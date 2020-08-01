Design and Manufacturing of Structural Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to composite materials
1. Fibres
Nuno Correia
2. Resins
Dipa Roy
3. Intermediates (weaving, NCF, prepreg, compounds)
Nuno Correia
4. Applications
Mike Clifford
5. Composites Roadmap – Where is the industry heading?
Richard Gravelle
Material Preforming and Conversion
6. 2D to 3D dry fibre preforming (press forming, diaphragm forming)
Shuai Chen
7. Automated Fibre Placement (AFP / ATL)
Kevin Potter
8. Braiding
Kishen Rengaraj
9. Filament winding
10. 3D weaving
Alistair Thompson McIlhagger
Moulding
11. Autoclaving Prepreg
Pascal Hubert
12. Injection Moulding & Over-moulding
M. Ali Aravand
13. Compression Moulding
Pierre J.J. Dumont
14. Thermoplastic Stamping
Remko Akkerman
15. Liquid Resin Infusion (incl. in-situ polymerization)
Andreas Endruweit
Enabling Technologies
16. Tooling Design
Alasdair Ryder
17. Automation (pick and place etc)
Richard Crossley
18. Quality Assurance (inc NDT / Inspection)
Natalia Becerra Pozo
19. Microwave Processing
Richard Day
20. Additive Manufacturing
Dong Lin
Computer Aided Engineering
21. Process Simulation
John Klintworth
22. Factory Simulation
Anoush Poursartip
23. Industry 4.0 /Virtual Machine Design
Anoush Poursartip
24. Design for Manufacture
Michael Bogdanor
25. Cost, rate and robustness
Steven Hancock
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
26. Waste Reduction
David Hughes
27. Disassembly
James Graham Broughton
28. Fibre Recovery
Steve Pickering
29. Recyclate Conversion
Tom Turner
30. Life Cycle Analysis
John McKechnie
Description
Design and Manufacturing of Structural Composites provides an overview of the most common manufacturing routes for fibre reinforced composites, including the influence of the manufacturing route on mechanical properties. It discusses the intermediate steps to convert common fibre/matrix combinations into finished products. The book also provides an insight into some of the most common research challenges for each of the chosen manufacturing processes and covers experimental, analytical and numerical analysis. Particular emphasis is placed on the various types of manufacturing routes for fibre reinforced composites, including the influence of the manufacturing route on mechanical properties, automation, additive manufacturing and recyclability, and material properties and design principles.
Chapters covered include an introduction to composite materials; material preforming and conversion, moulding, enabling technologies, computer aided engineering, reduce, reuse and recycling.
With contributions from leading experts in the field the book will be an essential reference resource for members of industry in engineering and manufacturing who are considering using fiber-reinforced polymers in place of more traditional materials; materials researchers; science and engineering graduate students and educators who are working in the field of polymer matrix composites; manufacturers of polymer matrix composite processing machinery and composite engineers and R&D managers primarily in the automotive and aerospace sectors (however it will also be relevant to marine, and construction).
Key Features
- Discusses recent advances in composite manufacturing, automation, additive manufacturing and recyclability
- Various types of manufacturing routes for fibre reinforced composites, including the influence of the manufacturing route on mechanical properties
- Emphasis on recycling and design simulations and additive manufacturing
Readership
Materials scientist, Materials engineer, Metallurgist, Ceramics engineer, Mechanical engineer, Aerospace engineer Materials Science and Engineering, Ceramics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering at universities, government labs, research institutes; Graduate students and undergraduate students at universities worldwide with departments and/or degree programs in Materials Science and Engineering, Ceramics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191606
About the Editors
Lee Harper Editor
Dr Lee Harper has worked in the field of composite manufacturing for 15 years. He has established credible expertise in process development and numerical modelling for fibre reinforced polymer composites. His principal research interests focus on developing and modelling automated manufacturing processes for the automotive industry. He developed the Directed Carbon Fibre Pre-forming (DCFP) process, an automated technology for producing net-shaped non-woven materials. He has authored 40 peer-reviewed publications, co-supervised 12 PhD students and been PI on projects totalling £3.1m. He currently sits on the UK’s Composite Leadership Forum, as part of the Technology Working Group and is a committee member for the Society for the Advancement of Materials and Process Engineering (SAMPE). Harper is also the Manager of the EPSRC Future Composites Manufacturing Research Hub, a £10.3m investment by EPSRC to develop fundamental research in composites manufacturing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Research Fellow, Composites Research Group, University of Nottingham, UK
Mike Clifford Editor
Dr Mike Clifford has worked in the field of composite materials for 20 years. His interests lie in deformation of pre-impregnated material (thermosetting and thermoplastic) during forming components, natural fibre composites and nanocomposite applications. He has authored 80 peer-reviewed publications, co-supervised 22 PhD students and been PI on projects totalling £1.2m.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Nottingham, UK