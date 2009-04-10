Deploying QoS for Cisco IP and Next Generation Networks

Chapter 1 The Evolution of Communication System Quality of Service Definition Transmission Infrastructure Evolution The First Global Communications Network – PSTN The Internet and TCP/IP History The Computer Age Computer Internetworking X.25 Packet Switching The Evolution of Packet Switching – Frame relay Asynchronous Transfer Mode Ethernet Beyond the LAN IP as the Converged Protocol The Emergence of Service Level Agreements The Service Provider Virtual Private Network Evolution of the Telecommunications Industry The Next Generation Network Vision The Cisco Next Generation Network Framework The Network Requirements The Path to Next Generation Network Upgrade the Existing ISP Network Upgrade the Existing Enterprise VPN Infrastructure A Completely New Core Network What’s in this Book Summary

Chapter 2 Introduction to Cisco’s Quality of Service Architecture for IP Networks Building blocks of the IP NGN QoS framework End to End QoS Operation Trust Boundaries Conclusion

Chapter 3 Class of Service Requirements for Quad-Play Networks Overview Service Level Agreements Diff-Serv QoS and Traffic Mapping Options QoS Requirements and Design for Video Applications QoS Requirements and Design for Voice over IP QoS Requirements and Design for Data Applications Class for Routing and Management Traffic Summary

Chapter 4 Carrier CE Services in Cisco IP NGN Networks Overview Customer Requirements Summary

Chapter 5 Quality of Service for IP Mobile Networks Overview 1st Generation Mobile Network The 2nd Generation Mobile Network

The 2.5G Mobile Network

The 3rd Generation Mobile Vision The Evolution Toward 3G 3rd Generation Evolution for GSM Converged NGN Infrastructure for Mobile Transport 3rd Generation Release 99 Overview 3rd Generation Release 99 Convergence Over IP/MPLS 3rd Generation Release 4 Overview

3rd Generation Release 4 Convergence Over IP/MPLS 3rd Generation Release 5/6 Overview 3rd Generation Release 5/6 Convergence Over IP/MPLS Mobile Network RAN Access IPV6 in 3G Networks 3GPP Specifications for IPv6 Overview of QOS and the 3GPP Standards Quality of Service (QoS) Concept and Architecture (3GPP TS 23.107) 3G Traffic Classes Bearer Service Attributes Mobile Network Protocol Stacks Packet Switched Domain Network Protocol Stacks GSM 2.5G GPRS Protocol Stacks 3G Release 99 and Release 4 GPRS Protocol Stacks 3G Release 5 GPRS Protocol Stacks Mobile Network Transport Framework Quality of Service Framework QOS Traffic Management for Mobile Quality of Service Mapping for 2.5G and 3G Release 99 Quality of Service Mapping for 3G Release 4 Quality of Service Mapping for 3G Release 5 Summary

Chapter 6 QoS Service Assurance Introduction Revisiting Service Level Agreements Calculating Delay Calculating Jitter Calculating Packet Loss The Need for Performance Management Summary

Chapter 7 Cisco CRS-1, 12000, 7600 and ASR1000 Router Architecture Overview Cisco Carrier Routing System Series Routers Cisco 12000 Series Router Cisco 7600 Series Router Cisco ASR1000 Series Router Summary

Chapter 8 Cisco IOS and IOS-XR Quality of Service Implementation for MPLS Layer 3 VPN Services Overview QoS Implementation for MPLS Layer 3 VPN services Edge QoS Configurations DiffServ Tunneling Modes on IOS-XR Summary

Chapter 9 Cisco IOS and IOS-XR Quality of Service Implementation for Carrier Ethernet and Virtual Leased Line Services Overview Carrier Ethernet Service EVC QoS Overview Summary Virtual Leased Line Service Summary

Chapter 10 Cisco IOS and IOS-XR Quality of Service Implementation for IP Internet Services Overview QoS Implementation for IP Internet Services QoS configurations Summary

Chapter 11 Cisco IOS and IOS-XR Quality of Service Implementation for Multicast Services Overview QoS Implementation for Multicast Services Summary

Chapter 12 Proof of Concept for Verifying QoS Behavior in Cisco IP NGN Networks Overview Test Setup Test Procedure without QoS enabled Test Procedure with QoS enabled Summary

Chapter 13 Performance Monitoring and Measurement Overview The Importance of Performance Measurement and Monitoring Performance Measurement Framework Performance Measurement Options Simple Network Management Protocol NetFlow IP Service Level Agreement IP SLA Deployment Command Line Interface Service Provider Deployment Example Summary Chapter 14 Summary Introduction The Evolution of IP Routed Networks Compromised Traffic Delivery Future directions in the deployment of QoS The IPV6 Flow Label Summary