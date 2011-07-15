Deploying Next Generation Multicast-enabled Applications
1st Edition
Label Switched Multicast for MPLS VPNs, VPLS, and Wholesale Ethernet
Description
Deploying Next Generation Multicast-Enabled Applications: Label Switched Multicast for MPLS VPNs, VPLS, and Wholesale Ethernet provides a comprehensive discussion of Multicast and MVPN standards—next-generation Multicast-based standards, Multicast Applications, and case studies with detailed configurations. Focusing on three vendors—Juniper, Cisco, and Alcatel-Lucent—the text features illustrations that contain configurations of JUNOS, TiMOS (Alcatel’s OS), or Cisco IOS, and each configuration is explained in great detail. Multiple- rather than single-vendor configurations were selected for the sake of diversity as well as to highlight the direction in which the overall industry is going rather than that of a specific vendor. Beginning with a discussion of the building blocks or basics of IP Multicast, the book then details applications and emerging trends, including vendor adoptions, as well as the future of Multicast. The book is written for engineers, technical managers, and visionaries engaged in the development of next-generation IP Multicast infrastructures.
Key Features
- Offers contextualized case studies for illustrating deployment of the Next Generation Multicast technology
- Provides the background necessary to understand current generation multi-play applications and their service requirements
- Includes practical tips on various migration options available for moving to the Next Generation framework from the legacy
Readership
network designers and architects, technical sales professionals, professionals pursuing technical certifications offered by equipment vendors, and those who are involved in designing and deploying the framework for multicast, video and related applications
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1 Overview of IP Multicast
1.1 Introduction
1.1.1 Overview of IP Multicast
1.1.2 Multicast Addressing
1.1.3 Internet Group Management Protocol
1.1.4 Protocol Independent Multicast
1.1.5 Multicast Admission Control Mechanisms
1.2 Guidelines On Addresses Allocations
1.3 Conclusion
Chapter 2 Draft-Rosen Multicast Virtual Private Networks
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Draft-Rosen Virtual Private Network Multicast
2.2.1 Unicast VPNs
2.2.2 Multicast VPNs
2.3 Summary
Chapter 3 Next Generation Multicast VPNs
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Draft Rosen Limitations
3.2 Next-Generation Multicast VPNs
3.2.1 Terminology
3.3 NG-MVPN Control Plane
3.3.1 Ingress and Egress PE Routers
3.3.2 Provider Multicast Service Interface
3.3.3 BGP MVPN Routes
3.4 NG-MVPN Data Plane—Provider Tunnels
3.4.1 Point-to-multipoint LSPs
3.4.2 MVPN Routing Tables in JUNOS
3.4.3 RSVP-TE Provider Tunnels
3.4.4 MLDP Provider Tunnels
3.4.5 PIM-SSM Provider Tunnels
3.4.6 PIM-SM Provider Tunnels
3.4.7 Migration from Draft-Rosen to NG-MVPNs
3.4.8 NG-MVPN Extranets
3.4.9 Provider Router Configuration
3.4.10 NG-MVPN—IPv6
3.4.11 Internet Multicast Using Next-Gen BGP Control Plane
3.4.12 Considerations for Deploying Broadcast Video/IPTV
3.4.13 Vendor Support for the NG-MVPN Framework
3.5 Summary
Chapter 4 Next Generation Multicast VPNs on Alcatel-Lucent (TiMOS)
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Beginning of NG-MVPN Support on ALU
4.2.1 Provider Common Configuration
4.2.2 PE Global Configuration
4.2.3 PE VPRN (VPN) Configuration
4.2.4 S-PMSI Configuration
4.3 Full-Fledged NG-MVPN Support on ALU (Rel 8.0)
4.4 NG-MVPN Using PIM-SSM as the P-Tunnel
4.5 NG-MVPN Using RSVP-TE P2MP LSP as the P-Tunnel
4.6 Summary
Chapter 5 Internet Multicast and Multicast VPNs Based on MLDP In-Band Signaling
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Terminology
5.2 Multicast LDP In-Band Signaling
5.2.1 MLDP signaling
5.2.2 FEC Elements
5.2.3 Point-to-Multipoint LSPs
5.2.4 Multipoint-to-Multipoint LSPs
5.2.5 Root Node Redundancy
5.2.6 LSP Virtual Interfaces
5.2.7 MLDP Commands
5.3 MLDP Configuration Examples
5.3.1 Reference Network
5.3.2 Enabling MLDP
5.3.3 MLDP Capabilities
5.3.4 MLDP Database
5.3.5 PIM-SSM Transit Application
5.3.6 Multicast VPN Application
5.4 Summary
Chapter 6 Applications: IPTV
6.1 Introduction
6.2 IPTV Standards
6.2.1 ITU-T
6.2.2 Broadband Forum
6.2.3 ETSI TISPAN
6.2.4 Other Organizations Influencing IPTV Evolution
6.3 NGN Reference Architecture
6.3.1 Network Interface Definitions
6.3.2 Services, Transport, and Management Functions
6.4 IPTV Reference Architecture Framework
6.4.1 Network Function in the IPTV Reference Architecture
6.5 Access Networks for IPTV
6.5.1 xDSL in the Access
6.5.2 Source Specific Multicast
6.5.3 IGMPv3
6.5.4 SSM and IGMPv3: Initial Join in IPTV Network
6.5.5 SSM and IGMPv3: Channel Zap
6.5.6 IGMP Snooping
6.6 Network Design Considerations for IPTV
6.6.1 Bandwidth Requirement for IPTV
6.6.2 IPv4 Address Usage Guidelines
6.6.3 GLOP Addressing
6.6.4 IPv6 Multicast Address Allocation
6.6.5 VLAN Design
6.6.6 QoS and QoE
6.6.7 Network Characteristics
6.7 Conclusion
Chapter 7 Multicast for VPLS and Carrier Ethernet Networks
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Virtual Private LAN Service AKA VPLS
7.2.1 VPLS Control Plane
7.2.2 Characteristics of LDP VPLS
7.2.3 Use Cases for LDP-VPLS and BGP AD
7.2.4 H-VPLS—Point to Remember
7.2.5 LDP-BGP VPLS Interworking
7.2.6 Multicast Traffic in VPLS
7.2.7 Multicast in a Wholesale Model
7.3 Summary
Chapter 8 Mobile Video Multicast
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service
8.3 DVB-H
8.4 Multicast Listener Discovery Version 2 (MLDv2)
8.5 Multicast Mobility
8.5.1 Receiver Mobility
8.5.2 Source Mobility
8.6 Conclusion
Chapter 9 Summary
9.1 Future Enhancements
9.2 Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2011
- Published:
- 15th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123849243
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123849236
About the Author
Vinod Joseph
works with Juniper Network as a Technical Leader within the Juniper Professional Services Organization. He is based in the UK and works with large Service Providers and customers with focus on the key areas of Network transformation, Multicast, QoS, Carrier Ethernet, Vendor Interoperability and Next Generation services. Prior to joining Juniper, Vinod worked as a Senior Network Consulting Engineer within Cisco’s World Wide Service Provider organization providing architectural design and service support to customers in the Asia Pacific and EMEA markets. This responsibility includes the planning and design of large network architectures, together with guiding deployment and providing operational advice. He has over 16 years of experience in IP networking, and built some of the largest IP/MPLS carrier networks in the EMEA, APAC, and America markets.
Affiliations and Expertise
Juniper, UK
Srinivas Mulugu
Srinivasarao Mulugu heads the Packet division of Nokia Siemens Networks in India. He has over 17 years of experience in the telecommunication industry spanning across North America, APAC, Middle East and India. During the course of his career, Srinivasarao has worked in various capacities at Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, 3Com and Sprint Communications. He is also active in the industry forums and has chaired several technology sessions in forums such as SANOG, APRICOT, etc. He has an MS in Electrical Engineering and an MBA, both from University of Maryland, College Park, USA.
In his personal life Srinivasarao holds the position of Director Auromira Foundation and is involved in social welfare activities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hyderabad, India
Reviews
"The content of this book is influenced by the authors’ personal rich experience in networking industry. As a result, the book includes numerous practical examples, code snippets and console outputs illustrating various aspects of multicasting. Moreover, Joseph and Mulugu provide plenty of diagrams and charts to visually demonstrate how data is being sent through the network. Consequently, the reader can quite easily explore complex topics of next generation multicasting introduced in the book… I recommend this book to network professionals (designers and architects, as well as system administrators) involved in planning and maintaining of multicast-enabled networks, as well as network visionaries, technical sales professionals, as well as architects and programmers working on designing and deploying of video related applications."--IEEE Communications Magazine