
Influence of the Presettling Tank Size on Dimensioning and Costs of a Sewage Treatment with Activated Slugde
Basic Problems in the Design of Large Treatment Plants-Arakawa Treatment Plant
Dan Region Sewage Reclamation Project
An "Optimized Module" Approach to Waste Water Reclamation Design
Pollution Control Regulation-A Problem of Filling Gaps
Distillation of M and O Problems. EPA-Region VII
Division of Wastewater Flow
Treatment Plants with Small Quantities of Sewage during the First Phase of Operation
Design of Industrial Waste Treatment Plants
Large Pumping Stations
Pumping Station
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141619