Design, Fabrication and Economy of Welded Structures
1st Edition
International Conference Proceedings, 2008
Description
These proceedings cover the fields of different materials and fatigue of welded joints, thin-walled structures, tubular structures, frames, plates and shells and also incorporate special optimization problems, fire and earthquake resistant design, special applications and applied mechanics, and thus provide an important reference for civil and mechanical engineers, architects, designers and fabricators.
Key Features
Readership
Civil and mechanical engineers, architects, designers, and fabricators
Table of Contents
Introductory paper; Structural optimization I; Structural optimization II; Fatigue design; Frames; Hollow sections; Plated structures; Residual stresses and distortions; Static stresses in welded connections; Application; Welding technology I; Welding technology II; Applied mechanics; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 1st April 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781904275282
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420484
About the Author
K Jarmai
Karoly Jarmai, University of Miskolc, Hungary.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Miskolc, Hungary
J Farkas
Jozsef Farkas, University of Miskolc, Hungary
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Miskolc, Hungary
Reviews
A remarkably coherent set of papers., SciTech Book News