Deploying Next Generation Multicast-enabled Applications

Srinivasarao Mulugu heads the Packet division of Nokia Siemens Networks in India. He has over 17 years of experience in the telecommunication industry spanning across North America, APAC, Middle East and India. During the course of his career, Srinivasarao has worked in various capacities at Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, 3Com and Sprint Communications. He is also active in the industry forums and has chaired several technology sessions in forums such as SANOG, APRICOT, etc. He has an MS in Electrical Engineering and an MBA, both from University of Maryland, College Park, USA.

In his personal life Srinivasarao holds the position of Director Auromira Foundation and is involved in social welfare activities.