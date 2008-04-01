Design, Fabrication and Economy of Welded Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781904275282, 9781782420484

Design, Fabrication and Economy of Welded Structures

1st Edition

International Conference Proceedings, 2008

Authors: K Jarmai J Farkas
Hardcover ISBN: 9781904275282
eBook ISBN: 9781782420484
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st April 2008
Page Count: 592
Description

These proceedings cover the fields of different materials and fatigue of welded joints, thin-walled structures, tubular structures, frames, plates and shells and also incorporate special optimization problems, fire and earthquake resistant design, special applications and applied mechanics, and thus provide an important reference for civil and mechanical engineers, architects, designers and fabricators.

Key Features

  • Proceedings cover the fields of different materials and fatigue of welded joints, thin-walled structures, tubular structures, frames, plates and shells
  • Also incorporate special optimization problems, fire and earthquake resistant design, special applications and applied mechanics
  • Provide an important reference for civil and mechanical engineers, architects, designers and fabricators

Readership

Civil and mechanical engineers, architects, designers, and fabricators

Table of Contents

Introductory paper; Structural optimization I; Structural optimization II; Fatigue design; Frames; Hollow sections; Plated structures; Residual stresses and distortions; Static stresses in welded connections; Application; Welding technology I; Welding technology II; Applied mechanics; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781904275282
eBook ISBN:
9781782420484

About the Author

K Jarmai

Karoly Jarmai, University of Miskolc, Hungary.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Miskolc, Hungary

J Farkas

Jozsef Farkas, University of Miskolc, Hungary

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Miskolc, Hungary

Reviews

A remarkably coherent set of papers., SciTech Book News

Ratings and Reviews

