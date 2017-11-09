Dermatology: 2-Volume Set - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702062759, 9780702063435

Dermatology: 2-Volume Set

4th Edition

Authors: Jean Bolognia Julie Schaffer Lorenzo Cerroni
eBook ISBN: 9780702063435
eBook ISBN: 9780702063428
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702062759
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th November 2017
Page Count: 2880
Description

With more complete, authoritative coverage of basic science, clinical practice of both adult and pediatric dermatology, dermatopathology, and dermatologic surgery than you'll find in any other source, Dermatology, 4th Edition, is the gold-standard reference in the field today. Drs. Jean L. Bolognia, Julie V. Schaffer, and Lorenzo Cerroni bring their considerable knowledge and experience to this two-volume masterwork, ensuring its reliability and usefulness for both residents and practitioners.

Key Features

  • Provides the in-depth, expert information you need to address challenges you face in practice across all subspecialties – including medical dermatology, pediatric dermatology, dermatopathology, dermatologic surgery, and cosmetic dermatology.

  • Uses the famous "easy-in, easy-out" approach, transforming complex information into more than 1,000 reader-friendly tables and algorithms, along with templated chapter contents for quick recognition and access.

  • Focuses on the essential "need-to-know" basic science information and key references.

  • Brings together an esteemed team of expert editors and contributors that provide a truly global perspective, led by Drs. Jean L. Bolognia, Julie V. Schaffer, and Lorenzo Cerroni.

Table of Contents

Volume One
SECTION ONE: Overview of Basic Science
0 Basic Principles of Dermatology 
1 Anatomy and Physiology 
2 Skin Development and Maintenance 
3 Molecular Biology 
4 Immunology 
SECTION TWO: Pruritus
5 Cutaneous Neurophysiology 
6 Pruritus and Dysesthesia 
7 Psychocutaneous Diseases 
SECTION THREE: Papulosquamous and Eczematous Dermatoses
8 Psoriasis 
9 Other Papulosquamous Disorders 
10 Erythroderma 
11 Lichen Planus and Lichenoid Dermatoses 
12 Atopic Dermatitis 
13 Other Eczematous Eruptions 
14 Allergic Contact Dermatitis 
15 Irritant Contact Dermatitis 
16 Occupational Dermatoses 
17 Dermatoses Due to Plants 
SECTION FOUR: Urticarias, Erythemas and Purpuras
18 Urticaria and Angioedema 
19 Figurate Erythemas 
20 Erythema Multiforme, Stevens–Johnson Syndrome
and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis 
21 Drug Reactions 
22 Purpura: Mechanisms and Differential Diagnosis 
23 Cutaneous Manifestations of Microvascular Occlusion Syndromes 
24 Cutaneous Vasculitis 
25 Eosinophilic Dermatoses 
26 Neutrophilic Dermatoses 
27 Pregnancy Dermatoses 
SECTION FIVE: Vesiculobullous Diseases
28 The Biology of the Basement Membrane Zone 
29 Pemphigus 
30 Pemphigoid Group 
31 Dermatitis Herpetiformis and Linear IgA
Bullous Dermatosis 
32 Epidermolysis Bullosa 
33 Other Vesiculobullous Diseases 
34 Vesiculopustular and Erosive Disorders in Newborns and Infants 
SECTION SIX: Adnexal Diseases
35 Structure and Function of Eccrine, Apocrine and Sebaceous Glands 
36 Acne Vulgaris 
37 Rosacea and Related Disorders 
38 Folliculitis and Other Follicular Disorders 
39 Diseases of the Eccrine and Apocrine Sweat Glands 
SECTION SEVEN: Rheumatologic Dermatology
40 Autoantibodies Encountered in Patients with Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases 
41 Lupus Erythematosus 
42 Dermatomyositis 
43 Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma) and Related Disorders 
44 Morphea and Lichen Sclerosus 
45 Other Rheumatologic Diseases 
SECTION EIGHT: Metabolic and Systemic Diseases
46 Mucinoses 
47 Amyloidosis 
48 Deposition Diseases 
49 Porphyria 
50 Calcifying and Ossifying Disorders of the Skin 
51 Nutritional Diseases 
52 Graft-versus-Host Disease 
53 Dermatologic Manifestations in Patients with Systemic Disease 
SECTION NINE: Genodermatoses
54 Basic Principles of Genetics 
55 Genetic Basis of Cutaneous Diseases 
56 Biology of Keratinocytes 
57 Ichthyoses, Erythrokeratodermas and Related Disorders 
58 Keratodermas 
59 Darier Disease and Hailey-Hailey Disease 
60 Primary Immunodeficiencies 
61 Neurofibromatosis and Tuberous Sclerosis 
62 Mosaicism and Linear Lesions 
63 Other Genodermatoses  
 Disorders Featuring Tumorigenesis 
 Enzyme Deficiency Diseases 
 Premature Aging Syndromes and Poikilodermas  
 Ectodermal Dysplasias 
64 Developmental Anomalies 
SECTION TEN: Pigmentary Disorders
65 Melanocyte Biology 
66 Vitiligo and Other Disorders of Hypopigmentation 
67 Disorders of Hyperpigmentation 
SECTION ELEVEN: Hair, Nails and Mucous Membranes
68 Biology of Hair and Nails 
69 Alopecias 
70 Hypertrichosis and Hirsutism 
71 Nail Disorders 
72 Oral Disease 
73Anogenital (Non-venereal) Disease 
Volume Two
SECTION TWELVE: Infections, Infestations and Bites
74 Bacterial Diseases 
75 Myobacterial Infections 
76 Rickettsial Diseases 
77 Fungal Diseases 
78 Cutaneous Manifestations of HIV Infection 
79 Human Papillomaviruses 
80 Human Herpesviruses 
81 Other Viral Diseases 
82 Sexually Transmitted Infections 
83 Protozoa and Worms 
84 Infestations 
85 Bites and Stings 
SECTION THIRTEEN: Disorders Due to Physical Agents
86 Ultraviolet Light 
87 Photodermatologic Disorders 
88 Environmental and Sports-Related Skin Diseases 
89 Signs of Drug Abuse 
90 Skin Signs of Abuse 
SECTION FOURTEEN: Disorders of Langerhans Cells and Macrophages
91 Histiocytoses 
92 Xanthomas 
93 Non-infectious Granulomas 
94 Foreign Body Reactions 
SECTION FIFTEEN: Atrophies and Disorders of Dermal Connective Tissues
95 Biology of the Extracellular Matrix 
96 Perforating Diseases 
97 Heritable Disorders of Connective Tissue 
98 Dermal Hypertrophies 
99 Atrophies of Connective Tissue 
SECTION SIXTEEN: Disorders of Subcutaneous Fat
100 Panniculitis 
101 Lipodystrophies  
SECTION SEVENTEEN: Vascular Disorders
102 Vascular Biology 
103 Infantile Hemangiomas 
104 Vascular Malformations 
105 Ulcers 
106 Other Vascular Disorders 
SECTION EIGHTEEN: Neoplasms of the Skin
107 Principles of Tumor Biology and Pathogenesis of BCCs and SCCs 
108 Actinic Keratosis, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma
109 Benign Epidermal Tumors and Proliferations 
110 Cysts 
111 Adnexal Neoplasms 
112 Benign Melanocytic Neoplasms 
113 Melanoma 
114 Vascular Neoplasms and Neoplastic-like Proliferations 
115 Neural and Neuroendocrine Neoplasms (Other than Neurofibromatosis) 
116 Fibrous and Fibrohistiocytic Proliferations of the Skin and Tendons 
117 Muscle, Adipose and Cartilage Neoplasms 
118 Mastocytosis 
119 B-Cell Lymphomas of the Skin 
120 Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma 
121 Other Lymphoproliferative and Myeloproliferative Diseases  
122 Cutaneous Metastases 
SECTION NINETEEN: Medical Therapy 
123 Public Health and Dermatology 
124 Skin Barrier and Transdermal  Drug Delivery 
 Mark R. Prausnitz, Matthias Schmuth, Peter M. Elias, Thomas J. Franz, Jui-Chen Tsai, Gopinathan K. Menon, Walter M. Holleran and Kenneth R. Feingold
125 Glucocorticosteroids 
126 Retinoids 
127 Antimicrobial Drugs 
128 Immunomodulators 
129 Other Topical Medications 
130 Other Systemic Drugs 
131 Drug Interactions 
132 Sunscreens 
133 Complementary and Alternative Medicine 
SECTION TWENTY: Physical Treatment Modalities
134 Ultraviolet Therapy 
135 Photodynamic Therapy 
136 Lasers and Other Energy-based Technologies – Principles and Skin Interactions
137 Lasers and Other Energy-Based Therapies 
138 Cryosurgery 
139 Radiotherapy 
140 Electrosurgery 
SECTION TWENTY-ONE: Surgery
141 Biology of Wound Healing 
142 Surgical Anatomy of the Head and Neck 
143 Anesthesia 
144 Wound Closure Materials and Instruments 
145 Dressings 
146 Biopsy Techniques and Basic Excisions 
147 Flaps 
148 Grafts 
149 Nail Surgery 
150 Mohs Surgery 
151 Surgical Complications and Optimizing Outcomes 
SECTION TWENTY-TWO: Cosmetic Surgery
152 Evaluation of Beauty and the Aging Face 
153 Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals 
154 Chemical and Mechanical Skin Resurfacing 
155 Phlebology and Treatment of Leg Veins 
156 Body Contouring: Liposuction and Non-invasive Modalities 
157 Hair Restoration 
158 Injectable Soft Tissue Augmentation 
159 Botulinum Toxin 
Index to volumes one and two

Details

No. of pages:
2880
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702063435
eBook ISBN:
9780702063428
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702062759

About the Author

Jean Bolognia

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA

Julie Schaffer

Affiliations and Expertise

Pediatric Dermatology Fellowship Director, Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Division, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ, USA

Lorenzo Cerroni

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Dermatology, Director Research Unit Dermatopathology, Department of Dermatology, Medical University of Graz, Graz, Austria

