Dermoscopy, an Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 31-4
1st Edition
Description
Viewing lesions using a dermatoscope helps the dermatologist distinguish between benign and malignant lesions. It is particularly useful in the early diagnosis of melanoma, which is the fastest growing cancer in the US and worldwide. This issue of the Dermatologic Clinics issue all of the important topics in dermoscopy, including differentiation of lesions, lesions in the young and older populations, and dermoscopy in general dermatology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 15th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323227179
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323227483
About the Authors
Giuseppe Argenziano Author
Dr. Argenziano’s main research field is the clinical diagnosis of melanoma and, particularly, the development of more accurate methods for the early recognition of melanoma. He is author of numerous scientific articles concerning dermoscopy for the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions and early recognition of melanoma. He is also author of 3 books on the subject (two published by Elsevier, one by Springer). Dr. Argenziano is Secretary of the International Dermoscopy Society and is the Congress Secretary of the First Congress of the International Dermoscopy Society in Naples in April 2006 (www.dermoscopy-ids.org/). His research on melanoma is very well regarded in the field. Because he is both a researcher and clinician, most of his research is very translational and has worldwide adoption. Dr. Argenziano is also among the top 20 researchers by publications in melanoma as indexed by SciVal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology, Dermatology Unit, Medical Department, Arcispedale Santa Maria Nuova, Reggio Emilia, Italy
Iris Zalaudek Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Medical University of Graz, Graz, Austria
Jason Giacomel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Skin Spectrum Medical Services, Como, Western Australia