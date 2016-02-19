Design for Passenger Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080237350, 9781483153094

Design for Passenger Transport

1st Edition

Editors: Frank Height Roy Cresswell
eBook ISBN: 9781483153094
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 142
Description

Design for Passenger Transport focuses on the ways by which standards of design could be improved to enhance the psychological and physical well-being of both passengers and staff. Various aspects of design in the fields of air, rail, road, and water passenger transport are discussed. The selection first tackles passenger handling design in airports, railway stations, and transport interchanges, including care and comfort of passenger movements and exploitation of commercial potential arising from the concentration of passengers. The book also elaborates on airline and travel industry requirements, terminal concept and parking, terminal buildings, and rail/ terminal link. The text takes a look at the design policy for greater Manchester transport, including principles and objectives, informational publicity, and point of sale. The publication also focuses on passenger behavior and expectations at airports, as well as survey of passenger behavior and expectation and implications for airport planning and management. Vehicle suspension systems and design, track irregularities, and minimum standards for passengers are also discussed. The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the design of passenger transport systems.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Good Design In Transport

Part One: Passenger Handling Design

1. Airports, Railway Stations and People

2. Interchange Design

Part One Discussion

Part Two: Case Studies - Passenger Handling Design

3. Design Policy For Greater Manchester Transport

4. Passenger Behaviour and Expectations at An Airport

5. TWA Corporate Identity

Part Two Discussion

Part Three: Vehicle Design

6. Aircraft, Trains, Buses And People Rachel Waterhouse

7. Vehicle Suspension Systems And Passenger Comfort

8. Boeing Jetfoil

Part Three Discussion

Part Four: Case Studies - Vehicle Design

9. The Interior Design of Wide Bodied Aircraft

10. Bus Interiors - with Particular Reference to the Leyland Titan

11. Inter-City Trains

Part Four Discussion

Conclusions

Index


Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153094

