Design of Transient Protection Systems

He has served Arthur C Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies for 10 years in different capacities, and he is a contributor to several patents on supercapacitor assisted techniques such as supercapacitor assisted low dropout regulator (SCALDO) and supercapacitor assisted surge absorber (SCASA).

He is currently a PhD student at University of Waikato, working on the implementation aspects of SCASA technique, which is currently licenced to an Australian power quality products company. Jayathu Fernando holds BSc and MSc degrees from University of Colombo, and University of Moratuwa, respectively.