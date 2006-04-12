Design Aspects of Used Lubricating Oil Re-Refining

2.1 Virgin Oil Characteristics2.1.1 Oxidation Inhibitor2.1.2 Detergent and Dispersant Additives2.1.3 Viscosity Index Improvers2.1.4 Pour Point Depressants2.2 Used Lubricating Oil Characteristics2.2.1 Extraneous Contaminants2.2.2 Products of Oil Deterioration2.3 Effects of Oil Contaminants2.4 The Hydrocarbon Composition of Used Oil2.5 Physical and Chemical Tests of Used Lubricating Oil2.6 Used Oil Recovery Processes2.6.1 Dehydration of Used Oil2.6.2 Solvent Treatment2.6.3 Vacuum Distillation2.6.3.1 Used Oil Without Pre-treatment2.6.3.2 Used Oil With Solvent Extraction Pre-treatment

Chapter 3: Experimental, Materials and Methods

3.1 Materials

3.2 Solvent Extraction Experimental Design

3.3 Experimental Apparatus

3.3.1 The Oldershaw Sieve Plate Column

3.3.2 The Vacuum Distillation Unit

3.3.2.1 The Distillation Apparatus

3.3.2.2 The Vacuum Unit

3.3.3 Simple Vacuum Distillation Unit

3.3.4 Simple Atmospheric Distillation Unit

3.4 Experimental Procedures

3.4.1 Dehydration

3.4.2 Solvent Extraction

3.4.2.1 Optimum Solvent to Oil Ratio

3.4.2.2 Optimum Solvents Composition

3.4.2.3 Preparation of Large Amounts of Solvent Treated Oil

3.4.3 Vacuum Distillation

3.4.3.1 Used Lubricating Oil

3.4.3.2 Virgin Oil

3.4.3.3 Solvent Treated Oi

3.5 Analysis and Tests Methods

Chapter 4:The Re-refining Process Experimental Results 4.1 Dehydration

4.2 Solvent Extraction

4.2.1 The Optimum Solvent to Oil Ratio

4.2.2. Optimum Solvent Composition

4.2.2.1 Model Fitting

4.2.2.2 The Optimisation Procedure

4.3 Solvent Stripping

4.4 Vacuum Distillation

4.4.1 Used Lubricating Oil

4.4.1.1.Vacuum Pressure

4.4.1.1 Boiling Points

4.4.2 Virgin Lubricating Oil

4.4.2.1 Heat Rate

4.4.2.2 Charge

4.4.3 Solvent Treated Oil

4.4.3.1 Reflux Ratio

4.4.3.2 Vacuum Pressure

4.4.3.3 Reflux Time Base

4.5 Comparison of the Properties of Used oil, Virgin Oil, and Used Solvent Treated Oil Distillates

4.6 Comparison between Used Oil, Virgin Oil and Re-refined Oil

4.7 Comparison between Still Pot, Liquid Condensate, and Vapour Temperatures

4.8 Pilot Plant and Mass Balance Calculations

Chapter 5: Re-refining Process Conclusions