Desert sedimentary environments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444408501, 9780080869254

Desert sedimentary environments, Volume 14

1st Edition

Series Editors: K.W. Glennie
eBook ISBN: 9780080869254
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 221
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
124.00
105.40
155.00
131.75
100.00
85.00
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
221
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869254

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

K.W. Glennie Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Koninklijke Shell Exploration and Production Laboratory, Rijswijk, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.