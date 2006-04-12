Design Aspects of Used Lubricating Oil Re-Refining - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522283, 9780080462646

Design Aspects of Used Lubricating Oil Re-Refining

1st Edition

Authors: Firas Awaja Dumitru Pavel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522283
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302369
eBook ISBN: 9780080462646
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th April 2006
Page Count: 122
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
21200.00
15900.00
14840.00
15900.00
16960.00
15900.00
15900.00
16960.00
252.73
189.55
176.91
189.55
202.18
189.55
189.55
202.18
245.00
171.50
171.50
171.50
196.00
171.50
171.50
196.00
190.00
133.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
122.50
122.50
122.50
140.00
122.50
122.50
140.00
140.00
98.00
98.00
98.00
112.00
98.00
98.00
112.00
235.00
164.50
164.50
164.50
188.00
164.50
164.50
188.00
215.00
150.50
150.50
150.50
172.00
150.50
150.50
172.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Design Aspects of Used Lubricating Oil Re-Refining presents a feasible and comprehensive technology for recycling of used lubricating oils. This book discusses efficient and effective ways of reusing lubricating oil which, if implemented, will result in a better quality of life, the stability of the environment, the health of national economies and better relationships between nations. It presents essential experimental results for process designers and engineers to establish a complete process design. The conditions and behaviour in each step in the re-refining process, (dehydration, solvent extraction, solvent stripping, and vacuum distillation) are examined in order to discover ways to recover and reuse wastes that are produced by lubricating oils.

Key Features

•Addresses and demonstrates the current knowledge of the process behaviour and re-refining technology of used lubricating oils •Introduces background information on the lubrication, oil recycling industry outlining the major manufacturers and detailing their processes •Contains 94 figures and 22 tables that on results regarding the re-refining process behaviour of used lubricating oil

Readership

Recommended to engineers and scientists in the oil refining industry as well as chemical engineering and industrial chemistry students as the methodologies outlined in this book will be useful in their project design, and enhance their analytical knowledge of a chemical process with respect to productivity and efficiency

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: IntroductionChapter 2: Background
2.1 Virgin Oil Characteristics
2.1.1 Oxidation Inhibitor
2.1.2 Detergent and Dispersant Additives
2.1.3 Viscosity Index Improvers
2.1.4 Pour Point Depressants
2.2 Used Lubricating Oil Characteristics
2.2.1 Extraneous Contaminants
2.2.2 Products of Oil Deterioration
2.3 Effects of Oil Contaminants
2.4 The Hydrocarbon Composition of Used Oil
2.5 Physical and Chemical Tests of Used Lubricating Oil
2.6 Used Oil Recovery Processes
2.6.1 Dehydration of Used Oil
2.6.2 Solvent Treatment
2.6.3 Vacuum Distillation
2.6.3.1 Used Oil Without Pre-treatment
2.6.3.2 Used Oil With Solvent Extraction Pre-treatment

Chapter 3: Experimental, Materials and Methods
3.1 Materials
3.2 Solvent Extraction Experimental Design
3.3 Experimental Apparatus
3.3.1 The Oldershaw Sieve Plate Column
3.3.2 The Vacuum Distillation Unit
3.3.2.1 The Distillation Apparatus
3.3.2.2 The Vacuum Unit
3.3.3 Simple Vacuum Distillation Unit
3.3.4 Simple Atmospheric Distillation Unit
3.4 Experimental Procedures
3.4.1 Dehydration
3.4.2 Solvent Extraction
3.4.2.1 Optimum Solvent to Oil Ratio
3.4.2.2 Optimum Solvents Composition
3.4.2.3 Preparation of Large Amounts of Solvent Treated Oil
3.4.3 Vacuum Distillation
3.4.3.1 Used Lubricating Oil
3.4.3.2 Virgin Oil
3.4.3.3 Solvent Treated Oi
3.5 Analysis and Tests Methods

Chapter 4:The Re-refining Process Experimental Results 4.1 Dehydration
4.2 Solvent Extraction
4.2.1 The Optimum Solvent to Oil Ratio
4.2.2. Optimum Solvent Composition
4.2.2.1 Model Fitting
4.2.2.2 The Optimisation Procedure
4.3 Solvent Stripping
4.4 Vacuum Distillation
4.4.1 Used Lubricating Oil
4.4.1.1.Vacuum Pressure
4.4.1.1 Boiling Points
4.4.2 Virgin Lubricating Oil
4.4.2.1 Heat Rate
4.4.2.2 Charge
4.4.3 Solvent Treated Oil
4.4.3.1 Reflux Ratio
4.4.3.2 Vacuum Pressure
4.4.3.3 Reflux Time Base
4.5 Comparison of the Properties of Used oil, Virgin Oil, and Used Solvent Treated Oil Distillates
4.6 Comparison between Used Oil, Virgin Oil and Re-refined Oil
4.7 Comparison between Still Pot, Liquid Condensate, and Vapour Temperatures
4.8 Pilot Plant and Mass Balance Calculations

Chapter 5: Re-refining Process Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
122
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444522283
Paperback ISBN:
9781493302369
eBook ISBN:
9780080462646

About the Author

Firas Awaja

Affiliations and Expertise

RMTI University, Applied Chemistry, Science and Engineering & Technology Portfolio, Melbourne, Australia

Dumitru Pavel

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Notre Dame, Nieuwland Science Hall, Notre Dame, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.