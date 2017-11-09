Dermatology: 2-Volume Set
4th Edition
Description
With more complete, authoritative coverage of basic science, clinical practice of both adult and pediatric dermatology, dermatopathology, and dermatologic surgery than you'll find in any other source, Dermatology, 4th Edition, is the gold-standard reference in the field today. Drs. Jean L. Bolognia, Julie V. Schaffer, and Lorenzo Cerroni bring their considerable knowledge and experience to this two-volume masterwork, ensuring its reliability and usefulness for both residents and practitioners.
Key Features
- Provides the in-depth, expert information you need to address challenges you face in practice across all subspecialties – including medical dermatology, pediatric dermatology, dermatopathology, dermatologic surgery, and cosmetic dermatology.
- Uses the famous "easy-in, easy-out" approach, transforming complex information into more than 1,000 reader-friendly tables and algorithms, along with templated chapter contents for quick recognition and access.
- Focuses on the essential "need-to-know" basic science information and key references.
- Brings together an esteemed team of expert editors and contributors that provide a truly global perspective, led by Drs. Jean L. Bolognia, Julie V. Schaffer, and Lorenzo Cerroni.
Table of Contents
Volume One
SECTION ONE: Overview of Basic Science
0 Basic Principles of Dermatology
1 Anatomy and Physiology
2 Skin Development and Maintenance
3 Molecular Biology
4 Immunology
SECTION TWO: Pruritus
5 Cutaneous Neurophysiology
6 Pruritus and Dysesthesia
7 Psychocutaneous Diseases
SECTION THREE: Papulosquamous and Eczematous Dermatoses
8 Psoriasis
9 Other Papulosquamous Disorders
10 Erythroderma
11 Lichen Planus and Lichenoid Dermatoses
12 Atopic Dermatitis
13 Other Eczematous Eruptions
14 Allergic Contact Dermatitis
15 Irritant Contact Dermatitis
16 Occupational Dermatoses
17 Dermatoses Due to Plants
SECTION FOUR: Urticarias, Erythemas and Purpuras
18 Urticaria and Angioedema
19 Figurate Erythemas
20 Erythema Multiforme, Stevens–Johnson Syndrome
and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis
21 Drug Reactions
22 Purpura: Mechanisms and Differential Diagnosis
23 Cutaneous Manifestations of Microvascular Occlusion Syndromes
24 Cutaneous Vasculitis
25 Eosinophilic Dermatoses
26 Neutrophilic Dermatoses
27 Pregnancy Dermatoses
SECTION FIVE: Vesiculobullous Diseases
28 The Biology of the Basement Membrane Zone
29 Pemphigus
30 Pemphigoid Group
31 Dermatitis Herpetiformis and Linear IgA
Bullous Dermatosis
32 Epidermolysis Bullosa
33 Other Vesiculobullous Diseases
34 Vesiculopustular and Erosive Disorders in Newborns and Infants
SECTION SIX: Adnexal Diseases
35 Structure and Function of Eccrine, Apocrine and Sebaceous Glands
36 Acne Vulgaris
37 Rosacea and Related Disorders
38 Folliculitis and Other Follicular Disorders
39 Diseases of the Eccrine and Apocrine Sweat Glands
SECTION SEVEN: Rheumatologic Dermatology
40 Autoantibodies Encountered in Patients with Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases
41 Lupus Erythematosus
42 Dermatomyositis
43 Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma) and Related Disorders
44 Morphea and Lichen Sclerosus
45 Other Rheumatologic Diseases
SECTION EIGHT: Metabolic and Systemic Diseases
46 Mucinoses
47 Amyloidosis
48 Deposition Diseases
49 Porphyria
50 Calcifying and Ossifying Disorders of the Skin
51 Nutritional Diseases
52 Graft-versus-Host Disease
53 Dermatologic Manifestations in Patients with Systemic Disease
SECTION NINE: Genodermatoses
54 Basic Principles of Genetics
55 Genetic Basis of Cutaneous Diseases
56 Biology of Keratinocytes
57 Ichthyoses, Erythrokeratodermas and Related Disorders
58 Keratodermas
59 Darier Disease and Hailey-Hailey Disease
60 Primary Immunodeficiencies
61 Neurofibromatosis and Tuberous Sclerosis
62 Mosaicism and Linear Lesions
63 Other Genodermatoses
Disorders Featuring Tumorigenesis
Enzyme Deficiency Diseases
Premature Aging Syndromes and Poikilodermas
Ectodermal Dysplasias
64 Developmental Anomalies
SECTION TEN: Pigmentary Disorders
65 Melanocyte Biology
66 Vitiligo and Other Disorders of Hypopigmentation
67 Disorders of Hyperpigmentation
SECTION ELEVEN: Hair, Nails and Mucous Membranes
68 Biology of Hair and Nails
69 Alopecias
70 Hypertrichosis and Hirsutism
71 Nail Disorders
72 Oral Disease
73Anogenital (Non-venereal) Disease
Volume Two
SECTION TWELVE: Infections, Infestations and Bites
74 Bacterial Diseases
75 Myobacterial Infections
76 Rickettsial Diseases
77 Fungal Diseases
78 Cutaneous Manifestations of HIV Infection
79 Human Papillomaviruses
80 Human Herpesviruses
81 Other Viral Diseases
82 Sexually Transmitted Infections
83 Protozoa and Worms
84 Infestations
85 Bites and Stings
SECTION THIRTEEN: Disorders Due to Physical Agents
86 Ultraviolet Light
87 Photodermatologic Disorders
88 Environmental and Sports-Related Skin Diseases
89 Signs of Drug Abuse
90 Skin Signs of Abuse
SECTION FOURTEEN: Disorders of Langerhans Cells and Macrophages
91 Histiocytoses
92 Xanthomas
93 Non-infectious Granulomas
94 Foreign Body Reactions
SECTION FIFTEEN: Atrophies and Disorders of Dermal Connective Tissues
95 Biology of the Extracellular Matrix
96 Perforating Diseases
97 Heritable Disorders of Connective Tissue
98 Dermal Hypertrophies
99 Atrophies of Connective Tissue
SECTION SIXTEEN: Disorders of Subcutaneous Fat
100 Panniculitis
101 Lipodystrophies
SECTION SEVENTEEN: Vascular Disorders
102 Vascular Biology
103 Infantile Hemangiomas
104 Vascular Malformations
105 Ulcers
106 Other Vascular Disorders
SECTION EIGHTEEN: Neoplasms of the Skin
107 Principles of Tumor Biology and Pathogenesis of BCCs and SCCs
108 Actinic Keratosis, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma
109 Benign Epidermal Tumors and Proliferations
110 Cysts
111 Adnexal Neoplasms
112 Benign Melanocytic Neoplasms
113 Melanoma
114 Vascular Neoplasms and Neoplastic-like Proliferations
115 Neural and Neuroendocrine Neoplasms (Other than Neurofibromatosis)
116 Fibrous and Fibrohistiocytic Proliferations of the Skin and Tendons
117 Muscle, Adipose and Cartilage Neoplasms
118 Mastocytosis
119 B-Cell Lymphomas of the Skin
120 Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
121 Other Lymphoproliferative and Myeloproliferative Diseases
122 Cutaneous Metastases
SECTION NINETEEN: Medical Therapy
123 Public Health and Dermatology
124 Skin Barrier and Transdermal Drug Delivery
Mark R. Prausnitz, Matthias Schmuth, Peter M. Elias, Thomas J. Franz, Jui-Chen Tsai, Gopinathan K. Menon, Walter M. Holleran and Kenneth R. Feingold
125 Glucocorticosteroids
126 Retinoids
127 Antimicrobial Drugs
128 Immunomodulators
129 Other Topical Medications
130 Other Systemic Drugs
131 Drug Interactions
132 Sunscreens
133 Complementary and Alternative Medicine
SECTION TWENTY: Physical Treatment Modalities
134 Ultraviolet Therapy
135 Photodynamic Therapy
136 Lasers and Other Energy-based Technologies – Principles and Skin Interactions
137 Lasers and Other Energy-Based Therapies
138 Cryosurgery
139 Radiotherapy
140 Electrosurgery
SECTION TWENTY-ONE: Surgery
141 Biology of Wound Healing
142 Surgical Anatomy of the Head and Neck
143 Anesthesia
144 Wound Closure Materials and Instruments
145 Dressings
146 Biopsy Techniques and Basic Excisions
147 Flaps
148 Grafts
149 Nail Surgery
150 Mohs Surgery
151 Surgical Complications and Optimizing Outcomes
SECTION TWENTY-TWO: Cosmetic Surgery
152 Evaluation of Beauty and the Aging Face
153 Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals
154 Chemical and Mechanical Skin Resurfacing
155 Phlebology and Treatment of Leg Veins
156 Body Contouring: Liposuction and Non-invasive Modalities
157 Hair Restoration
158 Injectable Soft Tissue Augmentation
159 Botulinum Toxin
Index to volumes one and two
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 9th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063435
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063428
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702062759
About the Author
Jean Bolognia
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Julie Schaffer
Affiliations and Expertise
Pediatric Dermatology Fellowship Director, Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Division, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ, USA
Lorenzo Cerroni
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Dermatology, Director Research Unit Dermatopathology, Department of Dermatology, Medical University of Graz, Graz, Austria