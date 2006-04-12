Design Aspects of Used Lubricating Oil Re-Refining
1st Edition
Design Aspects of Used Lubricating Oil Re-Refining presents a feasible and comprehensive technology for recycling of used lubricating oils. This book discusses efficient and effective ways of reusing lubricating oil which, if implemented, will result in a better quality of life, the stability of the environment, the health of national economies and better relationships between nations. It presents essential experimental results for process designers and engineers to establish a complete process design. The conditions and behaviour in each step in the re-refining process, (dehydration, solvent extraction, solvent stripping, and vacuum distillation) are examined in order to discover ways to recover and reuse wastes that are produced by lubricating oils.
•Addresses and demonstrates the current knowledge of the process behaviour and re-refining technology of used lubricating oils •Introduces background information on the lubrication, oil recycling industry outlining the major manufacturers and detailing their processes •Contains 94 figures and 22 tables that on results regarding the re-refining process behaviour of used lubricating oil
Recommended to engineers and scientists in the oil refining industry as well as chemical engineering and industrial chemistry students as the methodologies outlined in this book will be useful in their project design, and enhance their analytical knowledge of a chemical process with respect to productivity and efficiency
2.1 Virgin Oil Characteristics
2.1.1 Oxidation Inhibitor
2.1.2 Detergent and Dispersant Additives
2.1.3 Viscosity Index Improvers
2.1.4 Pour Point Depressants
2.2 Used Lubricating Oil Characteristics
2.2.1 Extraneous Contaminants
2.2.2 Products of Oil Deterioration
2.3 Effects of Oil Contaminants
2.4 The Hydrocarbon Composition of Used Oil
2.5 Physical and Chemical Tests of Used Lubricating Oil
2.6 Used Oil Recovery Processes
2.6.1 Dehydration of Used Oil
2.6.2 Solvent Treatment
2.6.3 Vacuum Distillation
2.6.3.1 Used Oil Without Pre-treatment
2.6.3.2 Used Oil With Solvent Extraction Pre-treatment
Chapter 3: Experimental, Materials and
Methods
3.1 Materials
3.2 Solvent Extraction Experimental Design
3.3 Experimental Apparatus
3.3.1 The Oldershaw Sieve Plate Column
3.3.2 The Vacuum Distillation Unit
3.3.2.1 The Distillation Apparatus
3.3.2.2 The Vacuum Unit
3.3.3 Simple Vacuum Distillation Unit
3.3.4 Simple Atmospheric Distillation Unit
3.4 Experimental Procedures
3.4.1 Dehydration
3.4.2 Solvent Extraction
3.4.2.1 Optimum Solvent to Oil Ratio
3.4.2.2 Optimum Solvents Composition
3.4.2.3 Preparation of Large Amounts of Solvent Treated Oil
3.4.3 Vacuum Distillation
3.4.3.1 Used Lubricating Oil
3.4.3.2 Virgin Oil
3.4.3.3 Solvent Treated Oi
3.5 Analysis and Tests Methods
Chapter 4:The Re-refining Process Experimental Results
4.1 Dehydration
4.2 Solvent Extraction
4.2.1 The Optimum Solvent to Oil Ratio
4.2.2. Optimum Solvent Composition
4.2.2.1 Model Fitting
4.2.2.2 The Optimisation Procedure
4.3 Solvent Stripping
4.4 Vacuum Distillation
4.4.1 Used Lubricating Oil
4.4.1.1.Vacuum Pressure
4.4.1.1 Boiling Points
4.4.2 Virgin Lubricating Oil
4.4.2.1 Heat Rate
4.4.2.2 Charge
4.4.3 Solvent Treated Oil
4.4.3.1 Reflux Ratio
4.4.3.2 Vacuum Pressure
4.4.3.3 Reflux Time Base
4.5 Comparison of the Properties of Used oil, Virgin Oil, and Used Solvent Treated Oil Distillates
4.6 Comparison between Used Oil, Virgin Oil and Re-refined Oil
4.7 Comparison between Still Pot, Liquid Condensate, and Vapour Temperatures
4.8 Pilot Plant and Mass Balance Calculations
Chapter 5: Re-refining Process Conclusions
- No. of pages:
- 122
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 12th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444522283
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302369
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462646
Firas Awaja
RMTI University, Applied Chemistry, Science and Engineering & Technology Portfolio, Melbourne, Australia
Dumitru Pavel
Department of Biochemistry, University of Notre Dame, Nieuwland Science Hall, Notre Dame, USA