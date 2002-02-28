Design of Medical Electronic Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125507110, 9780080491097

Design of Medical Electronic Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Reinaldo Perez
eBook ISBN: 9780080491097
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125507110
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 2002
Page Count: 296
Description

The design of medical electronics is unique because of the background needed by the engineers and scientists involved. Often the designer is a medical or life science professional without any training in electronics or design. Likewise, few engineers are specifically trained in biomedical engineering and have little or no exposure to the specific medical requirements of these devices. Design of Medical Electronic Devices presents all essential topics necessary for basic and advanced design. All aspects of the electronics of medical devices are also covered. This is an essential book for graduate students as well as professionals involved in the design of medical equipment.

Key Features

  • Covers every stage of the process, from design to manufacturing to implementation
  • Topics covered include analogue/digital conversions, data acquisition, signal processing, optics, and reliability and failure

Readership

Biomedical and clinical engineers, medical professionals, and equipment manufacturers working with the design, manufacture, and sale of medical devices and equipment

Table of Contents

  1. Proper Design of Power Subsystems in Medical Electronics
    2. Fundamentals of Magnetic Resonance Imaging
    3. Particle Accelerator Design
    4. Sensor Characteristics
    5. Data Acquisition
    6. Noise and Interference Issues in Analog Circuits
    7. Hardware Approach to Digital Signal Processing
    8. Optical Sensors

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080491097
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125507110

About the Author

Reinaldo Perez

Reinaldo Perez is Senior Engineer and Member of the Technical Staff at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California. For the past three years, Dr. Perez has also been working with Lockheed Martin Astronautics (LMA) on the Mars Surveyor series. His primary work has been as a designer of spacecraft (or satellite) subsystems and ground support hardware for increased reliability in space environments, focusing on wireless communications hardware with built-in immunity to many kinds of noise and interference problems. He is a senior member of the IEEE, AIAA, and AIP, and serves as a board member of the Applied Computational Electromagnetics Society (ACES). In addition, Dr. Perez is an associate editor of the IEEE EMCS Journal, as well as Editor of the ACES Newsletter.

Affiliations and Expertise

M.R. Research, Littleton, CO, USA

Reviews

"Using an engineering approach, the fundamentals of electronic medical devices are presented along with the basic medical knowledge deemed necessary for design considerations. After addressing power subsystems, chapters address a range of sensors. The processes of data acquisition and digital signal processing are also considered. The material is accompanied by examples of technologies and numerous schematic diagrams." --Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR

