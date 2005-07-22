Deploying LINUX on the Desktop
1st Edition
Description
This book will meet the needs of those LINUX users who wish to set up a desktop LINUX workstations, and integrate them into their corporate environment.
It will provide practical answers to such questions as: a) What tools do I use to fully integrate with the Microsoft Office tool suite? b) How do I set up my email and interact with a Microsoft Exchange Server? c) Where can I obtain, and how do I install, Internet browser plug-ins needed for web access, media playing, and other corporate Internet functionality?
Provides a guide to using LINUX on the desktop for the corporate user. It will cover more than basic topics, such as whether to use OpenOffice or use another tool such as Evolution; they will delve into specific configurations necessary to interact efficiently with the Microsoft centric world of the Desktop. This guide will cover those problem areas that arise and discuss how to smooth over the bumps while meeting the goal of using a LINUX desktop.
Lastly this book will cover whether or not a complete LINUX solution is available, or if some hybrid desktop will be needed to interact smoothly in the modern corporate computing environment; including a discussion of necessary LINUX growth directions for future expansion and capability.
Key Features
· Reviews real world requirements. · Covers Pure LINUX, and Hybrid Corporate Desktops. · Covers Enabling Tools such as CrossOver Office and the use of Windows Native programs on LINUX. · Reveals Interoperability Concerns. · Implements a solid Corporate Desktop. · Reviews the complete costs of Implementing LINUX as a desktop.
Readership
Table of Contents
CHAPTERS
- Requirements
- VPN Connectivity PPTP IPSEC SSH Tunneling
- Office Exchange Personal e-mail Word WordPerfect Excel PowerPoint Visio Access Printing
- Web Browsing/Editing Internet Explorer FrontPage Media Player
- File Sharing CIFS AppleTalk NFS
- Messaging IRC NetMeeting Instant Messenger
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2005
- Published:
- 22nd July 2005
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583286
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456935
About the Author
Edward Haletky
Edward L. Haletky graduated from Purdue University in 1988 with a degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering. Since then, he has worked programming graphics and other low-level libraries on various UNIX platforms. He currently works for Hewlett-Packard in the High Performance Technical Computing Expert Team, dealing with Tru64 and Linux Clustering technologies, as well as general Linux and VMware environments. Edward has also published articles about interoperability, clustering, and security issues for Linux.
Background:
Assist customers in solving Compaq Tru64 UNIX, and LINUX Operating System, compiler, shell, and application related issues. Assist customers in the programming and maintenance of Sierra and Beowulf Clusters. Created customer tools for information gathering of installed software for Linux and Tru64. Act as a mentor for new employees. Participate in continuing education in the fields LINUX Security, Clustering, tools, desktops, and applications.
Education:
BS in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University in 1988