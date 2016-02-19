Design—Operation Interactions at Large Treatment Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080182933, 9781483141619

Design—Operation Interactions at Large Treatment Plants

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Workshop Held in Vienna

Editors: S. H. Jenkins
eBook ISBN: 9781483141619
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 334
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Design-Operation Interactions at Large Treatment Plants deals with the different plans and designs to improve large treatment plans, the feasibility of these plans, the problems they might entail, and the solutions for current and prospective problems these treatment plants may face. The book shows the possible new directions that treatment plants may go to through assessment, planning, and new technology, as well as the the design for the treatment plants and the many considerations to be kept in mind in designing of one. Also included is an instructional guide on the functions an importance of the different parts of the treatment plant, the specific problems and their solutions, and improvements that can be done to it. The text is recommended for engineers and planners working in treatment plants, those in charge of sanitation and urban development and improvement, government agencies who wish to evaluate and even propose plans of building a treatment plant, and environmentalists who wish to know more about the treatment plant.

Table of Contents


Wastewater Treatment Works Planning, Economics and Technology-Some New Directions

Design-Operation Interactions for Wastewater Treatment Plants

Design Considerations for Large Treatment Plants

Design Period

Economic Limit for the Amount of Reserve Capacity on Construction of Sewage Treatment Plant for Rapidly Growing Municipalities

Evaluation of Design Data

Discussion: Statistical Expression of Effluent Quality Standards

Influence of the Presettling Tank Size on Dimensioning and Costs of a Sewage Treatment with Activated Slugde

Basic Problems in the Design of Large Treatment Plants-Arakawa Treatment Plant

Dan Region Sewage Reclamation Project

An "Optimized Module" Approach to Waste Water Reclamation Design

Pollution Control Regulation-A Problem of Filling Gaps

Distillation of M and O Problems. EPA-Region VII

Division of Wastewater Flow

Treatment Plants with Small Quantities of Sewage during the First Phase of Operation

Design of Industrial Waste Treatment Plants

Large Pumping Stations

Pumping Station


Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483141619

About the Editor

S. H. Jenkins

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.