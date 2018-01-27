Design of Nanostructures for Versatile Therapeutic Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128136676, 9780128136683

Design of Nanostructures for Versatile Therapeutic Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Alexandru Grumezescu
eBook ISBN: 9780128136683
Paperback ISBN: 9780128136676
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 27th January 2018
Page Count: 690
Table of Contents

  1. Development of environmentally benign polymer doped silver nanoparticles and the study of their antimicrobial activity in combination with Methicillin
    2. Nanostructures for modulation of microbial biofilm
    3. Metal oxide nanoparticles for antimicrobial therapy
    4. Iron oxide/oleic acid magnetic nanoparticles bearing lipid-like choline derivatives: synthesis, morphology, antitumour and antimicrobial properties
    5. Issues and challenges in the use of silver nanoparticles as antimicrobial agent
    6. Nano silver compounds in the research of new antimicrobial agents against eskape pathogens
    7. Microbially synthesized nanoparticles as next generation antimicrobials - Scope and applications
    8. Potential of encapsulated phenolics in hydrogel particles
    9. Nanotechnological approaches for colon specific drug delivery for modulating the quorum sensing of gut-associated pathogens
    10. Pharmaceutical nanotechnology in the treatment of Acanthamoeba infections
    11. Biosynthesis of silica nanoparticles by Fusariumoxysporum and Lactobacillus sp. and antimicrobial activity against biofilm forming mrsa
    12. Bio and phytochemical mediated synthesis of different metal nanoparticles for possible antimicrobial applications
    13. Synergising Nanotherapy with immunomodulation for Infectious disease therapy
    14. Nanostructures for improved delivery of antibiotics
    15. Metal nanoparticles as potent antimicrobial nanomachetes with emphasis on nanogold and nanosilver

Description

Design of Nanostructures for Versatile Therapeutic Applications focuses on antimicrobial, antioxidant and nutraceutical applications of nanostructured materials. Many books discuss these subjects, but not from a pharmaceutical point-of-view. This book covers novel approaches related to the modulation of microbial biofilms, antimicrobial therapy and encapsulate polyphenols as antioxidants. Written by an internationally diverse group of academics, this book is an important reference resource for researchers, both in biomaterials science and the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Features

  • Assesses the most recently developed nanostructures that have potential antimicrobial properties, explaining their novel mechanical aspects
  • Shows how nanoantibiotics can be used to more effectively treat disease
  • Provides a cogent summary of recent developments in nanoantimicrobial discovery, allowing readers to quickly familiarize themselves with the topic

Readership

Pharmaceutical scientists, biomaterials scientists, toxicologists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare

Details

No. of pages:
690
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2018
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780128136683
Paperback ISBN:
9780128136676

About the Editors

Alexandru Grumezescu Editor

Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania

