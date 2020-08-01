Design and Manufacturing of Structural Composites provides an overview of the most common manufacturing routes for fibre reinforced composites, including the influence of the manufacturing route on mechanical properties. It discusses the intermediate steps to convert common fibre/matrix combinations into finished products. The book also provides an insight into some of the most common research challenges for each of the chosen manufacturing processes and covers experimental, analytical and numerical analysis. Particular emphasis is placed on the various types of manufacturing routes for fibre reinforced composites, including the influence of the manufacturing route on mechanical properties, automation, additive manufacturing and recyclability, and material properties and design principles.

Chapters covered include an introduction to composite materials; material preforming and conversion, moulding, enabling technologies, computer aided engineering, reduce, reuse and recycling.

With contributions from leading experts in the field the book will be an essential reference resource for members of industry in engineering and manufacturing who are considering using fiber-reinforced polymers in place of more traditional materials; materials researchers; science and engineering graduate students and educators who are working in the field of polymer matrix composites; manufacturers of polymer matrix composite processing machinery and composite engineers and R&D managers primarily in the automotive and aerospace sectors (however it will also be relevant to marine, and construction).